How Many Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Fortress Value Acquisition III is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$281m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Fortress Value Acquisition III.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fortress Value Acquisition III?

NYSE:FVT Ownership Breakdown November 13th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Fortress Value Acquisition III already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Fortress Value Acquisition III's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:FVT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Fortress Value Acquisition III is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with ownership of 20%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.5% by the third-largest shareholder.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Fortress Value Acquisition III

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III insiders own under 1% of the company. It has a market capitalization of just US$281m, and the board has only US$1.3m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 17% stake in Fortress Value Acquisition III. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 20%, private equity firms could influence the Fortress Value Acquisition III board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Fortress Value Acquisition III you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

