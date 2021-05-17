How Many Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Accelerate Diagnostics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Jack Schuler made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.4m worth of shares at a price of US$8.58 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.00. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jack Schuler.

Jack Schuler bought a total of 1.74m shares over the year at an average price of US$8.94. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Accelerate Diagnostics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Accelerate Diagnostics insiders own about US$207m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Accelerate Diagnostics Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Accelerate Diagnostics shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Accelerate Diagnostics insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Accelerate Diagnostics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

