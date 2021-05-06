How Many Bitcoin Wallets Hold More Than One Million Dollars?

Bitcoin (BTC) has come a long way since its recent inception in 2009. With bitcoin’s market cap just over $1 trillion, new on-chain data reveals that millionaire members of the bitcoin rich list have ballooned. What is the bitcoin rich list and why should you care?

The bitcoin rich list is simply a list of addresses that hold over $1 million in bitcoin value. Since January, over 100,000 wallets have met the qualification. Notably, the number swelled by 400% from just 25,000 millionaires five months ago.

However, it’s not as large as often portrayed. And it looks like the upside has a long way to go because of two simple facts:

First, There are approximately 46.8 million millionaires in the world holding at least $158.3 trillion of wealth -- which clearly dwarfs the number of 100,000 bitcoin millionaire wallets. In comparison, there are little more than 100,000 addresses with over $1 million worth of BTC and only 9,370 with over $10 million as of March 2021.

Second, the number of around 100,000 accounts holding over $1 million doesn’t mean each account is owned by a unique person. Why? Of course, individuals can own multiple bitcoin addresses. After all, you can use on-chain analysis to find out how many bitcoin accounts exist and how much is in each account. But you can’t see who owns those accounts. So, the actual number of bitcoin millionaires is almost certainly lower than 100,000 if you assume some of these addresses are held by the same individuals.

The small number of bitcoin millionaires (only 0.2% of 46.8 millionaires in the world) offers a perspective that we are still in the early innings with bitcoin’s adoption rate. As more millionaires diversify a percentage of wealth from fiat to crypto, the price can go even higher.

Another Catalyst For More Millionaires Owning Bitcoin In Future

Banks are the key catalyst that can drive up the total net worth in bitcoin. Namely, more banks are offering institutional services for bitcoin where high net-worth clients can easily own bitcoin within their current bank accounts.

Hundreds of smaller banks already signed on to offer regulated funds for bitcoin. As a result, giants like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America could face pressure to offer crypto to their retail banking customers, according to fintech giant Fidelity National Information.

Bitcoin is also gaining traction in the private wealth management industry which handles trillions of dollars for high net-worth clients. Last month, Morgan Stanley, a giant in wealth management with $4 trillion in client assets, told its financial advisors that it is launching access to three funds that enable ownership of bitcoin. A few weeks later, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan followed with their own statements about launching bitcoin services for their private clients. Moreover, U.S. Bank, which is part of U.S. Bancorp, the fifth-largest bank in the United States, announced it would offer a cryptocurrency custody product with the engagement of a sub-custodian for fund servicing.

Bottom line: With a growing number of banks making it easier for high net-worth individuals to buy and sell bitcoin, the number of their private client millionaires investing in bitcoin could skyrocket in the future. Its price may follow, as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.