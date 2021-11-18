How Many Executive Network Partnering Corporation (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Executive Network Partnering Corporation (NYSE:ENPC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Executive Network Partnering is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$421m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Executive Network Partnering.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Executive Network Partnering?

NYSE:ENPC Ownership Breakdown November 18th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Executive Network Partnering does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Executive Network Partnering's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:ENPC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.2% of Executive Network Partnering. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., with ownership of 5.2%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.3% and 4.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Executive Network Partnering

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Executive Network Partnering Corporation insiders own under 1% of the company. It has a market capitalization of just US$421m, and the board has only US$540k worth of shares in their own names. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in Executive Network Partnering. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

