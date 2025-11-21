Personal Finance

How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 12 Major East Coast Cities

November 21, 2025 — 07:21 am EST

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Recently, GOBankingRates performed a study to answer a single question: Just how long could a person last in a major American city on nothing but Social Security? Is that even possible?

Check Out: How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Also See: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

To find the answers, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 biggest American cities (by population), as well as the cost of living in each. Additionally, GOBankingRates held those numbers against the average monthly Social Security disbursements for recipients to see how far those benefits could last in each city.

The results were intriguing, especially for America’s East Coast, where Social Security can be stretched much further in the Southern region as opposed to the Northern. For example, monthly Social Security income (and nothing else) can last for 34 days in Baltimore; meanwhile, in New York City, that same amount can last just 12 days.

Curious whether you can make it in a coastal city with nothing but your Social Security income? Check out the list.

View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

1. Baltimore

  • % population 65+: 16.0%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $5
  • Monthly cost of living: $2,968
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,948

Approximately 34 days — that’s how long the average monthly Social Security income can be stretched in Baltimore.

Learn More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Discover More: 5 Cities You Need To Consider If You’re Retiring in 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

2. Philadelphia

  • % of population 65+: 15.4%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $452
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,415
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,157

Approximately 86.8% of Philadelphia’s monthly cost of living can be paid for by Social Security income.

Explore More: Need To Cut Expenses While on Social Security? Here’s the First Thing To Get Rid Of

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

3. Jacksonville, Florida

  • % population 65+: 15.6%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $634
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,597
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,946

Jacksonville is yet another city where Social Security income almost covers the entire month — 25 days, to be exact.

A drone aerial shot of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, with the tall buildings grouped together in the city center

4. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • % population 65+: 11.7%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $1,189
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,152
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,886

Approximately three weeks (or 21.7 days) is just how long Social Security income can last in Charlotte.

Drone angle view of downtown Tampa, Florida at dusk.

5. Tampa, Florida

  • % population 65+: 13.8%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $1,190
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,153
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,991

Tampa is the last major city in the South where Social Security can cover more than 70% of the cost of living. Specifically, Social Security income can pay for 71.4% of your monthly bills there.

Be Aware: Social Security Benefits Might Be Harder To Qualify for in the Future — Here’s What You Need To Know

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • % population 65+: 12.5%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $1,362
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,325
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,857

Raleigh is the first big city in the South wherein Social Security income lasts less than three weeks per month (going just 20.8 days).

Dawn of Virginia Beach.

7. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • % population 65+: 17.1%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $1,380
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,343
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,982

In Virginia Beach, Social Security income can cover 68.2% of the monthly cost of living.

Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

8. Atlanta

  • % population 65+: 12.7%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $1,539
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,502
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,023

Atlanta is the last major city of the American South in which Social Security can be stretched out for 20 days before running out.

Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

9. Miami

  • % population 65+: 16.1%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $2,819
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,782
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,148

Miami is a rather costly city, so it should come as no surprise that Social Security income can cover just 51.3% of the monthly expenses — lasting only 15.6 days per month.

Discover More: How Far $750K Plus Social Security Goes in Retirement in Every US Region

Sun rising illuminates the Jefferson Memorial and Tidal Basin.

10. Washington, D.C.

  • % of population 65+: 12.9%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $3,298
  • Monthly cost of living: $6,261
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,186

America’s capital has a fairly hefty monthly cost of living, with Social Security income lasting just 14 days before running out.

Boston Public Garden in the winter with the Equestrian statue of George Washington designed by Thomas Ball.

11. Boston

  • % of population 65+: 14.1%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $3,718
  • Monthly cost of living: $6,681
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,145

In Boston, Social Security income will cover 44.4% of the monthly cost of living expenses before running out completely.

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

12. New York City

  • % of population 65+: 17.5%
  • How much more a couple needs after Social Security: $4,462
  • Monthly cost of living: $7,426
  • Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,719

You can last on nothing but Social Security for 12 days in New York, with that income paying for just 39.9% of the Big Apple’s monthly cost of living.

Methodology: Population data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost of living was determined using data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic data. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025 and used to calculate the daily income from Social Security income. All data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 12 Major East Coast Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.