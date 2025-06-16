How Long It Will Take To Pay Off a Luxury Rental Property in 10 Overlooked Destinations

The luxury real estate market as a whole has been slowing down. According to a recent Zillow report, new listings and pending sales of luxury properties were both down this spring as buyers and sellers cope with economic uncertainty.

However, investing in a luxury home as a rental property can still be worth it if you choose the location wisely. A new study from Otherworld looked beyond the typical luxury vacation destinations to find overlooked markets where high-end homes still offer strong returns and long-term value. The study compared vacation cities across several factors, including median price of luxury properties, available homes for sale, annual rent and occupancy rate.

Here’s a look at the top 10 locations to invest in a luxury property for a high ROI, ranked by shortest to longest time it would take to pay back the initial investment.

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Median price of luxury properties: $638,500

$638,500 Annual rent: $54,000

$54,000 Rental occupancy rate: 47%

47% Rental payback time for luxury homes: 12 years

Porto, Portugal

Median price of luxury properties: $1,140,030

$1,140,030 Annual rent: $80,148

$80,148 Rental occupancy rate: 78%

78% Rental payback time for luxury homes: 14 years

Niseko, Japan

Median price of luxury properties: $1,869,916

$1,869,916 Annual rent: $115,608

$115,608 Rental occupancy rate: 52%

52% Rental payback time for luxury homes: 16 years

Oslo, Norway

Median price of luxury properties: $2,300,775

$2,300,775 Annual rent: $136,236

$136,236 Rental occupancy rate: 71%

71% Rental payback time for luxury homes: 17 years

Lapland, Finland

Median price of luxury properties: $1,102,707

$1,102,707 Annual rent: $64,620

$64,620 Rental occupancy rate: 73%

73% Rental payback time for luxury homes: 17 years

Bergen, Norway

Median price of luxury properties: $1,685,163

$1,685,163 Annual rent: $96,252

$96,252 Rental occupancy rate: 72%

72% Rental payback time for luxury homes: 18 years

Cape Town, South Africa

Median price of luxury properties: $996,075

$996,075 Annual rent: $54,384

$54,384 Rental occupancy rate: 71%

71% Rental payback time for luxury homes: 18 years

Wanaka, New Zealand

Median price of luxury properties: $1,369,478

$1,369,478 Annual rent: $73,824

$73,824 Rental occupancy rate: 56%

56% Rental payback time for luxury homes: 19 years

Helsinki, Finland

Median price of luxury properties: $1,467,449

$1,467,449 Annual rent: $74,544

$74,544 Rental occupancy rate: 70%

70% Rental payback time for luxury homes: 20 years

Gothenburg, Sweden

Median price of luxury properties: $1,425,134

$1,425,134 Annual rent: $72,252

$72,252 Rental occupancy rate: 52%

52% Rental payback time for luxury homes: 20 years

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Otherworld and is accurate as of May 20, 2025.

