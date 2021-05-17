How Many Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Authentic Equity Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$292m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Authentic Equity Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Authentic Equity Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:AEAC Ownership Breakdown May 17th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Authentic Equity Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Authentic Equity Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:AEAC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

Authentic Equity Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. Authentic Equity Sponsor LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 23% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.7% and 2.4% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Authentic Equity Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp.. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It seems the board members have no more than US$972k worth of shares in the US$292m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a substantial 58% stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 23%, of the Authentic Equity Acquisition stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Authentic Equity Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Authentic Equity Acquisition (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

