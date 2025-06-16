How Long It Will Take To Pay Off a Luxury Rental Property in 10 Overlooked Destinations

The luxury real estate market as a whole has been slowing down. According to a recent Zillow report, new listings and pending sales of luxury properties were both down this spring as buyers and sellers cope with economic uncertainty.
However, investing in a luxury home as a rental property can still be worth it if you choose the location wisely. A new study from Otherworld looked beyond the typical luxury vacation destinations to find overlooked markets where high-end homes still offer strong returns and long-term value. The study compared vacation cities across several factors, including median price of luxury properties, available homes for sale, annual rent and occupancy rate.
Here’s a look at the top 10 locations to invest in a luxury property for a high ROI, ranked by shortest to longest time it would take to pay back the initial investment.
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- Median price of luxury properties: $638,500
- Annual rent: $54,000
- Rental occupancy rate: 47%
- Rental payback time for luxury homes: 12 years
Porto, Portugal
- Median price of luxury properties: $1,140,030
- Annual rent: $80,148
- Rental occupancy rate: 78%
- Rental payback time for luxury homes: 14 years
Niseko, Japan
- Median price of luxury properties: $1,869,916
- Annual rent: $115,608
- Rental occupancy rate: 52%
- Rental payback time for luxury homes: 16 years
Oslo, Norway
- Median price of luxury properties: $2,300,775
- Annual rent: $136,236
- Rental occupancy rate: 71%
- Rental payback time for luxury homes: 17 years
Lapland, Finland
- Median price of luxury properties: $1,102,707
- Annual rent: $64,620
- Rental occupancy rate: 73%
- Rental payback time for luxury homes: 17 years
Bergen, Norway
- Median price of luxury properties: $1,685,163
- Annual rent: $96,252
- Rental occupancy rate: 72%
- Rental payback time for luxury homes: 18 years
Cape Town, South Africa
- Median price of luxury properties: $996,075
- Annual rent: $54,384
- Rental occupancy rate: 71%
- Rental payback time for luxury homes: 18 years
Wanaka, New Zealand
- Median price of luxury properties: $1,369,478
- Annual rent: $73,824
- Rental occupancy rate: 56%
- Rental payback time for luxury homes: 19 years
Helsinki, Finland
- Median price of luxury properties: $1,467,449
- Annual rent: $74,544
- Rental occupancy rate: 70%
- Rental payback time for luxury homes: 20 years
Gothenburg, Sweden
- Median price of luxury properties: $1,425,134
- Annual rent: $72,252
- Rental occupancy rate: 52%
- Rental payback time for luxury homes: 20 years
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Otherworld and is accurate as of May 20, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long It Will Take To Pay Off a Luxury Rental Property in 10 Overlooked Destinations
