How To Lower Your Grocery Bill by 40%, According to Austin Williams

Although grocery prices have been ticking slightly downwards, they’re still drastically higher than they were just a few years ago. According to the USDA, food prices have risen nearly 24% from 2020 to 2024.

While you can’t control the price tags on the foods you love, you can make savvy shopping decisions that will help you cut down on your grocery bill. In a recent YouTube video, frugal living expert Austin Williams shared the 15 things he personally does that have cut his grocery bill by up to 40%.

Here’s a look at Williams’ top money-saving tips.

Eat a Large Breakfast

Williams said that he eats the same breakfast every morning — two to three eggs, a large serving of fruit, toast with peanut butter, yogurt and orange juice.

“I breakfast like a king and eat a lot because when I do this, it keeps me full, energized and not seeking snacks throughout the day, saving me money and keeping me more focused,” he said.

‘Reverse’ Grocery Shop

Before he buys anything new, Williams shops his own pantry.

“Reverse grocery shopping is looking at what you already have and making meals around that instead of buying new things,” he said.

Many times, you have enough food in your pantry and freezer to get you through a few more days before you actually need to head to the store.

Eat Expiring Foods First

When it comes to perishable items, it’s important to be strategic about the order in which you eat them.

“Oftentimes, people make meals based on what they want that day,” Williams said. “However, this can cause you to waste food because it could go bad before you end up eating it. It’s better to eat in the order of expiration.”

Cook 3 Servings at Once

Especially if you’re cooking for one, it’s most economical and efficient to cook three servings at one time.

“When I do cook, I always make sure that I have enough for three meals — one for the day of and two for leftovers,” Williams said. “In my opinion, a meal is good three times within a week. But after that third time, it starts to get old.”

Having leftovers on hand will prevent you from spending unnecessary money dining out or ordering delivery.

Always Keep Easy Frozen Meals on Hand

Having some ready-to-eat meals in your freezer will save you from spending on takeout or delivery on the days when you don’t want to cook.

“My go-to is Trader Joe’s Orange Chicken, which is about $3 per serving, or frozen meatballs for about $2,” Williams said.

BYO Lunch

Having a few go-to lunch ideas that you can make yourself is always cheaper than picking up food on your lunch break.

“A huge money waster that many people do is eating out every day for lunch at work, which can add up to over $75 a week,” Williams said. “One way that I avoid the temptation of eating out too much for lunch is having go-to lunch ideas that are easy to make and I don’t mind eating over and over.”

Williams’ go-to lunches include sandwiches and macaroni and cheese.

“I make sure I keep these stocked at all times,” he said. “Just like breakfast, for lunch, I tend to eat very similar things every single day. And by having these go-to lunch ideas, you can avoid the temptation of spending a lot more and eating out.”

Don’t Spend Money on Drinks

Buying drinks with no nutritional value is a waste of money, as they don’t keep you full.

“If you drink a soda every single day, that can add up to over a $1,000 a year,” Williams said. “Eat your calories, don’t drink them.”

Be Mindful of Where You Shop

Williams said that it’s important to choose your grocery store wisely.

“When it comes to food, where you choose to shop is almost more impactful than what you buy,” he said. “Grocery stores like Whole Foods can cost over 20% more than cheaper grocery stores like Aldi, Lidl and Costco, although most grocery stores sell the exact same items.”

According to Williams, you can save up to 20% to 30% just based on choosing to shop at cheaper grocery stores.

Take Advantage of BOGO Deals

The one exception to avoiding pricier grocery stores is shopping at these stores when they offer buy-one-get-one deals. For example, Williams only shops at Publix when he knows it will be running a BOGO deal on something he needs.

“These 50% savings are actually very repetitive,” he said. “For example, I know that once a month, dog treats will be buy one, get one free, and so every so often I will go to Publix and see if they’re on sale, and when they are I will stock up.”

Check for Digital Coupons

Before heading to the grocery store, check the store’s app to see if it has any digital coupons available.

“Most grocery stores have apps that offer digital coupons that can help you save a lot of money on some actually good items,” Williams said. “These new types of coupons can help you save money on some of the things you want.”

Shop the Edges First

Instead of filling your cart with empty calories, stock up on fresh, healthy foods, which are typically located along the edges of the store.

“Pretty much every grocery store in the world is set up the exact same,” Williams said. “In the center of the store, it’s the processed, unhealthy foods. In order to save money and have a healthy diet, it’s important that you do most of your shopping on the edges of the grocery store.”

Shop at the Top or Bottom Shelves

If you do shop from the center aisles, be sure to check the items on the top and bottom shelves instead of reaching for what’s at eye level.

“A common marketing strategy the grocery stores will use is putting the expensive, name-brand stuff in the center and the cheaper, generic brands at the top or bottom of the shelves because most grocery shoppers will default to only looking at the center,” Williams said. “Do most of your shopping at the top or the bottom of the shelves because that’s where the cheaper items are.”

Pay Attention to the Price Per Item

Don’t just look at the overall price — look for the price per item.

“Something that I think that many people aren’t aware of is pretty much at all grocery stores, when you look at the price tag in the corner, there is a price per measurement tag,” Williams said. “This is your guide for finding the lowest prices.”

For example, a larger can of generic black beans might be priced higher than a smaller can of name-brand black beans, but you could be getting more for the price.

Think of Savings in Terms of Percentages

When choosing between a generic and name-brand grocery item, the difference in dollars might not be a lot, but the percentage savings can be significant. For example, compare a can of generic black beans priced at 50 cents less than a can of name-brand beans.

“Price-wise, it doesn’t seem that different,” Williams said. “However, when you think in percentages, it is actually drastically cheaper. The generic is 32% cheaper than the name brand. Instead of thinking, ‘I saved 50 cents by getting the generic,’ think, ‘I saved 32% by getting the generic brand.’

“And if you do this for all your items, you could potentially cut your grocery bill by 30%.”

Paying More for Healthy Foods Upfront Will Save You Money in the Long Term

Williams’ final tip is to “pay the farmer, not the doctor.”

“Saving money on food is important; however, that should never come at the cost of having a diet of unhealthy foods,” he said. “The truth is, you can either spend a tad more and pay the farmer who makes natural foods, or pay the big food companies for terrible foods and then pay the doctor from high medical bills in the long run.

“It is much cheaper to spend a little bit more money getting good quality food,” Williams continued, “than trying to save money in the short term and having a bunch of health problems leading you to high medical bills.”

