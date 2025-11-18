How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 20 Major Southern Cities

Do you know how long you could survive on nothing but Social Security income in your city?

That’s a question that GOBankingRates sought to answer recently, performing a vast, country-wide study of just how far Social Security income could be stretched in the biggest cities across America’s four regions: the West, Midwest, Northeast and the South.

Also See: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Check Out: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

GOBankingRates calculated the monthly cost of living (both with and without housing) in each region’s major city, how an individual’s Social Security benefits would last against that cost of living, and how much more money a couple would need per month.

The results for each region might surprise you. Using the information matrix noted above, GOBankingRates was able to rank just how long you could live on nothing but Social Security in 20 major Southern cities, from the most to least amount of time. Curious how long you could last on Social Security only in Dallas, Tampa or Nashville? Considering retiring in Miami or Jacksonville, Florida? Keep reading to find out just how long your benefits could carry you in the South.

1. Memphis, Tennessee

% population 65+ : 15.6%

: 15.6% How much is left over after Social Security : $322

: $322 Monthly cost of living : $2,641

: $2,641 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,845

Memphis is where Social Security can go the furthest in terms of the large Southern cities — 112% of the monthly cost of living is covered by Social Security income. That’s the equivalent of 34 days.

Find More: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

Also Read: Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

2. Baltimore

% population 65+ : 16.0%

: 16.0% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $5

: $5 Monthly cost of living : $2,968

: $2,968 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,948

Approximately 30 days — that’s how long the average monthly Social Security income can be stretched in Baltimore.

Learn More: 8 Common Mistakes Retirees Make With Their Social Security Checks

3. Oklahoma City

% population 65+ : 14.0%

: 14.0% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $104

: $104 Monthly cost of living : $3,067

: $3,067 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,919

Monthly Social Security income can cover 97% of the monthly cost of living in Oklahoma City.

4. Tulsa, Oklahoma

% population 65+ : 15.9%

: 15.9% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $127

: $127 Monthly cost of living : $3,090

: $3,090 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,875

The average Social Security payment can almost cover an entire month’s worth of costs in Tulsa. Specifically, Social Security income can pay for approximately 29 days of living there.

5. El Paso, Texas

% population 65+ : 15.1%

: 15.1% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $131

: $131 Monthly cost of living : $3,095

: $3,095 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,814

The average monthly cost of living in El Paso is $3,095 — approximately 96% of which can be covered by Social Security income.

6. San Antonio

% population 65+ : 13.6%

: 13.6% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $289

: $289 Monthly cost of living : $3,252

: $3,252 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,847

Social Security beneficiaries in San Antonio have approximately 28 days before each month’s benefits run out.

Also Learn: 3 Little-Known Social Security Rules That Could Save You Thousands

7. Louisville, Kentucky

% population 65+ : 17.2%

: 17.2% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $333

: $333 Monthly cost of living : $3,297

: $3,297 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,860

In Louisville, approximately 90% of the monthly cost of living can be paid for by Social Security benefits.

8. Houston

% population 65+ : 12.4%

: 12.4% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $498

: $498 Monthly cost of living : $3,462

: $3,462 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,957

While Social Security income in Houston can’t be stretched across an entire month’s worth of bills, it can at least cover approximately 26 days.

9. Jacksonville, Florida

% population 65+ : 15.6%

: 15.6% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $634

: $634 Monthly cost of living : $3,597

: $3,597 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,946

Jacksonville is yet another city where Social Security income almost covers the entire month — 25 days, to be exact.

10. Fort Worth, Texas

% population 65+ : 11.1%

: 11.1% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $676

: $676 Monthly cost of living : $3,639

: $3,639 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,980

Fort Worth is the last major Southern city in which more than 80% of the monthly cost of living can be covered by Social Security income, with benefits able to cover about 25 days.

Social Security’s Biggest Lie: Why ‘Full Retirement Age’ Isn’t What You Think

11. Arlington, Texas

% population 65+ : 13.3%

: 13.3% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $752

: $752 Monthly cost of living : $3,715

: $3,715 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,982

Arlington is the first major Texas (and Southern) city in which Social Security benefits cannot be stretched past 80% of the monthly bills. Social Security income can cover 24 days here.

12. Dallas

% population 65+ : 11.9%

: 11.9% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $810

: $810 Monthly cost of living : $3,773

: $3,773 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,988

Dallas is one of the biggest cities in Texas, and Social Security beneficiaries can afford 24 days there per month with no additional income.

13. Charlotte, North Carolina

% population 65+ : 11.7%

: 11.7% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,189

: $1,189 Monthly cost of living : $4,152

: $4,152 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,886

Approximately three weeks is just how long Social Security income can last in Charlotte.

14. Tampa, Florida

% population 65+ : 13.8%

: 13.8% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,190

: $1,190 Monthly cost of living : $4,153

: $4,153 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,991

Tampa is the last major city in the South where Social Security can cover more than 70% of the monthly cost of living.

Explore More: How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Claims in Social Security Benefits at Age 65

15. Raleigh, North Carolina

% population 65+ : 12.5%

: 12.5% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,362

: $1,362 Monthly cost of living : $4,325

: $4,325 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,857

Raleigh is the first big city in the South where Social Security income lasts less than three weeks per month.

16. Virginia Beach, Virginia

% population 65+ : 17.1%

: 17.1% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,380

: $1,380 Monthly cost of living : $4,343

: $4,343 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,982

In Virginia Beach, Social Security income can cover 68% of the monthly cost of living.

17. Nashville, Tennessee

% population 65+ : 12.9%

: 12.9% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,480

: $1,480 Monthly cost of living : $4,443

: $4,443 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,934

Nashville, the capital city of Tennessee, is so costly that only 67% of the monthly cost of living can be paid for by monthly Social Security benefits.

18. Atlanta

% population 65+ : 12.7%

: 12.7% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,539

: $1,539 Monthly cost of living : $4,502

: $4,502 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,023

Atlanta is the last major city of the American South in which Social Security can be stretched out for 20 days.

Good Question: What Is the Highest Social Security Check per Month?

19. Austin, Texas

% population 65+ : 10.8%

: 10.8% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,959

: $1,959 Monthly cost of living : $4,922

: $4,922 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,968

Austin is the capital of Texas and one of the most densely populated cities of the Lone Star State. Cost of living is such that Social Security benefits can pay just 60% of the monthly bills there.

20. Miami

% population 65+ : 16.1%

: 16.1% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $2,819

: $2,819 Monthly cost of living : $5,782

: $5,782 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,148

Miami is a rather costly city, so it should come as no surprise that Social Security income can cover just 51% of the monthly cost of living, lasting a mere 15.6 days per month.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities by population, according to the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. The population ages 65+ came from the same source. The cost-of-living index was sourced for each location from Sperling’s BestPlaces. National average expenditure costs for 65+ households were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025 and used to calculate the daily income from Social Security. The number of days within a month that are covered by Social Security were calculated for each location. The cities were sorted to show the longest to shortest amount of time covered by Social Security income. All data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 20 Major Southern Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.