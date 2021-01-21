How Long Will the "Biden Bump" Last?

People who unquestioningly consume propaganda, from whichever side of the political divide, are probably very confused right now. On the one hand, if you bought into the idea that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were socialists, committed to the overthrow of the American way of life and intent on taxing America to death and punishing success, how do you explain a stock market that has done this since their election in November, hitting an all-time high on inauguration day?

On the other hand, if you believe Biden is going to be the savior of the planet by destroying the oil industry, how do you explain crude oil prices that have done this during the same time?

Or a chart for energy stocks, as represented by the sector ETF (XLE), that looks like this since early November?

That apparent anomaly is because while propaganda may sound great to willing listeners, reality is a different story.

The market is strong because, in the long-term, the economy is still bouncing back from the Great Recession, and in the short-term, from pandemic-related shutdowns. It is strong because the Fed is handing out cash to be invested and keeping interest rates low, and it is strong because Congress has found agreement on handing out borrowed money to offset the economic impact of the pandemic, keeping demand for goods afloat.

Oil and other commodities are strong because supply is still down following cuts when demand collapsed during the shutdown, but that demand, both domestically and globally, is recovering quickly.

For oil, no matter what Biden might say or do, we are still many years away from a world where the commodity is irrelevant. The Paris Climate Accord is a gesture -- an important one for sure -- but what we really signed back onto was a list of goals, of hopes and dreams. Even cancelling Keystone XL will have less impact than some predict. It was a blow to Canadian producers (hence the Canadian PM Trudeau was one of the first to criticize the decision) but it will have little impact on the U.S. oil industry. It remains to be seen which, if any, policy changes will come about to make those Paris Climate Accord dreams attainable and how future decisions on oil infrastructure will impact the business, but the history of big oil’s influence on legislation, both from Democrats and Republicans, indicates that any real changes will be only at the margins.

Far more influential on commodity prices, including oil, in the first year or so of the Biden administration will be how America’s trade relationships, particularly with China, evolve. Assuming that markets are freed up again, the optimism around global growth will increase, and prices can keep moving higher.

So, to answer the question posed in the headline, “How Long Will the Biden Bump Last?” -- we first need to decide when reality will change, without paying any attention to partisan tropes about what will happen. When will the Fed change course? When will Congress start to increase taxes and reduce stimulus spending? When will commodity supply catch up with, or even pass, increasing demand?

Right now, the Fed looks unlikely to change course any time soon. They have tried several times to tighten monetary policy over the last few years, but each time have been stymied by circumstances, the market reaction or both.

Congress is another matter entirely. The bipartisanship of sorts that has enabled stimulus packages to this point won’t last, and even though Democrats control both chambers of Congress, the razor-thin majority in the Senate could prove problematic before long. It will embolden the left of the party, and it will only take one moderate to feel they have gone too far for any future stimulus package to fail.

The outlook for commodities is better. It is a matter of expectations and assumptions, so changes that can be wrought quickly, such as rolling back tariffs, can have an immediate, bullish effect.

The problem that all the markets face is that at these levels, assets are priced for everything to go right. That means that any setback will prompt a negative reaction, and the odds favor a setback at some point this year. Vaccinations are coming, but Covid cases are still rising at an alarming rate. Unemployment is soaring once again. More stimulus will be needed but Republicans will now make their traditional switch from the Dick Cheney "deficits don’t matter" stance on debt when they are in control, to the fiscal conservatism they suddenly embrace when they find themselves out of power.

The Biden bump that we are seeing can certainly last a few more months, if for no other reason that it has nothing to do with Biden, just as the “Trump bump” had nothing to do with Trump. However, a correction is long overdue and there are things coming up in a few months that could spark one, so investors might want to start trimming some positions and taking some profits before too long.

