How Long It Would Take You To Save for a $1 Million Home in Your State

It’s no secret that buying a home in modern America can be a rather pricey proposition, no matter which state you buy the house in. That said, while a $1 million home is a $1 million home, it can take far longer in some states than others to save a down payment for such a house.
Recently, GOBankingRates studied the median income for a single individual in every state. With that information in hand, GOBankingRates then calculated a savings amount of 20% of that median income on a state-by-state basis, factoring in such costs as a monthly mortgage as well. From that matrix, GOBankingRates calculated just how long it would take you to save the $200,000 necessary to buy your million-dollar dream home.
Thanks to high incomes, citizens of some of the most expensive states (such as Washington and California) can put back $1 million in just 20 years, those who live in lower-income states such as Mississippi, West Virginia and Arkansas will take on average between 35 and 40 years to save enough to afford a $1 million dream home.
Alabama
- Median income for single person: $34,564
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,670
- How many years to save up down payment: 35.3
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Alaska
- Median income for single person: $58,232
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,754
- How many years to save up down payment: 20.5
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Arizona
- Median income for single person: $49,118
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,117
- How many years to save up down payment: 24.6
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Arkansas
- Median income for single person: $33,475
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,605
- How many years to save up down payment: 35.7
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
California
- Median income for single person: $61,846
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,943
- How many years to save up down payment: 20.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Colorado
- Median income for single person: $58,970
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,483
- How many years to save up down payment: 21.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Connecticut
- Median income for single person: $52,961
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,475
- How many years to save up down payment: 23.6
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Delaware
- Median income for single person: $49,822
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,054
- How many years to save up down payment: 24.8
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Florida
- Median income for single person: $45,261
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,670
- How many years to save up down payment: 26.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Georgia
- Median income for single person: $45,785
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,390
- How many years to save up down payment: 27.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Hawaii
- Median income for single person: $58,149
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,163
- How many years to save up down payment: 21.8
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Idaho
- Median income for single person: $43,770
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,127
- How many years to save up down payment: 28.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Illinois
- Median income for single person: $48,992
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,812
- How many years to save up down payment: 25.6
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Indiana
- Median income for single person: $40,986
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,610
- How many years to save up down payment: 30.3
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Iowa
- Median income for single person: $43,273
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,117
- How many years to save up down payment: 28.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Kansas
- Median income for single person: $42,323
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,858
- How many years to save up down payment: 29.2
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Kentucky
- Median income for single person: $36,358
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,974
- How many years to save up down payment: 33.5
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Louisiana
- Median income for single person: $34,604
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,811
- How many years to save up down payment: 34.4
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Maine
- Median income for single person: $41,915
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,874
- How many years to save up down payment: 29.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Maryland
- Median income for single person: $61,575
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,406
- How many years to save up down payment: 21.3
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Massachusetts
- Median income for single person: $59,635
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,472
- How many years to save up down payment: 21.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Michigan
- Median income for single person: $42,017
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,757
- How many years to save up down payment: 29.6
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Minnesota
- Median income for single person: $51,687
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,290
- How many years to save up down payment: 24.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Mississippi
- Median income for single person: $30,138
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,129
- How many years to save up down payment: 39.0
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Missouri
- Median income for single person: $40,443
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,711
- How many years to save up down payment: 29.8
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Montana
- Median income for single person: $41,864
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,764
- How many years to save up down payment: 29.6
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Nebraska
- Median income for single person: $43,148
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,057
- How many years to save up down payment: 28.3
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Nevada
- Median income for single person: $48,386
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,172
- How many years to save up down payment: 24.5
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
New Hampshire
- Median income for single person: $54,582
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,168
- How many years to save up down payment: 21.8
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
New Jersey
- Median income for single person: $57,782
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,357
- How many years to save up down payment: 21.4
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
New Mexico
- Median income for single person: $39,679
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,584
- How many years to save up down payment: 30.4
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
New York
- Median income for single person: $52,516
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,380
- How many years to save up down payment: 23.9
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
North Carolina
- Median income for single person: $42,352
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,936
- How many years to save up down payment: 28.3
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
North Dakota
- Median income for single person: $45,414
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,695
- How many years to save up down payment: 26.0
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Ohio
- Median income for single person: $41,653
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,808
- How many years to save up down payment: 29.4
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Oklahoma
- Median income for single person: $38,142
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,285
- How many years to save up down payment: 31.8
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Oregon
- Median income for single person: $49,779
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,627
- How many years to save up down payment: 26.2
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Pennsylvania
- Median income for single person: $44,365
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,165
- How many years to save up down payment: 27.9
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Rhode Island
- Median income for single person: $49,005
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,021
- How many years to save up down payment: 24.9
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
South Carolina
- Median income for single person: $40,063
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,707
- How many years to save up down payment: 29.8
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
South Dakota
- Median income for single person: $43,596
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,403
- How many years to save up down payment: 27.0
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Tennessee
- Median income for single person: $40,831
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,958
- How many years to save up down payment: 28.7
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Texas
- Median income for single person: $47,584
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,044
- How many years to save up down payment: 24.9
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Utah
- Median income for single person: $52,010
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,282
- How many years to save up down payment: 24.2
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Vermont
- Median income for single person: $46,243
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,624
- How many years to save up down payment: 26.2
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Virginia
- Median income for single person: $54,765
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,722
- How many years to save up down payment: 22.9
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Washington
- Median income for single person: $59,539
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,965
- How many years to save up down payment: 20.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
West Virginia
- Median income for single person: $32,953
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,516
- How many years to save up down payment: 36.3
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Wisconsin
- Median income for single person: $46,629
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,550
- How many years to save up down payment: 26.5
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Wyoming
- Median income for single person: $43,379
- Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,368
- How many years to save up down payment: 27.1
- Monthly mortgage: $5,237
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found median income for a single person (defined in the American Community Survey as “non-family households”) for each state as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. GOBankingRates then found the post-tax income for single people in each state using an in-house income tax calculator, assuming they were taking the standard deduction and using tax bracket data from the Tax Foundation. GOBankingRates then set the down payment at 20% and assumed a person would be following the 50/30/20 rule where 20% of post-tax income goes towards savings and debt repayment. GOBankingRates then calculated how long it would take a single person in each state following the 50/30/20 rule to save for the down payment ($200,000) on a $1,000,000 home. From there GOBankingRates also calculated the 30- year fixed mortgage on a $1,000,000 assuming no private mortgage insurance, no homeowner’s association fees and no property tax, with a rate of 6.84% as sourced from Freddie Mac. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 12, 2025.
