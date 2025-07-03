How Long It Would Take You To Save for a $1 Million Home in Your State

It’s no secret that buying a home in modern America can be a rather pricey proposition, no matter which state you buy the house in. That said, while a $1 million home is a $1 million home, it can take far longer in some states than others to save a down payment for such a house.

Recently, GOBankingRates studied the median income for a single individual in every state. With that information in hand, GOBankingRates then calculated a savings amount of 20% of that median income on a state-by-state basis, factoring in such costs as a monthly mortgage as well. From that matrix, GOBankingRates calculated just how long it would take you to save the $200,000 necessary to buy your million-dollar dream home.

Thanks to high incomes, citizens of some of the most expensive states (such as Washington and California) can put back $1 million in just 20 years, those who live in lower-income states such as Mississippi, West Virginia and Arkansas will take on average between 35 and 40 years to save enough to afford a $1 million dream home.

Alabama

Median income for single person: $34,564

$34,564 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,670

$5,670 How many years to save up down payment: 35.3

35.3 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Alaska

Median income for single person: $58,232

$58,232 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,754

$9,754 How many years to save up down payment: 20.5

20.5 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Arizona

Median income for single person: $49,118

$49,118 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,117

$8,117 How many years to save up down payment: 24.6

24.6 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Arkansas

Median income for single person: $33,475

$33,475 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,605

$5,605 How many years to save up down payment: 35.7

35.7 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

California

Median income for single person: $61,846

$61,846 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,943

$9,943 How many years to save up down payment: 20.1

20.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Colorado

Median income for single person: $58,970

$58,970 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,483

$9,483 How many years to save up down payment: 21.1

21.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Connecticut

Median income for single person: $52,961

$52,961 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,475

$8,475 How many years to save up down payment: 23.6

23.6 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Delaware

Median income for single person: $49,822

$49,822 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,054

$8,054 How many years to save up down payment: 24.8

24.8 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Florida

Median income for single person: $45,261

$45,261 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,670

$7,670 How many years to save up down payment: 26.1

26.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Georgia

Median income for single person: $45,785

$45,785 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,390

$7,390 How many years to save up down payment: 27.1

27.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Hawaii

Median income for single person: $58,149

$58,149 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,163

$9,163 How many years to save up down payment: 21.8

21.8 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Idaho

Median income for single person: $43,770

$43,770 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,127

$7,127 How many years to save up down payment: 28.1

28.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Illinois

Median income for single person: $48,992

$48,992 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,812

$7,812 How many years to save up down payment: 25.6

25.6 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Indiana

Median income for single person: $40,986

$40,986 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,610

$6,610 How many years to save up down payment: 30.3

30.3 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Iowa

Median income for single person: $43,273

$43,273 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,117

$7,117 How many years to save up down payment: 28.1

28.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Kansas

Median income for single person: $42,323

$42,323 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,858

$6,858 How many years to save up down payment: 29.2

29.2 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Kentucky

Median income for single person: $36,358

$36,358 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,974

$5,974 How many years to save up down payment: 33.5

33.5 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Louisiana

Median income for single person: $34,604

$34,604 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,811

$5,811 How many years to save up down payment: 34.4

34.4 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Maine

Median income for single person: $41,915

$41,915 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,874

$6,874 How many years to save up down payment: 29.1

29.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Maryland

Median income for single person: $61,575

$61,575 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,406

$9,406 How many years to save up down payment: 21.3

21.3 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Massachusetts

Median income for single person: $59,635

$59,635 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,472

$9,472 How many years to save up down payment: 21.1

21.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Michigan

Median income for single person: $42,017

$42,017 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,757

$6,757 How many years to save up down payment: 29.6

29.6 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Minnesota

Median income for single person: $51,687

$51,687 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,290

$8,290 How many years to save up down payment: 24.1

24.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Mississippi

Median income for single person: $30,138

$30,138 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,129

$5,129 How many years to save up down payment: 39.0

39.0 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Missouri

Median income for single person: $40,443

$40,443 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,711

$6,711 How many years to save up down payment: 29.8

