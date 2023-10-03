As a pet parent, it’s important to know what to expect when your cat is expecting. Knowing ahead of time how long the pregnancy lasts, what you can do at home to prepare and when it might be time to call a veterinarian can help ensure a smooth delivery.

Though the arrival of new kittens is sure to add excitement to your life, the expensive veterinarian bills for checkups and aftercare can be expensive. Unfortunately, most pet insurance plans do not cover pregnancy and birth costs, but some of the best pet insurance policies will cover preventative measures such as spaying.

How Long Are Cats Pregnant?

“The average length of gestation in a cat is 64 days from breeding, with a range of 52-74 days,” says Dr. Joe Peterson, D.V.M. and medical director at VCA North Division Animal Medical Center, an animal hospital in Spokane, Washington.

A cat’s pregnancy is often divided into about three “trimesters” lasting about 20 days each, although this may be difficult to differentiate at home. It is recommended that you contact your veterinarian as soon as you believe your cat may be pregnant.

Cat Pregnancy Stages

If you know when your cat became impregnated, being able to tell how far along your cat is will be much easier by giving you an approximate birthing date. If you are unsure whether or not your cat is pregnant, your veterinarian can tell by doing a physical exam; within two weeks of pregnancy, they should be able to feel the kittens.

At around three weeks their heartbeats will be detectable on an ultrasound. After about six weeks, you can see their skeletons on an X-ray. By combining these known milestones with the observed behavior at home or in the pregnant cat’s bodily development, it can be deduced roughly when the birthing date will be.

In rare cases, some cats may develop a rare condition known as “pseudopregnancy,” or a false pregnancy. Cats with this condition can still have mammary development and other symptoms of pregnancy (even lactation) without having kittens. It’s important to see your veterinarian right away if you believe your cat is pregnant in order to rule out this condition.

First Half of Gestation

The first gestational period will occur from day 1 to day 20 of the pregnancy. During this time, “she may show behavioral changes, decreased appetite, nausea or vomiting,” Peterson says. “She also does not go back into heat at the expected interval,” which would typically be about every two to three weeks. Peterson adds that the cat’s nipples will also become larger and appear more pink than normal.

Your cat will most likely become more affectionate and docile during this time.

Second Half of Gestation

The second gestational period is also about 20 days long, occurring from day 20 to day 40 of the pregnancy.

During this time, additional behavioral changes occur, such as increased appetite or grooming under their belly and tail. You may also notice weight gain, Peterson says. The cat’s nipples will also appear larger as the mammary glands begin producing milk.

During this part of the gestation period as well as during the third, the pregnant cat will also begin to look for a place to “nest,” at which point it may be helpful (and more convenient) to create a safe birthing spot for them. She will typically prefer a quiet and private area to give birth. You can use a cardboard box lined with old pillows, blankets or towels and place it in an area free from the cold or drafts as newborn kittens are temperature sensitive.

During the third gestational period, which lasts from around day 40 to day 65, the birthing, or “queening” cat will have extremely noticeable mammary development, as well as exhibit more grooming behavior of their belly and underneath the tail.

How Long Does It Take for a Cat to Give Birth?

When your cat is ready to give birth, there will be warning signs including nervousness, overgrooming and panting; in some cases, the cat may stop eating on the final day of pregnancy.

Signals of impending labor include milk appearing in the mammary glands 24 to 48 hours before labor begins, and a drop in rectal temperature (to less than 100°F) occurs in the last 24 hours.

Although you may feel like helping your cat through the birthing process, their natural instincts enable them to be self-sufficient and not require human intervention, unless a medical emergency arises, at which point you should call a veterinarian immediately.

You may also notice some vaginal blood discharge in the hours leading up to birth and for a few days after. If this discharge should continue for more than a week after the birth, you should contact your veterinarian as she may be experiencing postpartum complications such as a retained placenta.

If your cat is having her first litter, the first stage of labor can take up to 35 hours. The intervals between kittens being born can take anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour, though on average they are born 15 to 20 minutes apart. The length of this process depends on how big the litter is.

If kittens are born more than three hours apart, you should contact your veterinarian immediately, as the mother may be facing birthing complications such as a kitten stuck in the birth canal. The kittens will be born with amniotic sacs, which the mother cat will remove and then aid them in breathing by licking them.

It is recommended that your veterinarian sees your cat and newborn kittens within 24 hours of delivery to ensure that there are no undelivered kittens, and to determine if milk production is adequate. Although rare, the mother may receive an injection of the hormone oxytocin to contract the uterus and stimulate milk production.

How Many Kittens Can a Cat Have?

If it’s her first litter, the average is one to three kittens, but they can give birth anywhere from one to nine kittens.

“The largest litter on record was 19 kittens in a litter,” Peterson says. Cats can produce a litter three times a year, however, only once or twice a year is advised in order to give the mother enough rest as well as keep the already overpopulated kitten population down.

At What Age Can Cats Get Pregnant?

If not spayed, your cat can become pregnant as early as 4 months old, although this is rare. On average most cats can become impregnated around 6 months of age, according to Peterson.

Younger cats who become pregnant may face more birthing complications, such as the need for an emergency C-section, or unwillingness to care for the newborn kittens. Think of it as babies having babies. The kittens will use up all of the nutrients needed for her to fully develop. It is generally recommended that you do not breed cats until they are fully grown, which is typically around 18 to 24 months of age.

How Should You Care for Your Pregnant Cat and Prepare for the Pregnancy?

During the cat’s pregnancy, her food consumption rate will increase by about 50%, and by the end, it may be more than double.

“You may need to increase the number of feedings per day to help allow her to eat enough to meet her needs and those of the kittens”, advises Peterson.

He also recommends that for the duration of the pregnancy and for one month after the kittens are weaned, a pregnant cat should be fed a premium brand growth and development diet or all life stages diet. You can find these at pet stores or from your veterinary hospital. This food will provide the pregnant cat with all the nutrients she will need to carry out the pregnancy and care for the kittens.

As mentioned above, queening cat should be given a box placed in a quiet place such as a closet or dark corner with enough space for the cat to move around freely, as well as allow you to reach in if needed, adds Peterson.

Line the bottom of the box with disposable and absorbent materials such as newspapers or old linens. This will provide a safe hiding place for the mother, as well as make it easy to dispose of afterward (it will be covered in birthing fluids). Once the kittens are born, replace the soiled bottom with a soft material, such as bedding, and return them to the mother for nursing.

Bottom Line

While kittens may be cute, the pregnancy process for cats can be overwhelming. It is always recommended that you speak to your veterinarian if you suspect that your cat is pregnant or if you have any questions or concerns. In addition, the kitten population is already overpopulated. Some of the best pet insurance policies will cover the cost of spay or neuter treatment for your cat to prevent pregnancies from occurring.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.