How Long It Will Take To Pay Off a Luxury Rental Property in 10 Overlooked Destinations

June 16, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

The luxury real estate market as a whole has been slowing down. According to a recent Zillow report, new listings and pending sales of luxury properties were both down this spring as buyers and sellers cope with economic uncertainty.

However, investing in a luxury home as a rental property can still be worth it if you choose the location wisely. A new study from Otherworld looked beyond the typical luxury vacation destinations to find overlooked markets where high-end homes still offer strong returns and long-term value. The study compared vacation cities across several factors, including median price of luxury properties, available homes for sale, annual rent and occupancy rate.

Here’s a look at the top 10 locations to invest in a luxury property for a high ROI, ranked by shortest to longest time it would take to pay back the initial investment.

Playa-Del-Carmen-Mexico

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

  • Median price of luxury properties: $638,500
  • Annual rent: $54,000
  • Rental occupancy rate: 47%
  • Rental payback time for luxury homes: 12 years

Porto-Portugal

Porto, Portugal

  • Median price of luxury properties: $1,140,030
  • Annual rent: $80,148
  • Rental occupancy rate: 78%
  • Rental payback time for luxury homes: 14 years

NISEKO, JAPAN - DECEMBER 22, 2017 : Aerial view at dusk of night skiing in Niseko Village.

Niseko, Japan

  • Median price of luxury properties: $1,869,916
  • Annual rent: $115,608
  • Rental occupancy rate: 52%
  • Rental payback time for luxury homes: 16 years
Scenic harbor of Oslo in Aker Brygge view from the hill, capital city of Norway.

Oslo, Norway

  • Median price of luxury properties: $2,300,775
  • Annual rent: $136,236
  • Rental occupancy rate: 71%
  • Rental payback time for luxury homes: 17 years
Illuminated modern cabin at night in a forest covered with snow in winter in Lapland, Finland.

Lapland, Finland

  • Median price of luxury properties: $1,102,707
  • Annual rent: $64,620
  • Rental occupancy rate: 73%
  • Rental payback time for luxury homes: 17 years

Norway-Bergen

Bergen, Norway

  • Median price of luxury properties: $1,685,163
  • Annual rent: $96,252
  • Rental occupancy rate: 72%
  • Rental payback time for luxury homes: 18 years
Panorama of Cape Town, South Africa.

Cape Town, South Africa

  • Median price of luxury properties: $996,075
  • Annual rent: $54,384
  • Rental occupancy rate: 71%
  • Rental payback time for luxury homes: 18 years
Pre-dawn at Lake Wanaka's famous willow tree.

Wanaka, New Zealand

  • Median price of luxury properties: $1,369,478
  • Annual rent: $73,824
  • Rental occupancy rate: 56%
  • Rental payback time for luxury homes: 19 years

Scenic summer view of the Old Port pier architecture with ships, yachts and other boats in the Old Town of Helsinki, Finland.

Helsinki, Finland

  • Median price of luxury properties: $1,467,449
  • Annual rent: $74,544
  • Rental occupancy rate: 70%
  • Rental payback time for luxury homes: 20 years
Gothenburg-Sweden

Gothenburg, Sweden

  • Median price of luxury properties: $1,425,134
  • Annual rent: $72,252
  • Rental occupancy rate: 52%
  • Rental payback time for luxury homes: 20 years

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Otherworld and is accurate as of May 20, 2025.

