How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 50 Major Cities

It’s time to reconsider retiring on Social Security alone, especially if you’re one-half of a married couple. New data from GOBankingRates shows that across 50 major U.S. cities this income will not be able to last for an entire month. These benefits could stretch up to 19 days, at most, but in six major cities Social Security runs out in less than 10 days.
GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 U.S. cities by population and sourced the average Social Security benefits for married couples to calculate the cost of living after benefits.
Key Findings
- Social Security runs out in less than 10 days in six cities: Irvine, California (6.73 days); Fremont, California (7.02); San Jose, California (7.50); San Francisco (7.91); Honolulu (8.32) and San Diego (9.59).
- California cities dominated the list (15). Seven California cities — including Irvine, Fremont, San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles and Anaheim — are in the top 10.
- While Social Security benefits run out in under seven days in Irvine, the California city where benefits last the longest is Stockton — at up to 17.98 days.
- Finishing last place isn’t a bad thing for Social Security longevity. Saint Petersburg, Florida, took 50th place with 19.38 days until benefits run out for married couples.
Keep reading to see which cities Social Security benefits run out the fastest for couples and the cities where these benefits last.
1. Irvine, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 6.73
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $9,794
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $322
2. Fremont, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 7.02
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $9,279
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $305
3. San Jose, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 7.50
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $8,506
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $280
4. San Francisco
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 7.91
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $7,918
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $260
5. Honolulu
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 8.32
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $7,383
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $243
6. San Diego
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 9.59
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $6,040
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $199
7. Los Angeles
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 10.38
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $5,368
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $176
8. Arlington, Virginia
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 10.46
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $5,307
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $174
9. Anaheim, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.15
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,807
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $158
10. Seattle
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.26
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,733
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $156
11. Long Beach, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.34
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,681
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $154
12. Scottsdale, Arizona
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.37
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,662
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $153
13. Chula Vista, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.45
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,609
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $152
14. New York City
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.48
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,589
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $151
15. Oakland, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.81
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,385
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $144
16. Santa Ana, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.90
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,326
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $142
17. Santa Clarita, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 11.99
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,278
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $141
18. Boston
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 12.23
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $4,135
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $136
19. Washington, D.C.
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 13.21
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,626
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $119
20. Miami
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 14.05
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,242
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $107
21. Jersey City, New Jersey
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 14.18
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,187
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $105
22. Riverside, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 14.32
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $3,128
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $103
23. Denver
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 15.37
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,724
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $90
24. Gilbert, Arizona
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 15.61
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,639
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $87
25. Austin, Texas
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.14
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,461
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $81
26. Reno, Nevada
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.17
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,451
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $81
27. Portland, Oregon
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.18
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,447
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $80
28. Chandler, Arizona
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.52
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,341
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $77
29. Newark, New Jersey
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.69
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,288
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $75
30. Plano, Texas
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.91
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,221
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $73
31. Henderson, Nevada
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 16.92
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,219
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $73
32. Sacramento, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 17.04
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,182
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $72
33. Aurora, Colorado
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 17.13
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $2,156
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $71
34. Stockton, California
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 17.98
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,924
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $63
35. Boise, Idaho
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.01
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,917
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $63
36. Las Vegas
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.05
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,907
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $63
37. Anchorage, Alaska
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.18
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,872
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $62
38. Atlanta
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.22
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,861
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $61
39. Mesa, Arizona
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.42
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,812
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $60
40. Nashville, Tennessee
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.51
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,789
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $59
41. Raleigh, North Carolina
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.69
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,745
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $57
42. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.74
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,734
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $57
43. Phoenix
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.83
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,713
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $56
44. North Las Vegas, Nevada
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 18.93
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,688
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $55
45. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.00
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,672
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $55
46. Glendale, Arizona
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.00
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,672
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $55
47. Orlando, Florida
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.07
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,655
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $54
48. Chesapeake, Virginia
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.17
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,631
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $54
49. Madison, Wisconsin
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.20
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,625
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $53
50. Saint Petersburg, Florida
- How many days Social Security will last a married couple each month: 19.38
- Total monthly cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $1,584
- Total daily cost of living for a couple (after Social Security benefits): $52
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population, according to the U.S. Census, to find how long you could last on nothing but Social Security benefits. GOBankingRates found data for each city, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. The average Social Security benefits for a married couple were sourced from the Social Security Administration from August 2024. Using the average Social Security benefits, the total cost of living after the benefits were calculated and the days each month until Social Security benefits stop covering the total cost of living also were calculated. This represents how long Social Security benefits can cover the typical cost of living for retired residents in each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 1, 2024.
