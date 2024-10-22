How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Many Americans target $1 million as their “dream nest egg” for retirement, but the truth is that in many states, even $750,000 can be more than enough. Although your longevity and your lifestyle can greatly impact how much you’ll need for a successful retirement, the state in which you live can also play a big role.

Trending Now: How Rare Coins Can Fund Your Early Retirement Dreams

See More: 4 Things You Must Do When Your Retirement Savings Reach $50,000

To determine how long $750,000 will last across the country for those 65 or older, GOBankingRates culled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey and the 2023 Missouri Economic Research and Information Center about annual costs in various states. The total cost of living in each state was used to determine how long $750,000 would last for retirees, while specific information about the cost of groceries, utilities, transportation, housing and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state was also analyzed for comparative purposes. States were then ranked in reverse order, with $750,000 lasting the longest in state #1 and #51 being the state where it will run out most quickly (this study also includes Washington D.C.).

The bottom line is that $750,000 can last more than twice as long if you live in a low-cost state in the South rather than higher-cost locations on the coasts or in Hawaii. However, you’ll have to balance the cost of living with the type of retirement you’d enjoy. Here’s the complete list of how long $750,000 will last in each state in order from the shortest amount of time to the longest.

Hawaii

Annual groceries cost: $5,598.10

$5,598.10 Annual housing cost: $36,607.65

$36,607.65 Annual utilities cost: $6,409.07

$6,409.07 Annual transportation cost: $6,673.05

$6,673.05 Annual healthcare cost: $9,281.74

$9,281.74 Total annual expenditures: $104,245.85

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 7 years 2 months 8 days

Check Out: Retirement Planning: How Much the Average Person 65 and Older Spends Monthly

For You: 9 Ways Frugal Retirees Spend Their Social Security Checks

District of Columbia

Annual groceries cost: $5,056.04

$5,056.04 Annual housing cost: $27,791.88

$27,791.88 Annual utilities cost: $4,685.02

$4,685.02 Annual transportation cost: $5,214.87

$5,214.87 Annual healthcare cost: $8,294.00

$8,294.00 Total annual expenditures: $84,876.82

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 8 years 10 months 2 days

Try This: 10 Worst Places in Illinois for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Massachusetts

