How Long It Would Take You To Save for a $500K Home in Your State

Half a million dollars can go a very long way, whether it’s being used to pay off all your debts, secure a safe and stable retirement, or most especially to purchase an incredible $500,000 home in your state. Which begs the question: Just how long would it take you to save for a 20% down payment ($100,000) for such a pricey house?
Recently, GOBankingRates researched the median income for a single person in each state in America, as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. From there, GOBankingRates calculated a yearly savings amount of 20% of that income per state, factoring in a monthly mortgage of $2,619. From those numbers, GOBankingRates was able to calculate just how long it would take you to save the $100,000 down payment needed to purchase your $500,000 dream home in your state.
While it turns out some the priciest states (Washington, California, Hawaii) would take individuals only a decade to put back $100,000, in less expensive states in which wages are lower, the time it would take to save for a $500,000 home is nearly twice as long — Arkansas, West Virginia and Mississippi all would take nearly 20 years.
See how long it would take you to save up $100,000 for your dream home down payment in your state.
Alabama
- Median income for single person: $34,564
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,670
- How many years to save up down payment: 17.6
Alaska
- Median income for single person: $58,232
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,755
- How many years to save up down payment: 10.3
Arizona
- Median income for single person: $49,118
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,117
- How many years to save up down payment: 12.3
Arkansas
- Median income for single person: $33,475
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,606
- How many years to save up down payment: 17.8
California
- Median income for single person: $61,846
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,943
- How many years to save up down payment: 10.1
Colorado
- Median income for single person: $58,970
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,483
- How many years to save up down payment: 10.6
Connecticut
- Median income for single person: $52,961
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,475
- How many years to save up down payment: 11.8
Delaware
- Median income for single person: $49,822
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,054
- How many years to save up down payment: 12.4
Florida
- Median income for single person: $45,261
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,670
- How many years to save up down payment: 13.0
Georgia
- Median income for single person: $45,785
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,390
- How many years to save up down payment: 13.5
Hawaii
- Median income for single person: $58,149
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,163
- How many years to save up down payment: 10.9
Idaho
- Median income for single person: $43,770
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,127
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.0
Illinois
- Median income for single person: $48,992
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,812
- How many years to save up down payment: 12.8
Indiana
- Median income for single person: $40,986
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,609
- How many years to save up down payment: 15.1
Iowa
- Median income for single person: $43,273
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,116
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.1
Kansas
- Median income for single person: $42,323
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,858
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.6
Kentucky
- Median income for single person: $36,358
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,974
- How many years to save up down payment: 18.7
Louisiana
- Median income for single person: $34,604
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,810
- How many years to save up down payment: 17.2
Maine
- Median income for single person: $41,915
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,873
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.6
Maryland
- Median income for single person: $61,575
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,406
- How many years to save up down payment: 10.6
Massachusetts
- Median income for single person: $59,635
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,471
- How many years to save up down payment: 10.6
Michigan
- Median income for single person: $42,017
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,756
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.8
Minnesota
- Median income for single person: $51,687
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,290
- How many years to save up down payment: 12.1
Mississippi
- Median income for single person: $30,138
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,128
- How many years to save up down payment: 19.5
Missouri
- Median income for single person: $40,443
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,711
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.9
Montana
- Median income for single person: $41,864
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,763
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.8
Nebraska
- Median income for single person: $43,148
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,057
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.2
Nevada
- Median income for single person: $48,386
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,172
- How many years to save up down payment: 12.2
New Hampshire
- Median income for single person: $54,582
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,168
- How many years to save up down payment: 10.9
New Jersey
- Median income for single person: $57,782
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,357
- How many years to save up down payment: 10.7
New Mexico
- Median income for single person: $39,679
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,583
- How many years to save up down payment: 15.2
New York
- Median income for single person: $52,516
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,379
- How many years to save up down payment: 11.9
North Carolina
- Median income for single person: $42,352
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,936
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.4
North Dakota
- Median income for single person: $45,414
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,694
- How many years to save up down payment: 13.0
Ohio
- Median income for single person: $41,653
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,808
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.7
Oklahoma
- Median income for single person: $38,142
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,285
- How many years to save up down payment: 15.9
Oregon
- Median income for single person: $49,779
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,626
- How many years to save up down payment: 13.1
Pennsylvania
- Median income for single person: $44,365
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,165
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.0
Rhode Island
- Median income for single person: 49,005
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,020
- How many years to save up down payment: 12.5
South Carolina
- Median income for single person: $40,063
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,706
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.9
South Dakota
- Median income for single person: $43,596
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,402
- How many years to save up down payment: 13.5
Tennessee
- Median income for single person: $40,831
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,958
- How many years to save up down payment: 14.4
Texas
- Median income for single person: $47,584
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,043
- How many years to save up down payment: 12.4
Utah
- Median income for single person: $52,010
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,281
- How many years to save up down payment: 12.1
Vermont
- Median income for single person: $46,243
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,624
- How many years to save up down payment: 13.1
Virginia
- Median income for single person: $54,765
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,721
- How many years to save up down payment: 11.5
Washington
- Median income for single person: $59,539
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,964
- How many years to save up down payment: 10.0
West Virginia
- Median income for single person: $32,953
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,516
- How many years to save up down payment: 18.1
Wisconsin
- Median income for single person: $46,629
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,550
- How many years to save up down payment: 13.2
Wyoming
- Median income for single person: $43,379
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,368
- How many years to save up down payment: 13.6
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found median income for a single person (defined in the American Community Survey as “non-family households”) for each state, as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. GOBankingRates then set the down payment at 20% and assumed a person would be following the 50/30/20 rule where 20% of post-tax income goes toward savings and debt repayment. GOBankingRates then calculated how long it would take a single person in each state following the 50/30/20 rule to save for the down payment ($100,000) on a $500,000 home. From there GOBankingRates also calculated the 30-year fixed mortgage on a $500,000 home, assuming no private mortgage insurance, no homeowner’s association fees and no property tax, with a rate of 6.84% as sourced from Freddie Mac. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 12, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long It Would Take You To Save for a $500K Home in Your State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.