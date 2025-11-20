How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 11 Major West Coast Cities

Despite America’s ever-increasing cost of living, there are still some major cities in which your monthly Social Security income can cover the expenses, per a recent GOBankingRates study.

However, none of those cities are on the West Coast.

GOBankingRates recently analyzed the cost of living in the 50 biggest American cities. From that study, GOBankingRates was then able to tabulate just how far Social Security income could carry a person in each city. On the West Coast, that is not far enough.

What follows is just how long you could last on nothing but Social Security in 11 major cities on the West Coast. Whether you’re thinking of settling down in a California metropolis or spending your days basking in the coastal climes of Washington or Oregon, GOBankingRates can tell you how long your Social Security income will last you there. Fair warning: None of the cities — which are ranked from most to least in terms of how long Social Security income will last — can be paid for with Social Security benefits alone.

1. Bakersfield, California

% of population 65+ : 12.2%

: 12.2% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,182

: $1,182 Monthly cost of living : $4,145

: $4,145 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,935

California makes the first of many appearances in the top 18 with Bakersfield. The cost of living there is such that Social Security benefits can be spread across 21.7 days before running out for the month.

2. Fresno, California

% of population 65+ : 12.9%

: 12.9% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,185

: $1,185 Monthly cost of living : $4,149

: $4,149 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,940

Just like Bakersfield, Fresno is another city where Social Security income lasts 21 days against the cost of living.

3. Sacramento, California

% of population 65+ : 14.4%

: 14.4% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $1,814

: $1,814 Monthly cost of living : $4,777

: $4,777 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,079

In the capital city of California, Sacramento, Social Security income will last for 18.8 days of the month, paying for 62% of that month’s bills.

4. Portland, Oregon

% of population 65+ : 14.6%

: 14.6% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $2,046

: $2,046 Monthly cost of living : $5,009

: $5,009 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,964

Portland is the first city in the top 11 in which Social Security income cannot pay for at least 60% of the cost of living — 59.2% is as far as it can stretch.

5. Oakland, California

% of population 65+ : 16.5%

: 16.5% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $3,528

: $3,528 Monthly cost of living : $6,491

: $6,491 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,208

Oakland is the first major metropolis on the West Coast in which Social Security income alone pays for less than half of the monthly cost of living there. Social Security benefits can cover 45.7% of the cost of living there.

6. Seattle

% of population 65+ : 12.7%

: 12.7% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $4,148

: $4,148 Monthly cost of living : $7,111

: $7,111 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $1,968

Seattle is the first and last Washington city in the top 11, and Social Security income alone can be stretched for just 12.7 days.

7. Long Beach, California

% of population 65+ : 14.3%

: 14.3% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $4,183

: $4,183 Monthly cost of living : $7,146

: $7,146 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,098

California is rather expensive, so it comes as no surprise that only 41.5% of the cost of living in Long Beach can be paid for by Social Security benefits alone.

8. Los Angeles

% of population 65+ : 15.0%

: 15.0% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $4,762

: $4,762 Monthly cost of living : $7,726

: $7,726 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,147

Los Angeles is famously expensive, and it lives up to its reputation in terms of cost of living — Social Security income can pay for just 38.4% of the monthly bills there, lasting a mere 11.7 days.

9. San Diego

% of population 65+ : 15.4%

: 15.4% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $5,301

: $5,301 Monthly cost of living : $8,264

: $8,264 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,024

San Diego is so expensive that Social Security income runs out in the first third of the month — specifically, after 10.9 days.

10. San Francisco

% of population 65+ : 18.5%

: 18.5% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $7,058

: $7,058 Monthly cost of living : $10,021

: $10,021 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,375

San Francisco’s cost of living is so high that Social Security income there runs out after nine days.

11. San Jose, California

% of population 65+ : 15.5%

: 15.5% How much more a couple needs after Social Security : $7,571

: $7,571 Monthly cost of living : $10,534

: $10,534 Monthly expenditures (minus housing): $2,278

San Jose is certainly a city that requires more than just Social Security income — those funds will run out after 8.6 days, with benefits covering just 28% of the city’s monthly cost of living.

Methodology: Population data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost of living was determined using data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic data. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025 and used to calculate the daily income from Social Security income. All data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 11 Major West Coast Cities

