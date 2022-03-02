Investing

How Lucid is Taking the Electric Vehicle Industry Head-on

Contributor
Derek Lewis Zacks
Published
LCID Lucid’s Beginning TSLA Q4 Earnings

Lucid Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lucid Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lucid Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lucid Group, Inc. Quote

Comparisons Within Industry FSR NKLA Expectations

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. 

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fisker Inc. (FSR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Nikola Corporation (NKLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA FSR NKLA LCID

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Investing Videos

New Benchmark Is 33/33/33 With Assets Divided Equally Between Stocks, Bonds and Alternatives

Feb 22, 2022

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Investing

Explore

Most Popular