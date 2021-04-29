How Many Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cytokinetics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Director, Robert Blum, for US$72k worth of shares, at about US$14.34 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$26.95. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 4.9% of Robert Blum's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Robert Blum.

Robert Blum divested 5.81k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$15.42. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CYTK Insider Trading Volume April 29th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.7% of Cytokinetics shares, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cytokinetics Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Cytokinetics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Cytokinetics in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cytokinetics. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cytokinetics (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

