How Many Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Airgain Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board, James Sims, for US$466k worth of shares, at about US$23.30 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$18.32. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was James Sims.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 17.00k shares worth US$210k. But they sold 20.00k shares for US$466k. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:AIRG Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insiders at Airgain Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Airgain. We note Chairman of the Board James Sims cashed in US$466k worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent US$110k on purchasing shares. We don't view these transactions as a positive sign.

Insider Ownership of Airgain

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Airgain insiders own 4.2% of the company, worth about US$7.7m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Airgain Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Airgain, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Airgain you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

