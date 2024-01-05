How Many Hours Should You Work While In College?

Many students need additional funds to cover rent, bills or minor expenses. Working a job while in college can provide you with the resources to cover these expenses and allow you to accumulate valuable work experience.

However, you should evaluate your course load and other factors to determine if you have time to accommodate a job and complete your coursework.

How Many Hours Can a College Student Work?

About 40% of full-time undergraduate students worked while attending classes, according to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics. However, your work hours outside of school depend on your course load and enrollment level. If you work through the federal work-study program, there’s no minimum amount of hours you’re required to work.

Nonetheless, you should consult with your employer to determine how many hours you can realistically work alongside your classwork.

The type of employment you pursue also matters. For instance, if you’re attending daytime classes, you might not be able to work for a company that has a traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. business. Or, if you’re attending classes in the evening, you could work full-time, depending on your class structure.

How To Determine Your Work Hours

Your work hours as a college student depend on what you can reasonably maintain while attending classes and completing coursework.

To figure out how many work hours you can handle, start by determining your expenses. For instance, do you need to pay monthly rent for an off-campus apartment? Do you have a phone, internet or electricity bill to cover? The nature of your expenses can determine how many hours you need to work to take care of them.

If you’re working for extra cash and not out of necessity, you might want to focus more on finding the right job that fits within your schedule and aligns with your major and potential career. These jobs can be internships, externships or other opportunities for students looking to earn money and gain experience in their field.

Full-Time vs. Part-Time Student

Most colleges and universities require 12 credit hours to be considered full-time. Anything less than that is considered a part-time student.

Older and returning students tend to work full-time as a priority while younger students usually take on a full-time course load and part-time work. Your enrollment status can impact a lot of things, including how much you can work but also any academic awards you’d like to receive.

Some scholarships and grants require you to maintain a certain GPA, have a specific major and potentially be a full-time student. If you’re looking to get free money for college, read the terms of the award to see if you need to have a minimum number of credit hours to qualify or maintain your award

Pros and Cons of Working in College

While some people have the luxury of choosing to work while in college, other students must work to stay afloat. There are pros and cons to every situation.

Pros of Working in College

Jump-start career. Some students may find a job early on in college that’s on track for their eventual career. This could be a paid internship, federal work-study program or a job in the college or department you’re studying in. Getting hands-on experience will help later when you’re looking for full-time work after graduation.

Some students may find a job early on in college that’s on track for their eventual career. This could be a paid internship, federal work-study program or a job in the college or department you’re studying in. Getting hands-on experience will help later when you’re looking for full-time work after graduation. Extra income. You may need to work while you’re in school to cover essential expenses while others may only need to cover minor expenses, like food. If you don’t have to make rent or car payments, earning an extra income can help you save money to pay for expenses later. This cushion could be beneficial for anything, like a big move after graduation, buying a home or car or paying off large debt.

Cons of Working in College

Less study time. The more time you have to devote to work, the less time you will get to put toward your course work. Some classes are more demanding than others, and if you don’t have the time to put into some courses, you could fall behind and face lower grades than you would if you had more time.

The more time you have to devote to work, the less time you will get to put toward your course work. Some classes are more demanding than others, and if you don’t have the time to put into some courses, you could fall behind and face lower grades than you would if you had more time. Fewer class options. If you have to work full-time, you might be limited in not only how many courses you can take, but when you can take them. Instructors only teach at certain times and days. Full-time workers might not be able to rearrange their schedule for some classes that don’t work with their current school/work setup.

If you have to work full-time, you might be limited in not only how many courses you can take, but when you can take them. Instructors only teach at certain times and days. Full-time workers might not be able to rearrange their schedule for some classes that don’t work with their current school/work setup. Fewer financial aid opportunities. Many grants are given out based on need. In some instances, you might be requested to provide your income or share recent tax filings. If you earn above a certain threshold, you might not qualify for some need-based aid. That could limit how much free money you get for college and you might have to rely more on student loans and other types of aid.

