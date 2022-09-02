How Long Does It Take To Get PMP Certification? Requirements And Timeline

If you’ve ever thought about obtaining Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification, one of the first questions to come to mind might have been: How long does it take to get PMP certification? If you’re still wondering about this, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, we’ll fill you in on everything you need to know about how to get PMP certification and how long this process takes. From work experience to applying for and passing the exam, you’ll be armed with the knowledge you need to approach the process with confidence.

How Long Does it Take to Get PMP Certification?

The time it takes to earn PMP certification varies from person to person depending on each candidate’s professional experience and education level. For starters, prospective PMPs must satisfy a hefty work experience requirement of three to five years, depending on whether they have a bachelor’s degree.

High School Diploma or Associate Degree

If you haven’t completed a four-year degree, you must complete five years of experience leading projects before you qualify for PMP certification. These five years should include 7,500 hours of work in each of the five project management process groups (planning, executing, monitoring and controlling and closing).

In addition, you’ll need to complete the standard 35 hours of professional development, also called “contact hours.”

Bachelor’s Degree

If you have a bachelor’s degree, you’ll need only three years of work experience with projects, including 4,500 hours of experience leading projects. The 35 required contact hours remain the same.

PMP Certification Timeline

The PMP certification process involves work experience, completion of contact hours through a PMP certification course and time to prepare for and take the certification exam. Below, we’ll break down the steps involved in obtaining PMP certification.

Enroll in a PMP Training Course

The best way to complete the required 35 hours of professional development is through a PMP certification training course. You must first determine whether you want to complete these hours in person or online.

Online courses are often self-paced and allow you to complete coursework from any location. In-person options, on the other hand, tend to follow a more rigid structure. However, these courses also allow for more collaboration and interaction with your instructor and peers.

Apply to Take the Exam

Once you’ve met your work experience requirements and completed your PMP certification training course, it’s time to apply to take the exam. To do this, you must fill out a PDF application from the Project Management Institute (PMI) website. Once you’ve applied, you should hear back from PMI within three to five days.

Schedule the Exam

When PMI accepts your application, you should receive a unique ID for you to present at the time you schedule your exam. PMI recommends that you schedule your exam far in advance of your preferred testing date.

You can take the PMI certification test in person at a proctored location, or you can opt for computer-based testing. The test format is the same regardless of where or how you take it.

Expect 180 multiple-choice questions spanning a variety of project management concepts and styles. You’ll have four hours to complete the exam, with two 10-minute breaks for online test-takers and no breaks for in-person test takers.

Study and Prepare

Everyone learns at a different pace and in different ways. Only you can determine how much time you should spend studying and preparing for the PMP certification exam.

If you’re looking for PMP exam prep resources, you’re in luck. You can prepare for the certification exam through PMI-authorized training partners, company-sponsored programs, training schools and higher education institutions, among other providers. Consider creating a study timeline for yourself and taking practice exams, such as the paid one ($99) authorized by PMI.

Take the PMP Exam

Once you’ve completed the prerequisites and paid the fee to take the exam (the PMP exam costs $405 for PMI members and $555 for everyone else), the only thing left to do is pass the test.

Here’s where things get a bit complicated. PMI does not disclose what a passing score is for the PMP exam. When it comes to passing the exam, your best bet is to aim for a score of at least 75% on your practice exams. This should help you succeed on test day, though this isn’t a hard and fast rule.

Retake the PMP Certification Exam if Necessary

Once you receive approval from PMI to take the PMP certification exam, you have one year to do so. You can take the exam up to three times in this one-year period. Retakes cost $375, or $275 for PMI members.

Maintain Certification

One you successfully complete the PMP exam, you’ll be responsible for keeping your skills and knowledge up to date . You’ll do this by taking courses through PMI’s Continuing Certification Requirements (CCR) program.

You must renew your PMP certification every three years to keep it active. In each three-year period, you should earn 60 professional development units (PDUs). If you don’t manage to keep your certification up to date, it will be suspended for one year.

Once you’ve completed the required PDUs, you may renew your PMP certification. Renewal costs $60 for PMI members and $150 for nonmembers.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.