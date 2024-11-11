News & Insights

How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 50 Major Cities

November 11, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

It’s time to reconsider retiring on Social Security alone, especially if you’re one-half of a married couple. New data from GOBankingRates shows that across 50 major U.S. cities this income will not be able to last for an entire month. These benefits could stretch up to 19 days, at most, but in six major cities Social Security runs out in less than 10 days.

GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 U.S. cities by population and sourced the average Social Security benefits for married couples to calculate the cost of living after benefits.

Key Findings

  • Social Security runs out in less than 10 days in six cities: Irvine, California (6.73 days); Fremont, California (7.02); San Jose, California (7.50); San Francisco (7.91); Honolulu (8.32) and San Diego (9.59). 
  • California cities dominated the list (15). Seven California cities — including Irvine, Fremont, San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles and Anaheim — are in the top 10. 
  • While Social Security benefits run out in under seven days in Irvine, the California city where benefits last the longest is Stockton — at up to 17.98 days.
  • Finishing last place isn’t a bad thing for Social Security longevity. Saint Petersburg, Florida, took 50th place with 19.38 days until benefits run out for married couples. 

Keep reading to see which cities Social Security benefits run out the fastest for couples and the cities where these benefits last.

Irvine California business district

1. Irvine, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 6.73
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $9,794
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $322

Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

2. Fremont, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 7.02
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $9,279
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $305

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

3. San Jose, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 7.50
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $8,506
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $280
San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

4. San Francisco

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 7.91
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $7,918
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $260
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

5. Honolulu

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 8.32
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $7,383
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $243
Aerial view of Harbor Drive flanked by highrise hotels and condominiums to the right and the San Diego Convention Center, home to Comic Con, to the left.

6. San Diego

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 9.59
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $6,040
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $199
Downtown Los Angeles stock photo

7. Los Angeles

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 10.38
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $5,368
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $176

Arlington Virginia skyline

8. Arlington, Virginia

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 10.46
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $5,307
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $174
Elevated daytime view of the Anaheim, California skyline.

9. Anaheim, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.15
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,807
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $158
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

10. Seattle

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.26
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,733
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $156
Long Beach beach house, Naples - Long Beach, California, Naples Island, patio set, patio furniture, outdoors furniture.

11. Long Beach, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.34
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,681
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $154
The skyline of Scottsdale, Arizona, in evening light.

12. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.37
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,662
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $153

Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California.

13. Chula Vista, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.45
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,609
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $152
New York, New York, USA - January 10, 2024: Busy day on Time Square in January.

14. New York City

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.48
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,589
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $151
Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.

15. Oakland, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.81
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,385
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $144
Daytime skyline view of downtown Santa Ana, California, USA.

16. Santa Ana, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.90
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,326
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $142
Aerial of tract housing and American suburban development in Southern California at sunset.

17. Santa Clarita, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.99
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,278
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $141

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

18. Boston

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 12.23
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,135
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $136
The United States pf America capitol building on sunrise and sunset.

19. Washington, D.C.

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 13.21
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,626
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $119
Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

20. Miami

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 14.05
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,242
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $107
Aerial panorama of Jersey City skyline at night.

21. Jersey City, New Jersey

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 14.18
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,187
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $105
Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

22. Riverside, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 14.32
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,128
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $103
Denver, Colorado, USA downtown cityscape in Civic Center park at dusk.

23. Denver

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 15.37
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,724
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $90

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

24. Gilbert, Arizona

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 15.61
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,639
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $87
Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

25. Austin, Texas

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.14
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,461
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $81
Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

26. Reno, Nevada

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.17
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,451
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $81
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

27. Portland, Oregon

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.18
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,447
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $80
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

28. Chandler, Arizona

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.52
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,341
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $77
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

29. Newark, New Jersey

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.69
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,288
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $75

Plano Texas.

30. Plano, Texas

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.91
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,221
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $73
Henderson, officially the City of Henderson, is a city in Clark County, Nevada, United States, about 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

31. Henderson, Nevada

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.92
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,219
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $73
The sun rises over the historical landmarks of West Sacramento, California.

32. Sacramento, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 17.04
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,182
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $72
Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

33. Aurora, Colorado

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 17.13
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,156
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $71
Stockton is the county seat of San Joaquin County in the Central Valley of the U.

34. Stockton, California

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 17.98
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,924
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $63
Downtown Boise Idaho.

35. Boise, Idaho

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.01
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,917
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $63

LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA.

36. Las Vegas

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.05
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,907
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $63
Anchorage Alaska

37. Anchorage, Alaska

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.18
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,872
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $62
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

38. Atlanta

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.22
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,861
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $61
Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

39. Mesa, Arizona

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.42
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,812
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $60
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

40. Nashville, Tennessee

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.51
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,789
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $59

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

41. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.69
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,745
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $57
Aerial View of Colorado Springs with Autumn Colors.

42. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.74
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,734
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $57
Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

43. Phoenix

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.83
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,713
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $56
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - March 06, 2020: Las Vegas skyline with Nellis Air Force Base in the foreground.

44. North Las Vegas, Nevada

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.93
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,688
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $55

45. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.00
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,672
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $55

Drone shot of residential streets built around an artificial lake in the Arrowhead Ranch neighborhood of Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona.

46. Glendale, Arizona

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.00
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,672
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $55
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

47. Orlando, Florida

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.07
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,655
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $54
Boats exiting the Great Bridge Locks.

48. Chesapeake, Virginia

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.17
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,631
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $54
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

49. Madison, Wisconsin

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.20
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,625
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $53
Clearwater Beach, Saint Petersburg, Florida, beach cities

50. Saint Petersburg, Florida

  • How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.38
  • Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,584
  • Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $52

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population, according to the U.S. Census, to find how long you could last on nothing but Social Security benefits. GOBankingRates found data for each city, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. The average Social Security benefits for a married couple were sourced from the Social Security Administration from August 2024. Using the average Social Security benefits, the total cost of living after the benefits were calculated and the days each month until Social Security benefits stop covering the total cost of living also were calculated. This represents how long Social Security benefits can cover the typical cost of living for retired residents in each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 1, 2024.

