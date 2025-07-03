Personal Finance

How Long It Would Take You To Save for a $1 Million Home in Your State

July 03, 2025 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

It’s no secret that buying a home in modern America can be a rather pricey proposition, no matter which state you buy the house in. That said, while a $1 million home is a $1 million home, it can take far longer in some states than others to save a down payment for such a house.

Also See: I’m a Realtor — This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Recently, GOBankingRates studied the median income for a single individual in every state. With that information in hand, GOBankingRates then calculated a savings amount of 20% of that median income on a state-by-state basis, factoring in such costs as a monthly mortgage as well. From that matrix, GOBankingRates calculated just how long it would take you to save the $200,000 necessary to buy your million-dollar dream home.

Thanks to high incomes, citizens of some of the most expensive states (such as Washington and California) can put back $1 million in just 20 years, those who live in lower-income states such as Mississippi, West Virginia and Arkansas will take on average between 35 and 40 years to save enough to afford a $1 million dream home.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Median income for single person: $34,564
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,670
  • How many years to save up down payment: 35.3
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Check Out: 7 Cities With Homes Expected To Plummet in Value in the Second Half of 2025

Discover More: These Are America’s 50 Wealthiest Suburbs

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Median income for single person: $58,232
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,754
  • How many years to save up down payment: 20.5
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Explore More: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Median income for single person: $49,118
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,117
  • How many years to save up down payment: 24.6
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Median income for single person: $33,475
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,605
  • How many years to save up down payment: 35.7
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Median income for single person: $61,846
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,943
  • How many years to save up down payment: 20.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Median income for single person: $58,970
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,483
  • How many years to save up down payment: 21.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Median income for single person: $52,961
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,475
  • How many years to save up down payment: 23.6
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

See More: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Median income for single person: $49,822
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,054
  • How many years to save up down payment: 24.8
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Median income for single person: $45,261
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,670
  • How many years to save up down payment: 26.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Median income for single person: $45,785
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,390
  • How many years to save up down payment: 27.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Median income for single person: $58,149
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,163
  • How many years to save up down payment: 21.8
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Median income for single person: $43,770
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,127
  • How many years to save up down payment: 28.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Find Out: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Median income for single person: $48,992
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,812
  • How many years to save up down payment: 25.6
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Median income for single person: $40,986
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,610
  • How many years to save up down payment: 30.3
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Median income for single person: $43,273
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,117
  • How many years to save up down payment: 28.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Median income for single person: $42,323
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,858
  • How many years to save up down payment: 29.2
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Median income for single person: $36,358
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,974
  • How many years to save up down payment: 33.5
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Read More: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years

Lake Charles the fifth-largest incorporated city in the U.

Louisiana

  • Median income for single person: $34,604
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,811
  • How many years to save up down payment: 34.4
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Median income for single person: $41,915
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,874
  • How many years to save up down payment: 29.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median income for single person: $61,575
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,406
  • How many years to save up down payment: 21.3
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Median income for single person: $59,635
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,472
  • How many years to save up down payment: 21.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Also See: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Median income for single person: $42,017
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,757
  • How many years to save up down payment: 29.6
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Median income for single person: $51,687
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,290
  • How many years to save up down payment: 24.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Median income for single person: $30,138
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,129
  • How many years to save up down payment: 39.0
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Median income for single person: $40,443
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,711
  • How many years to save up down payment: 29.8
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Median income for single person: $41,864
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,764
  • How many years to save up down payment: 29.6
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Find More: 10 Best Places To Buy a Short-Term Rental Property To Earn Passive Income in 2025

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Median income for single person: $43,148
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,057
  • How many years to save up down payment: 28.3
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Median income for single person: $48,386
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,172
  • How many years to save up down payment: 24.5
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Median income for single person: $54,582
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,168
  • How many years to save up down payment: 21.8
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Median income for single person: $57,782
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,357
  • How many years to save up down payment: 21.4
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Median income for single person: $39,679
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,584
  • How many years to save up down payment: 30.4
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Trending Now: 5 Cities Retirees Are Moving To in 2025

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Median income for single person: $52,516
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,380
  • How many years to save up down payment: 23.9
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Median income for single person: $42,352
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,936
  • How many years to save up down payment: 28.3
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Median income for single person: $45,414
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,695
  • How many years to save up down payment: 26.0
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Median income for single person: $41,653
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,808
  • How many years to save up down payment: 29.4
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Median income for single person: $38,142
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,285
  • How many years to save up down payment: 31.8
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Check Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Median income for single person: $49,779
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,627
  • How many years to save up down payment: 26.2
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Median income for single person: $44,365
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,165
  • How many years to save up down payment: 27.9
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Median income for single person: $49,005
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,021
  • How many years to save up down payment: 24.9
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Median income for single person: $40,063
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,707
  • How many years to save up down payment: 29.8
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Median income for single person: $43,596
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,403
  • How many years to save up down payment: 27.0
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Also Discover: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Median income for single person: $40,831
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,958
  • How many years to save up down payment: 28.7
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Median income for single person: $47,584
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,044
  • How many years to save up down payment: 24.9
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Median income for single person: $52,010
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,282
  • How many years to save up down payment: 24.2
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Median income for single person: $46,243
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,624
  • How many years to save up down payment: 26.2
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Median income for single person: $54,765
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,722
  • How many years to save up down payment: 22.9
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Find Out: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Median income for single person: $59,539
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,965
  • How many years to save up down payment: 20.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Median income for single person: $32,953
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,516
  • How many years to save up down payment: 36.3
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Median income for single person: $46,629
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,550
  • How many years to save up down payment: 26.5
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Median income for single person: $43,379
  • Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,368
  • How many years to save up down payment: 27.1
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found median income for a single person (defined in the American Community Survey as “non-family households”) for each state as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. GOBankingRates then found the post-tax income for single people in each state using an in-house income tax calculator, assuming they were taking the standard deduction and using tax bracket data from the Tax Foundation. GOBankingRates then set the down payment at 20% and assumed a person would be following the 50/30/20 rule where 20% of post-tax income goes towards savings and debt repayment. GOBankingRates then calculated how long it would take a single person in each state following the 50/30/20 rule to save for the down payment ($200,000) on a $1,000,000 home. From there GOBankingRates also calculated the 30- year fixed mortgage on a $1,000,000 assuming no private mortgage insurance, no homeowner’s association fees and no property tax, with a rate of 6.84% as sourced from Freddie Mac. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 12, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long It Would Take You To Save for a $1 Million Home in Your State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.