29.8 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Montana

Median income for single person: $41,864

$41,864 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,764

$6,764 How many years to save up down payment: 29.6

29.6 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Nebraska

Median income for single person: $43,148

$43,148 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,057

$7,057 How many years to save up down payment: 28.3

28.3 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Nevada

Median income for single person: $48,386

$48,386 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,172

$8,172 How many years to save up down payment: 24.5

24.5 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

New Hampshire

Median income for single person: $54,582

$54,582 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,168

$9,168 How many years to save up down payment: 21.8

21.8 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

New Jersey

Median income for single person: $57,782

$57,782 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,357

$9,357 How many years to save up down payment: 21.4

21.4 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

New Mexico

Median income for single person: $39,679

$39,679 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,584

$6,584 How many years to save up down payment: 30.4

30.4 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

New York

Median income for single person: $52,516

$52,516 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,380

$8,380 How many years to save up down payment: 23.9

23.9 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

North Carolina

Median income for single person: $42,352

$42,352 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,936

$6,936 How many years to save up down payment: 28.3

28.3 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

North Dakota

Median income for single person: $45,414

$45,414 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,695

$7,695 How many years to save up down payment: 26.0

26.0 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Ohio

Median income for single person: $41,653

$41,653 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,808

$6,808 How many years to save up down payment: 29.4

29.4 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Oklahoma

Median income for single person: $38,142

$38,142 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,285

$6,285 How many years to save up down payment: 31.8

31.8 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Oregon

Median income for single person: $49,779

$49,779 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,627

$7,627 How many years to save up down payment: 26.2

26.2 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Pennsylvania

Median income for single person: $44,365

$44,365 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,165

$7,165 How many years to save up down payment: 27.9

27.9 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Rhode Island

Median income for single person: $49,005

$49,005 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,021

$8,021 How many years to save up down payment: 24.9

24.9 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

South Carolina

Median income for single person: $40,063

$40,063 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,707

$6,707 How many years to save up down payment: 29.8

29.8 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

South Dakota

Median income for single person: $43,596

$43,596 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,403

$7,403 How many years to save up down payment: 27.0

27.0 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Tennessee

Median income for single person: $40,831

$40,831 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $6,958

$6,958 How many years to save up down payment: 28.7

28.7 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Texas

Median income for single person: $47,584

$47,584 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,044

$8,044 How many years to save up down payment: 24.9

24.9 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Utah

Median income for single person: $52,010

$52,010 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,282

$8,282 How many years to save up down payment: 24.2

24.2 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Vermont

Median income for single person: $46,243

$46,243 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,624

$7,624 How many years to save up down payment: 26.2

26.2 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Virginia

Median income for single person: $54,765

$54,765 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $8,722

$8,722 How many years to save up down payment: 22.9

22.9 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Washington

Median income for single person: $59,539

$59,539 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $9,965

$9,965 How many years to save up down payment: 20.1

20.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

West Virginia

Median income for single person: $32,953

$32,953 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $5,516

$5,516 How many years to save up down payment: 36.3

36.3 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Wisconsin

Median income for single person: $46,629

$46,629 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,550

$7,550 How many years to save up down payment: 26.5

26.5 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Wyoming

Median income for single person: $43,379

$43,379 Yearly savings for 20% down payment: $7,368

$7,368 How many years to save up down payment: 27.1

27.1 Monthly mortgage: $5,237

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found median income for a single person (defined in the American Community Survey as “non-family households”) for each state as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. GOBankingRates then found the post-tax income for single people in each state using an in-house income tax calculator, assuming they were taking the standard deduction and using tax bracket data from the Tax Foundation. GOBankingRates then set the down payment at 20% and assumed a person would be following the 50/30/20 rule where 20% of post-tax income goes towards savings and debt repayment. GOBankingRates then calculated how long it would take a single person in each state following the 50/30/20 rule to save for the down payment ($200,000) on a $1,000,000 home. From there GOBankingRates also calculated the 30- year fixed mortgage on a $1,000,000 assuming no private mortgage insurance, no homeowner’s association fees and no property tax, with a rate of 6.84% as sourced from Freddie Mac. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 12, 2025.

