How Long It Would Take You To Save for a $500K Home in Your State

Half a million dollars can go a very long way, whether it’s being used to pay off all your debts, secure a safe and stable retirement, or most especially to purchase an incredible $500,000 home in your state. Which begs the question: Just how long would it take you to save for a 20% down payment ($100,000) for such a pricey house?

Recently, GOBankingRates researched the median income for a single person in each state in America, as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. From there, GOBankingRates calculated a yearly savings amount of 20% of that income per state, factoring in a monthly mortgage of $2,619. From those numbers, GOBankingRates was able to calculate just how long it would take you to save the $100,000 down payment needed to purchase your $500,000 dream home in your state.

While it turns out some the priciest states (Washington, California, Hawaii) would take individuals only a decade to put back $100,000, in less expensive states in which wages are lower, the time it would take to save for a $500,000 home is nearly twice as long — Arkansas, West Virginia and Mississippi all would take nearly 20 years.

See how long it would take you to save up $100,000 for your dream home down payment in your state.

Alabama

Median income for single person: $34,564

$34,564 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,670

$5,670 How many years to save up down payment: 17.6

Alaska

Median income for single person: $58,232

$58,232 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,755

$9,755 How many years to save up down payment: 10.3

Arizona

Median income for single person: $49,118

$49,118 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,117

$8,117 How many years to save up down payment: 12.3

Arkansas

Median income for single person: $33,475

$33,475 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,606

$5,606 How many years to save up down payment: 17.8

California

Median income for single person: $61,846

$61,846 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,943

$9,943 How many years to save up down payment: 10.1

Colorado

Median income for single person: $58,970

$58,970 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,483

$9,483 How many years to save up down payment: 10.6

Connecticut

Median income for single person: $52,961

$52,961 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,475

$8,475 How many years to save up down payment: 11.8

Delaware

Median income for single person: $49,822

$49,822 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,054

$8,054 How many years to save up down payment: 12.4

Florida

Median income for single person: $45,261

$45,261 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,670

$7,670 How many years to save up down payment: 13.0

Georgia

Median income for single person: $45,785

$45,785 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,390

$7,390 How many years to save up down payment: 13.5

Hawaii

Median income for single person: $58,149

$58,149 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,163

$9,163 How many years to save up down payment: 10.9

Idaho

Median income for single person: $43,770

$43,770 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,127

$7,127 How many years to save up down payment: 14.0

Illinois

Median income for single person: $48,992

$48,992 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,812

$7,812 How many years to save up down payment: 12.8

Indiana

Median income for single person: $40,986

$40,986 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,609

$6,609 How many years to save up down payment: 15.1

Iowa

Median income for single person: $43,273

$43,273 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,116

$7,116 How many years to save up down payment: 14.1

Kansas

Median income for single person: $42,323

$42,323 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,858

$6,858 How many years to save up down payment: 14.6

Kentucky

Median income for single person: $36,358

$36,358 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,974

$5,974 How many years to save up down payment: 18.7

Louisiana

Median income for single person: $34,604

$34,604 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,810

$5,810 How many years to save up down payment: 17.2

Maine

Median income for single person: $41,915

$41,915 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,873

$6,873 How many years to save up down payment: 14.6

Maryland

Median income for single person: $61,575

$61,575 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,406

$9,406 How many years to save up down payment: 10.6

Massachusetts

Median income for single person: $59,635

$59,635 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,471

$9,471 How many years to save up down payment: 10.6

Michigan

Median income for single person: $42,017

$42,017 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,756

$6,756 How many years to save up down payment: 14.8

Minnesota

Median income for single person: $51,687

$51,687 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,290

$8,290 How many years to save up down payment: 12.1

Mississippi

Median income for single person: $30,138

$30,138 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,128

$5,128 How many years to save up down payment: 19.5

Missouri

Median income for single person: $40,443

$40,443 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,711

$6,711 How many years to save up down payment: 14.9

Montana

Median income for single person: $41,864

$41,864 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,763

$6,763 How many years to save up down payment: 14.8

Nebraska

Median income for single person: $43,148

$43,148 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,057

$7,057 How many years to save up down payment: 14.2

Nevada

Median income for single person: $48,386

$48,386 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,172

$8,172 How many years to save up down payment: 12.2

New Hampshire

Median income for single person: $54,582

$54,582 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,168

$9,168 How many years to save up down payment: 10.9

New Jersey

Median income for single person: $57,782

$57,782 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,357

$9,357 How many years to save up down payment: 10.7

New Mexico

Median income for single person: $39,679

$39,679 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,583

$6,583 How many years to save up down payment: 15.2

New York

Median income for single person: $52,516

$52,516 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,379

$8,379 How many years to save up down payment: 11.9

North Carolina

Median income for single person: $42,352

$42,352 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,936

$6,936 How many years to save up down payment: 14.4

North Dakota

Median income for single person: $45,414

$45,414 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,694

$7,694 How many years to save up down payment: 13.0

Ohio

Median income for single person: $41,653

$41,653 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,808

$6,808 How many years to save up down payment: 14.7

Oklahoma

Median income for single person: $38,142

$38,142 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,285

$6,285 How many years to save up down payment: 15.9

Oregon

Median income for single person: $49,779

$49,779 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,626

$7,626 How many years to save up down payment: 13.1

Pennsylvania

Median income for single person: $44,365

$44,365 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,165

$7,165 How many years to save up down payment: 14.0

Rhode Island

Median income for single person: 49,005

49,005 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,020

$8,020 How many years to save up down payment: 12.5

South Carolina

Median income for single person: $40,063

$40,063 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,706

$6,706 How many years to save up down payment: 14.9

South Dakota

Median income for single person: $43,596

$43,596 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,402

$7,402 How many years to save up down payment: 13.5

Tennessee

Median income for single person: $40,831

$40,831 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,958

$6,958 How many years to save up down payment: 14.4

Texas

Median income for single person: $47,584

$47,584 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,043

$8,043 How many years to save up down payment: 12.4

Utah

Median income for single person: $52,010

$52,010 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,281

$8,281 How many years to save up down payment: 12.1

Vermont

Median income for single person: $46,243

$46,243 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,624

$7,624 How many years to save up down payment: 13.1

Virginia

Median income for single person: $54,765

$54,765 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,721

$8,721 How many years to save up down payment: 11.5

Washington

Median income for single person: $59,539

$59,539 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,964

$9,964 How many years to save up down payment: 10.0

West Virginia

Median income for single person: $32,953

$32,953 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,516

$5,516 How many years to save up down payment: 18.1

Wisconsin

Median income for single person: $46,629

$46,629 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,550

$7,550 How many years to save up down payment: 13.2

Wyoming

Median income for single person: $43,379

$43,379 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,368

$7,368 How many years to save up down payment: 13.6

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found median income for a single person (defined in the American Community Survey as “non-family households”) for each state, as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. GOBankingRates then set the down payment at 20% and assumed a person would be following the 50/30/20 rule where 20% of post-tax income goes toward savings and debt repayment. GOBankingRates then calculated how long it would take a single person in each state following the 50/30/20 rule to save for the down payment ($100,000) on a $500,000 home. From there GOBankingRates also calculated the 30-year fixed mortgage on a $500,000 home, assuming no private mortgage insurance, no homeowner’s association fees and no property tax, with a rate of 6.84% as sourced from Freddie Mac. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 12, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long It Would Take You To Save for a $500K Home in Your State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.