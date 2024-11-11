How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 50 Major Cities

It’s time to reconsider retiring on Social Security alone, especially if you’re one-half of a married couple. New data from GOBankingRates shows that across 50 major U.S. cities this income will not be able to last for an entire month. These benefits could stretch up to 19 days, at most, but in six major cities Social Security runs out in less than 10 days.

Check Out: The Best Retirement Towns for the Middle Class in 2024

Also Read: 5 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Retirement Savings in 2025

GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 U.S. cities by population and sourced the average Social Security benefits for married couples to calculate the cost of living after benefits.

Key Findings

Social Security runs out in less than 10 days in six cities: Irvine, California (6.73 days); Fremont, California (7.02); San Jose, California (7.50); San Francisco (7.91); Honolulu (8.32) and San Diego (9.59).

(6.73 days); (7.02); (7.50); (7.91); (8.32) and (9.59). California cities dominated the list (15). Seven California cities — including Irvine , Fremont , San Jose , San Francisco , San Diego , Los Angeles and Anaheim — are in the top 10.

, , , , , and — are in the top 10. While Social Security benefits run out in under seven days in Irvine, the California city where benefits last the longest is Stockton — at up to 17.98 days.

— at up to 17.98 days. Finishing last place isn’t a bad thing for Social Security longevity. Saint Petersburg, Florida, took 50th place with 19.38 days until benefits run out for married couples.

Keep reading to see which cities Social Security benefits run out the fastest for couples and the cities where these benefits last.

1. Irvine, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 6.73

6.73 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $9,794

$9,794 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $322

Learn More: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots

Discover More: The Average Retirement Age in US vs. Canada

2. Fremont, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 7.02

7.02 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $9,279

$9,279 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $305

Explore More: 7 Things You’ll Regret Downsizing in Retirement

3. San Jose, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 7.50

7.50 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $8,506

$8,506 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $280

4. San Francisco

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 7.91

7.91 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $7,918

$7,918 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $260

5. Honolulu

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 8.32

8.32 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $7,383

$7,383 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $243

6. San Diego

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 9.59

9.59 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $6,040

$6,040 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $199

7. Los Angeles

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 10.38

10.38 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $5,368

$5,368 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $176

Find Out: 2 Changes Are Coming to Social Security in 2025

8. Arlington, Virginia

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 10.46

10.46 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $5,307

$5,307 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $174

9. Anaheim, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.15

11.15 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,807

$4,807 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $158

10. Seattle

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.26

11.26 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,733

$4,733 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $156

11. Long Beach, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.34

11.34 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,681

$4,681 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $154

12. Scottsdale, Arizona

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.37

11.37 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,662

$4,662 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $153

Read More: Need to Cut Expenses While on Social Security? Here’s the First Thing to Get Rid Of

13. Chula Vista, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.45

11.45 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,609

$4,609 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $152

14. New York City

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.48

11.48 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,589

$4,589 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $151

15. Oakland, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.81

11.81 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,385

$4,385 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $144

16. Santa Ana, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.90

11.90 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,326

$4,326 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $142

17. Santa Clarita, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.99

11.99 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,278

$4,278 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $141

Read Next: I’m an Economist — Here’s What the 2025 Social Security COLA Should Be To Keep Up With Inflation

18. Boston

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 12.23

12.23 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,135

$4,135 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $136

19. Washington, D.C.

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 13.21

13.21 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,626

$3,626 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $119

20. Miami

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 14.05

14.05 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,242

$3,242 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $107

21. Jersey City, New Jersey

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 14.18

14.18 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,187

$3,187 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $105

22. Riverside, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 14.32

14.32 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,128

$3,128 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $103

23. Denver

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 15.37

15.37 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,724

$2,724 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $90

For You: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

24. Gilbert, Arizona

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 15.61

15.61 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,639

$2,639 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $87

25. Austin, Texas

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.14

16.14 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,461

$2,461 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $81

26. Reno, Nevada

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.17

16.17 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,451

$2,451 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $81

27. Portland, Oregon

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.18

16.18 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,447

$2,447 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $80

28. Chandler, Arizona

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.52

16.52 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,341

$2,341 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $77

29. Newark, New Jersey

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.69

16.69 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,288

$2,288 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $75

Consider This: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why

30. Plano, Texas

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.91

16.91 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,221

$2,221 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $73

31. Henderson, Nevada

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.92

16.92 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,219

$2,219 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $73

32. Sacramento, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 17.04

17.04 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,182

$2,182 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $72

33. Aurora, Colorado

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 17.13

17.13 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,156

$2,156 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $71

34. Stockton, California

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 17.98

17.98 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,924

$1,924 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $63

35. Boise, Idaho

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.01

18.01 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,917

$1,917 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $63

Check Out: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Social Security Increase This Year

36. Las Vegas

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.05

18.05 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,907

$1,907 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $63

37. Anchorage, Alaska

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.18

18.18 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,872

$1,872 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $62

38. Atlanta

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.22

18.22 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,861

$1,861 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $61

39. Mesa, Arizona

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.42

18.42 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,812

$1,812 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $60

40. Nashville, Tennessee

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.51

18.51 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,789

$1,789 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $59

Find Out: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

41. Raleigh, North Carolina

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.69

18.69 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,745

$1,745 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $57

42. Colorado Springs, Colorado

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.74

18.74 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,734

$1,734 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $57

43. Phoenix

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.83

18.83 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,713

$1,713 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $56

44. North Las Vegas, Nevada

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.93

18.93 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,688

$1,688 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $55

45. Virginia Beach, Virginia

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.00

19.00 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,672

$1,672 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $55

Also See: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

46. Glendale, Arizona

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.00

19.00 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,672

$1,672 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $55

47. Orlando, Florida

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.07

19.07 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,655

$1,655 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $54

48. Chesapeake, Virginia

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.17

19.17 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,631

$1,631 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $54

49. Madison, Wisconsin

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.20

19.20 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,625

$1,625 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $53

50. Saint Petersburg, Florida

How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.38

19.38 Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,584

$1,584 Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $52

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population, according to the U.S. Census, to find how long you could last on nothing but Social Security benefits. GOBankingRates found data for each city, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. The average Social Security benefits for a married couple were sourced from the Social Security Administration from August 2024. Using the average Social Security benefits, the total cost of living after the benefits were calculated and the days each month until Social Security benefits stop covering the total cost of living also were calculated. This represents how long Social Security benefits can cover the typical cost of living for retired residents in each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 1, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 50 Major Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.