How Long Would It Take You To Save for a $500K Home in the South?

Purchasing a home for half a million dollars isn’t exactly easy in today’s housing market, but having a healthy savings can make it much, much easier. Specifically, having at least 20% ($100,000) set aside for a down payment can help secure your dream home. That said, do you know how long it would take to save up that amount of money in your state?

GOBankingRates recently researched the median incomes in every state in America, using information from the U.S. Census Bureau. With that information in hand, GOBankingRates then calculated a yearly savings amount of 20% of that income per state, while also factoring in a monthly mortgage range of $2,619. From those numbers, GOBankingRates was able to extrapolate how long it would take to you to save the $100,000 down payment needed to purchase a $500,000 dream home in every state in the Southern United States.

Alabama

Median income for single person: $34,564

$34,564 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,670

$5,670 How many years to save up down payment: 17.6

Arkansas

Median income for single person: $33,475

$33,475 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,606

$5,606 How many years to save up down payment: 17.8

Delaware

Median income for single person: $49,822

$49,822 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,054

$8,054 How many years to save up down payment: 12.4

Florida

Median income for single person: $45,261

$45,261 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,670

$7,670 How many years to save up down payment: 13.0

Georgia

Median income for single person: $45,785

$45,785 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,390

$7,390 How many years to save up down payment: 13.5

Kentucky

Median income for single person: $36,358

$36,358 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,974

$5,974 How many years to save up down payment: 18.7

Louisiana

Median income for single person: $34,604

$34,604 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,810

$5,810 How many years to save up down payment: 17.2

Maryland

Median income for single person: $61,575

$61,575 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,406

$9,406 How many years to save up down payment: 10.6

Mississippi

Median income for single person: $30,138

$30,138 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,128

$5,128 How many years to save up down payment: 19.5

North Carolina

Median income for single person: $42,352

$42,352 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,936

$6,936 How many years to save up down payment: 14.4

Oklahoma

Median income for single person: $38,142

$38,142 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,285

$6,285 How many years to save up down payment: 15.9

South Carolina

Median income for single person: $40,063

$40,063 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,706

$6,706 How many years to save up down payment: 14.9

Tennessee

Median income for single person: $40,831

$40,831 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,958

$6,958 How many years to save up down payment: 14.4

Texas

Median income for single person: $47,584

$47,584 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,043

$8,043 How many years to save up down payment: 12.4

Virginia

Median income for single person: $54,765

$54,765 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,721

$8,721 How many years to save up down payment: 11.5

West Virginia

Median income for single person: $32,953

$32,953 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,516

$5,516 How many years to save up down payment: 18.1

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found median income for a single person (defined in the American Community Survey as “non-family households”) for each state, as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. GOBankingRates then set the down payment at 20% and assumed a person would be following the 50/30/20 rule where 20% of post-tax income goes toward savings and debt repayment. GOBankingRates then calculated how long it would take a single person in each state following the 50/30/20 rule to save for the down payment ($100,000) on a $500,000 home. From there GOBankingRates also calculated the 30-year fixed mortgage on a $500,000 home, assuming no private mortgage insurance, no homeowner’s association fees and no property tax, with a rate of 6.84% as sourced from Freddie Mac. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 12, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long Would It Take You To Save for a $500K Home in the South?

