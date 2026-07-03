How to Manage Your Investment Risk as You Get Closer to Retirement in 2027

Key Points

Gradually unload portfolio risk.

Stockpile cash to ride out a market downturn.

Make sure you're well diversified.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're planning to retire in 2027, it's time to start thinking about what you'll do with your newfound free time and what your expenses might look like. It's also time to start thinking less about maximizing portfolio returns and more about protecting the nest egg you've worked so hard to build.

You don't want to risk having your retirement savings run out on you in your lifetime. And part of that means managing your investment risk. Here's how.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

1. Gradually reduce your exposure to stocks

Stocks have historically delivered strong long-term returns. But they also come with short-term volatility.

If you're at a stage of life when you're regularly withdrawing from your IRA or 401(k), you could run into serious trouble if the stock market tanks and you need your portfolio for income. That's why now's the time to gradually scale back on stocks and shift more of your assets into bonds.

Of course, the exact allocation to aim for depends on your expected spending needs and comfort with market risk. But it's important to reduce your stock exposure so that a good portion of your assets isn't as exposed to frequent volatility.

2. Build a cash buffer before you retire

One of the simplest ways to reduce investment risk is to have cash available for short-term expenses. If the stock market tanks shortly after you retire, or at any stage once you stop working, having a cash reserve could help you avoid having to sell investments while prices are down.

The exact amount of cash you need should hinge on your living costs and other factors. As a general rule of thumb, it's wise to build a cash buffer that can cover at least 12 months of expenses. For added protection, you may want to aim for two to three years' worth of bills.

Knowing you have cash set aside could also make market volatility easier to stomach during retirement. If you know you won't need to rely on selling investments right away to pay your bills, adverse market events don't have to be as stressful.

3. Stay diversified even in retirement

Diversification remains one of the most effective ways to manage investment risk, regardless of your age or stage of life. Rather than concentrating your savings in a handful of stocks or one sector of the market, it's best to spread your investments across multiple asset classes.

Diversification won't necessarily prevent losses during broad market downturns. But it could reduce your dependence on any one investment or asset class.

As you approach retirement in 2027, your focus should shift from chasing the highest returns to creating a portfolio that can support you through a variety of market conditions. By gradually reducing stock exposure, building a cash cushion, and maintaining a diversified mix of investments, you can set yourself up to weather volatility while keeping your long-term retirement plans on track.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.