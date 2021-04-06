How Many Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Allena Pharmaceuticals

The President, Louis Brenner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$140k worth of shares at a price of US$1.36 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$1.32. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Allena Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Allena Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Allena Pharmaceuticals insiders have about 3.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.4m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Allena Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Allena Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. The insider transactions at Allena Pharmaceuticals are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Allena Pharmaceuticals (3 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

