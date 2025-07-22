How Long You Could Last on Social Security Alone in Every State

The Social Security Administration has long warned Americans that Social Security benefits aren’t designed to act as one’s sole income in retirement. And if you think there’s somewhere in the United States you can relocate where these rules don’t apply, think again. These funds will run out in every state in less than a month’s time for single individuals attempting to live off benefits alone, according to a new GOBankingRates study.

GOBankingRates sourced the average Social Security income for a person filing solo and calculated the average mortgage and expenditure costs for each state to determine the total cost of living for retired households.

Key Findings

West Virginia ranks as the best state for getting by on Social Security. These benefits last up to 21 days for a single person.

These benefits last up to 21 days for a single person. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma round out the five cheapest states for retirement. Social Security lasts Individuals 19-20 days per month in those states.

Social Security lasts Individuals 19-20 days per month in those states. Not surprisingly, Social Security depletes the fastest in Hawaii, California and Massachusetts. In these high cost-of-living states, benefits run out in under 10 days’ time.

In these high cost-of-living states, benefits run out in under 10 days’ time. Social Security covers no more than 21 days each month for individuals before it runs out in every state. This critical data makes it more necessary for singles to save for retirement beyond relying on benefits.

Here’s how long individuals last on just Social Security in every state.

1. West Virginia

Monthly mortgage cost: $989

$989 Total monthly cost of living: $2,830

$2,830 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 21.5

2. Mississippi

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,107

$1,107 Total monthly cost of living: $2,910

$2,910 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 20.9

3. Arkansas

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,268

$1,268 Total monthly cost of living: $2,986

$2,986 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 20.4

4. Louisiana

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,226

$1,226 Total monthly cost of living: $2,999

$2,999 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 20.3

5. Oklahoma

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,264

$1,264 Total monthly cost of living: $3,069

$3,069 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 19.9

6. Alabama

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,351

$1,351 Total monthly cost of living: $3,122

$3,122 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 19.5

7. Kentucky

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,294

$1,294 Total monthly cost of living: $3,175

$3,175 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 19.2

8. Iowa

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,358

$1,358 Total monthly cost of living: $3,185

$3,185 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 19.1

9. Kansas

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,393

$1,393 Total monthly cost of living: $3,192

$3,192 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 19.1

10. Ohio

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,416

$1,416 Total monthly cost of living: $3,262

$3,262 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 18.7

11. Missouri

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,524

$1,524 Total monthly cost of living: $3,300

$3,300 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 18.5

12. Indiana

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,472

$1,472 Total monthly cost of living: $3,307

$3,307 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 18.4

13. Michigan

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,491

$1,491 Total monthly cost of living: $3,309

$3,309 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 18.4

14. Nebraska

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,599

$1,599 Total monthly cost of living: $3,450

$3,450 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 17.7

15. Pennsylvania

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,638

$1,638 Total monthly cost of living: $3,517

$3,517 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 17.3

16. North Dakota

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,655

$1,655 Total monthly cost of living: $3,526

$3,526 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 17.3

17. Illinois

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,671

$1,671 Total monthly cost of living: $3,574

$3,574 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 17.0

18. South Carolina

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,775

$1,775 Total monthly cost of living: $3,622

$3,622 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 16.8

19. Texas

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,784

$1,784 Total monthly cost of living: $3,628

$3,628 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 16.8

20. New Mexico

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,830

$1,830 Total monthly cost of living: $3,645

$3,645 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 16.7

21. South Dakota

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,841

$1,841 Total monthly cost of living: $3,673

$3,673 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 16.6

22. Tennessee

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,950

$1,950 Total monthly cost of living: $3,678

$3,678 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 16.6

23. Georgia

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,959

$1,959 Total monthly cost of living: $3,829

$3,829 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 15.9

24. Wisconsin

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,926

$1,926 Total monthly cost of living: $3,835

$3,835 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 15.9

25. North Carolina

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,965

$1,965 Total monthly cost of living: $3,864

$3,864 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 15.8

26. Wyoming

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,101

$2,101 Total monthly cost of living: $3,970

$3,970 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 15.3

27. Minnesota

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,063

$2,063 Total monthly cost of living: $3,986

$3,986 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 15.3

28. Delaware

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,340

$2,340 Total monthly cost of living: $4,279

$4,279 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 14.2

29. Florida

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,357

$2,357 Total monthly cost of living: $4,281

$4,281 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 14.2

30. Virginia

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,409

$2,409 Total monthly cost of living: $4,327

$4,327 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 14.1

31. Vermont

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,339

$2,339 Total monthly cost of living: $4,387

$4,387 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 13.9

32. Arizona

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,552

$2,552 Total monthly cost of living: $4,457

$4,457 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 13.7

33. Maine

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,383

$2,383 Total monthly cost of living: $4,460

$4,460 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 13.7

34. Maryland

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,605

$2,605 Total monthly cost of living: $4,599

$4,599 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 13.2

35. Idaho

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,743

$2,743 Total monthly cost of living: $4,619

$4,619 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 13.2

36. Montana

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,696

$2,696 Total monthly cost of living: $4,625

$4,625 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 13.2

37. Nevada

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,737

$2,737 Total monthly cost of living: $4,653

$4,653 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 13.1

38. Connecticut

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,658

$2,658 Total monthly cost of living: $4,798

$4,798 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 12.7

39. New York

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,788

$2,788 Total monthly cost of living: $4,802

$4,802 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 12.7

40. Alaska

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,260

$2,260 Total monthly cost of living: $4,873

$4,873 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 12.5

41. Utah

Monthly mortgage cost: $3,155

$3,155 Total monthly cost of living: $4,996

$4,996 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 12.2

42. Rhode Island

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,918

$2,918 Total monthly cost of living: $5,006

$5,006 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 12.2

43. Oregon

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,987

$2,987 Total monthly cost of living: $5,020

$5,020 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 12.1

44. New Hampshire

Monthly mortgage cost: $3,042

$3,042 Total monthly cost of living: $5,057

$5,057 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 12.0

45. Colorado

Monthly mortgage cost: $3,296

$3,296 Total monthly cost of living: $5,179

$5,179 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 11.8

46. New Jersey

Monthly mortgage cost: $3,382

$3,382 Total monthly cost of living: $5,387

$5,387 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 11.3

47. Washington

Monthly mortgage cost: $3,626

$3,626 Total monthly cost of living: $5,750

$5,750 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 10.6

48. Massachusetts

Monthly mortgage cost: $3,950

$3,950 Total monthly cost of living: $6,277

$6,277 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 9.7

49. California

Monthly mortgage cost: $4,698

$4,698 Total monthly cost of living: $7,003

$7,003 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 8.7

50. Hawaii

Monthly mortgage cost: $5,675

$5,675 Total monthly cost of living: $8,357

$8,357 Days per month Social Security would last a single person: 7.3

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living in each state to find the states where the average Social Security income can cover the necessities. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census 5-year 2023 American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the 2023 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Zillow Home Value Index for May 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the average cost of living and the Social Security income, the cost of living after paying with Social Security income was calculated. The states were sorted from cheapest to most expensive. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 7, 2025.

