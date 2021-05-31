How Many Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Floor & Decor Holdings

The Vice Chairman of the Board, George West, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$67.30 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$98.31). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 5.9% of George West's stake.

Insiders in Floor & Decor Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FND Insider Trading Volume May 31st 2021

Insiders at Floor & Decor Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Floor & Decor Holdings shares. Specifically, Executive VP & CFO Trevor Lang ditched US$126k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Floor & Decor Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Floor & Decor Holdings insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$246m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Floor & Decor Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold Floor & Decor Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Floor & Decor Holdings is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Floor & Decor Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

