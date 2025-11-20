How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 8 Major Midwest Cities

The cost of living in most of America’s most populous cities is rather high and can seriously eat into your monthly budget — especially if you’re living off nothing but Social Security income. That begs the question: Just how far could you last on nothing but Social Security in America’s major cities?

GOBankingRates recently sought to answer that. Analyzing the cost of living in America’s 50 biggest cities (based on population) and the average Social Security income, GOBankingRates was able to calculate just how far Social Security income payments could last a person monthly in each major American metropolis. GOBankingRates then organized the cities by region (West, South, Northeast and Midwest) and ordered them from those where Social Security lasts the longest to the shortest amount of time.

In the Midwest, Detroit is the only city where you might be able to get by solely on Social Security. See how much more you would need to pay the bills in other Midwest cities.

1. Detroit

% of population 65+ : 16.1%

: 16.1% How much is left over after Social Security : $485

: $485 Monthly cost of living : $2,478

: $2,478 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,050

In Michigan’s largest city, Detroit, your monthly cost of living would be more than covered by the average Social Security income. Specifically, a Social Security check can cover 119.6% of your monthly bills in the Motor City. That is the most among all cities in the U.S. study.

2. Milwaukee

% of population 65+ : 12.8%

: 12.8% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $154

: $154 Monthly cost of living : $3,117

: $3,117 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,884

Cost of living in Milwaukee is such that Social Security income can cover 95% of the monthly bills there.

3. Indianapolis

% of population 65+ : 13.6%

: 13.6% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $174

: $174 Monthly cost of living : $3,137

: $3,137 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,835

The average monthly Social Security income can last 28.7 days for Indy recipients. If you make a tad more than the average, your benefits should cover everything.

4. Kansas City, Missouri

% of population 65+ : 14.4%

: 14.4% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $311

: $311 Monthly cost of living : $3,275

: $3,275 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,884

Social Security income can go rather far in Kansas City, paying 90.5% of the monthly cost of living in the city.

5. Columbus, Ohio

% of population 65+ : 11.8%

: 11.8% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $349

: $349 Monthly cost of living : $3,312

: $3,312 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,828

Residents of Columbus who receive Social Security can make it 27 days without any other form of income, as the benefits will cover 89.5% of the city’s cost of living.

6. Omaha, Nebraska

% of population 65+ : 15.5%

: 15.5% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $614

: $614 Monthly cost of living : $3,577

: $3,577 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,961

You can last 25.2 days per month on nothing but Social Security income in Omaha.

7. Chicago

% of population 65+ : 14.2%

: 14.2% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $772

: $772 Monthly cost of living : $3,735

: $3,735 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,000

The Windy City isn’t exactly cheap, meaning that Social Security income can cover just 79.3% of the monthly cost of living there.

8. Minneapolis

% of population 65+ : 12.1%

: 12.1% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $829

: $829 Monthly cost of living : $3,792

: $3,792 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,844

As a resident of Minneapolis, you can last 23.8 days per month on nothing but Social Security income, which pays for 78.1% of the monthly cost of living there.

Methodology: Population data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost of living was determined using data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic data. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025 and used to calculate the daily income from Social Security income. All data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025.

