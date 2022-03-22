Markets

How Mad Men are waking up to the metaverse: podcast

Contributor
Dasha Afanasieva Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic sped up the shift to online advertising and e-commerce. In this episode of The Exchange Mark Read, CEO of WPP, tells how his clients coped with Covid-19, why virtual reality is the next big thing for consumer giants, and why corporate purpose is more than a buzzword.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/how-mad-men-are-waking-up-to-the-metaverse

