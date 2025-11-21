How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 12 Major East Coast Cities

Recently, GOBankingRates performed a study to answer a single question: Just how long could a person last in a major American city on nothing but Social Security? Is that even possible?

To find the answers, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 biggest American cities (by population), as well as the cost of living in each. Additionally, GOBankingRates held those numbers against the average monthly Social Security disbursements for recipients to see how far those benefits could last in each city.

The results were intriguing, especially for America’s East Coast, where Social Security can be stretched much further in the Southern region as opposed to the Northern. For example, monthly Social Security income (and nothing else) can last for 34 days in Baltimore; meanwhile, in New York City, that same amount can last just 12 days.

Curious whether you can make it in a coastal city with nothing but your Social Security income? Check out the list.

1. Baltimore

% population 65+ : 16.0%

: 16.0% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $5

: $5 Monthly cost of living : $2,968

: $2,968 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,948

Approximately 34 days — that’s how long the average monthly Social Security income can be stretched in Baltimore.

2. Philadelphia

% of population 65+ : 15.4%

: 15.4% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $452

: $452 Monthly cost of living: $3,415

$3,415 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,157

Approximately 86.8% of Philadelphia’s monthly cost of living can be paid for by Social Security income.

3. Jacksonville, Florida

% population 65+ : 15.6%

: 15.6% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $634

: $634 Monthly cost of living : $3,597

: $3,597 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,946

Jacksonville is yet another city where Social Security income almost covers the entire month — 25 days, to be exact.

4. Charlotte, North Carolina

% population 65+ : 11.7%

: 11.7% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,189

: $1,189 Monthly cost of living : $4,152

: $4,152 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,886

Approximately three weeks (or 21.7 days) is just how long Social Security income can last in Charlotte.

5. Tampa, Florida

% population 65+ : 13.8%

: 13.8% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,190

: $1,190 Monthly cost of living : $4,153

: $4,153 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,991

Tampa is the last major city in the South where Social Security can cover more than 70% of the cost of living. Specifically, Social Security income can pay for 71.4% of your monthly bills there.

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

% population 65+ : 12.5%

: 12.5% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,362

: $1,362 Monthly cost of living : $4,325

: $4,325 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,857

Raleigh is the first big city in the South wherein Social Security income lasts less than three weeks per month (going just 20.8 days).

7. Virginia Beach, Virginia

% population 65+ : 17.1%

: 17.1% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,380

: $1,380 Monthly cost of living : $4,343

: $4,343 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,982

In Virginia Beach, Social Security income can cover 68.2% of the monthly cost of living.

8. Atlanta

% population 65+ : 12.7%

: 12.7% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,539

: $1,539 Monthly cost of living : $4,502

: $4,502 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,023

Atlanta is the last major city of the American South in which Social Security can be stretched out for 20 days before running out.

9. Miami

% population 65+ : 16.1%

: 16.1% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $2,819

: $2,819 Monthly cost of living : $5,782

: $5,782 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,148

Miami is a rather costly city, so it should come as no surprise that Social Security income can cover just 51.3% of the monthly expenses — lasting only 15.6 days per month.

10. Washington, D.C.

% of population 65+ : 12.9%

: 12.9% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $3,298

: $3,298 Monthly cost of living: $6,261

$6,261 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,186

America’s capital has a fairly hefty monthly cost of living, with Social Security income lasting just 14 days before running out.

11. Boston

% of population 65+ : 14.1%

: 14.1% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $3,718

: $3,718 Monthly cost of living: $6,681

$6,681 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,145

In Boston, Social Security income will cover 44.4% of the monthly cost of living expenses before running out completely.

12. New York City

% of population 65+ : 17.5%

: 17.5% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $4,462

: $4,462 Monthly cost of living: $7,426

$7,426 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,719

You can last on nothing but Social Security for 12 days in New York, with that income paying for just 39.9% of the Big Apple’s monthly cost of living.

Methodology: Population data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost of living was determined using data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic data. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025 and used to calculate the daily income from Social Security income. All data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025.

