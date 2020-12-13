How Many COVID Vaccine Doses Will Pfizer and Moderna Distribute by Year-End?

Good news could be right around the corner. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) hope to soon win FDA emergency use authorizations (EUA) for their respective COVID-19 vaccines. Assuming all goes well, the drugmakers could ship their vaccines this month.

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Dec. 3, 2020, Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com writer Keith Speights discuss how many doses Pfizer and Moderna will realistically be able to make available to Americans by the end of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pfizer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Corinne Cardina: In terms of dosing, how many doses have Pfizer and Moderna said that they will be able to produce and what's the timeline there?

Keith Speights: Pfizer has stated that they would be able to produce up to 50 million doses by the end of the year. Moderna has said they will be able to produce around 20 million doses.

But the thing to keep in mind there is Pfizer particularly included the word "globally" in their statements. So 50 million doses globally doesn't mean all of those go to the US.

I think the best estimate is what the CDC is saying, they have reported that they're expecting around 40 million doses available for Americans by the end of the year between those two vaccines. Then after that, receiving 5-10 million new doses per week.

I would go with that 40 million dose level by the end of the year. That's probably more accurate than totaling the 50 and 20 million doses that Pfizer and Moderna have said.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.