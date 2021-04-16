Applying to one college is work. You’ll need to complete essays, transcripts, and pull together other documents just to complete one application. So applying to multiple schools is like a part-time job.

While there’s no magic number, there is a ballpark amount of colleges you should consider applying to based on your needs and affordability. Here’s how to find the right number for you.

How Many Colleges Should I Apply To?

Most prospective students have a list of four to 10 schools they’re applying to. Your number depends on the time and money you have available for applications and the type of schools you’re applying to.

The shorter your list, the higher your expectations, and—if you’ve chosen schools that are strong fits for your academic background—the higher the likelihood you’ll get accepted into your first few choices. A longer list means you have quite a few backups and safety schools.

Aside from your top choice, you can narrow down your list by categorizing your schools.

Reach School

These are the colleges that you know you don’t meet every qualification. There’s a chance you could get accepted, but it’s not a shoo-in. Even though you don’t meet every requirement, you apply with the expectation that the school will look at other parts of your application. With fierce competition, you might not get in, or you could get wait-listed. It’s a good idea to have one or two of these on your list.

Probable or Target College

You meet all of the qualifications and eligibility requirements for these schools and you like the idea of going there. These might not be your top choices, but you would be happy attending. About three probable schools should make your list.

Safety School

There are two kinds of safety schools: academic and financial. You might get into an academically safe school, but it could be out of your budget. In that case, you could apply to a financially safe school. Safety schools are the ones that you expect to get into. Maybe the standards for admission are lower compared to some other schools on your list. You should have one or two safety schools on your list.

It’s OK to have more schools in each category, especially as you’re starting your list. If you’re in the early years of high school, you can narrow your choices down as you do more research into schools and take campus tours. Many times, the more invested you get into one school, the less interested you are in others.

How Much Are College Application Fees?

College is expensive, but before you even get there it’ll cost you a decent chunk to apply.

The number of colleges you apply to directly stems from how many applications you can afford to submit. A U.S. News survey found the average cost of college applications is $43. Most schools charge around $50, but some require more. Stanford University charges $90. The University of California, San Diego wants $105 a pop.

It’s hard to imagine finding enough money to apply for one college application, especially if your family doesn’t have immediate access to that kind of cash. This means paying for many applications is almost impossible for many families.

If you’re struggling to afford college applications, you might qualify for a college application fee waiver. You’ll be eligible for one if you took the SAT in high school with a fee waiver or if you participated in certain local programs that qualify you for a fee waiver. You’ll have the chance to apply to more than 2,000 schools without footing the bill for the college application.

Not all schools accept these, but you can search colleges that do accept fee waivers. If you’re eligible, you can use as many fee waivers as you need. The National Association for College Admissions Counseling also offers a fee waiver form that you can send to each college where you apply for admission.

Benefits of Applying to More Colleges

One of the best ways to secure your chances of attending college is to apply to as many schools as you can. The more schools you apply to, the higher your likelihood of getting accepted into multiple schools. This gives you the chance to choose the school you’d like and even negotiate for more financial aid, rather than hanging onto the thread of one school choosing you.

If your top school is considered highly selective, you may want to apply to more colleges to boost your safety net. The schools with the lowest acceptance rate mean you’ll face the most competition—and a higher chance of rejection.

Having more completed applications gives you peace of mind that regardless of what happens with your top choice, you’re going to be fine no matter where you end up.

Drawbacks of Applying to More Colleges

You’re not even in college and you’re already doing college-level work through the application process. This is on top of your full course load as a high school student plus any other activities you do, like playing on a sports team or participating in an academic club. Applying to more schools could cut into your already heavy workload, and it’ll cost more money.

Are You Ready to Start Applying to Colleges?

Not everyone needs to apply to a dozen different schools. If you’re happy with your select few, be confident in your decision. If you want the extra comfort of knowing you have a few schools to choose from, take the time to broaden your application list.

Applying to colleges takes a lot of time, effort and money on your part, as well as your family’s. If you want to apply to a lot of colleges, you’ll need to get organized. For example, keep an ongoing list of colleges you’ve applied to, where you still need to apply and places you’ve already heard back from.

You’ll need to have files ready to share with each application and, many times, write original essays to go with them. The time constraints alone aren’t easy to meet for everyone. The more prepared you are, the easier it’ll be for everyone involved.

If you don’t qualify for a fee waiver, talk to your family and school about how to afford college applications. Also make time to complete your FAFSA so the burden of college costs isn’t so heavy.

