How Many Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Black Diamond Therapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$276m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Black Diamond Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Black Diamond Therapeutics?

NasdaqGS:BDTX Ownership Breakdown November 18th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Black Diamond Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Black Diamond Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:BDTX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2021

Black Diamond Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. Versant Venture Management, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Bellevue Asset Management AG and New Enterprise Associates, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 9.6%. In addition, we found that David Epstein, the CEO has 2.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

On looking further, we found that 50% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Black Diamond Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$276m, and insiders have US$9.2m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 40%, private equity firms could influence the Black Diamond Therapeutics board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Black Diamond Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Black Diamond Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