Annual groceries cost: $5,051.24

$5,051.24 Annual housing cost: $25,547.02

$25,547.02 Annual utilities cost: $5,672.00

$5,672.00 Annual transportation cost: $5,808.03

$5,808.03 Annual healthcare cost: $8,512.66

$8,512.66 Total annual expenditures: $84,703.37

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 8 years 10 months 6 days

California

Annual groceries cost: $5,372.64

$5,372.64 Annual housing cost: $23,243.70

$23,243.70 Annual utilities cost: $5,371.25

$5,371.25 Annual transportation cost: $6,208.41

$6,208.41 Annual healthcare cost: $8,180.90

$8,180.90 Total annual expenditures: $80,077.93

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 9 years 4 months 14 days

New York

Annual groceries cost: $4,950.50

$4,950.50 Annual housing cost: $20,577.92

$20,577.92 Annual utilities cost: $4,367.32

$4,367.32 Annual transportation cost: $5,239.58

$5,239.58 Annual healthcare cost: $8,022.56

$8,022.56 Total annual expenditures: $72,792.86

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 10 years 3 months 20 days

Alaska

Annual groceries cost: $5,924.30

$5,924.30 Annual housing cost: $14,322.70

$14,322.70 Annual utilities cost: $6,688.64

$6,688.64 Annual transportation cost: $5,699.28

$5,699.28 Annual healthcare cost: $11,166.74

$11,166.74 Total annual expenditures: $72,388.14

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 10 years 4 months 10 days

Be Aware: 7 Best Cars for Retirees on a Budget

Maryland

Annual groceries cost: $5,104.01

$5,104.01 Annual housing cost: $17,117.09

$17,117.09 Annual utilities cost: $4,689.25

$4,689.25 Annual transportation cost: $4,858.97

$4,858.97 Annual healthcare cost: $7,343.96

$7,343.96 Total annual expenditures: $67,357.97

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 1 months 17 days

Washington

Annual groceries cost: $5,267.11

$5,267.11 Annual housing cost: $15,047.60

$15,047.60 Annual utilities cost: $3,901.36

$3,901.36 Annual transportation cost: $6,094.72

$6,094.72 Annual healthcare cost: $9,078.16

$9,078.16 Total annual expenditures: $67,068.88

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 2 months 4 days

Vermont

Annual groceries cost: $5,027.26

$5,027.26 Annual housing cost: $15,562.05

$15,562.05 Annual utilities cost: $5,117.09

$5,117.09 Annual transportation cost: $5,284.07

$5,284.07 Annual healthcare cost: $7,992.40

$7,992.40 Total annual expenditures: $66,664.15

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 3 months 2 days

Oregon

Annual groceries cost: $5,219.14

$5,219.14 Annual housing cost: $15,936.20

$15,936.20 Annual utilities cost: $4,062.32

$4,062.32 Annual transportation cost: $5,763.54

$5,763.54 Annual healthcare cost: $7,939.62

$7,939.62 Total annual expenditures: $66,317.25

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 3 months 23 days

Explore More: Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

New Hampshire

Annual groceries cost: $4,892.94

$4,892.94 Annual housing cost: $12,802.74

$12,802.74 Annual utilities cost: $5,549.16

$5,549.16 Annual transportation cost: $5,432.36

$5,432.36 Annual healthcare cost: $8,535.28

$8,535.28 Total annual expenditures: $65,970.34

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 4 months 14 days

New Jersey

Annual groceries cost: $4,921.72

$4,921.72 Annual housing cost: $15,877.74

$15,877.74 Annual utilities cost: $4,587.59

$4,587.59 Annual transportation cost: $5,175.32

$5,175.32 Annual healthcare cost: $7,487.22

$7,487.22 Total annual expenditures: $65,854.70

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 4 months 22 days

Connecticut

Annual groceries cost: $4,878.55

$4,878.55 Annual housing cost: $14,334.39

$14,334.39 Annual utilities cost: $5,523.74

$5,523.74 Annual transportation cost: $4,962.77

$4,962.77 Annual healthcare cost: $8,195.98

$8,195.98 Total annual expenditures: $65,218.70

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 6 months 1 days

Rhode Island

Annual groceries cost: $4,878.55

$4,878.55 Annual housing cost: $13,656.26

$13,656.26 Annual utilities cost: $4,761.26

$4,761.26 Annual transportation cost: $4,572.28

$4,572.28 Annual healthcare cost: $8,120.58

$8,120.58 Total annual expenditures: $64,004.53

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 8 months 20 days

Find Out: 7 Ways Shopping at Costco Helps Retirees Stick To a Budget

Maine

Annual groceries cost: $4,883.35

$4,883.35 Annual housing cost: $13,726.41

$13,726.41 Annual utilities cost: $4,519.81

$4,519.81 Annual transportation cost: $5,387.87

$5,387.87 Annual healthcare cost: $7,758.66

$7,758.66 Total annual expenditures: $63,541.98

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 9 months 18 days

Arizona

Annual groceries cost: $4,902.53

$4,902.53 Annual housing cost: $14,509.77

$14,509.77 Annual utilities cost: $4,036.91

$4,036.91 Annual transportation cost: $5,244.52

$5,244.52 Annual healthcare cost: $7,072.52

$7,072.52 Total annual expenditures: $62,674.71

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 11 months 20 days

Colorado

Annual groceries cost: $4,864.16

$4,864.16 Annual housing cost: $13,282.11

$13,282.11 Annual utilities cost: $3,867.47

$3,867.47 Annual transportation cost: $5,200.04

$5,200.04 Annual healthcare cost: $7,570.16

$7,570.16 Total annual expenditures: $60,766.72

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 4 months 3 days

Utah

Annual groceries cost: $4,763.42

$4,763.42 Annual housing cost: $12,943.04

$12,943.04 Annual utilities cost: $4,019.96

$4,019.96 Annual transportation cost: $5,195.09

$5,195.09 Annual healthcare cost: $6,861.40

$6,861.40 Total annual expenditures: $59,668.18

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 6 months 26 days

Discover More: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Montana

Annual groceries cost: $4,916.93

$4,916.93 Annual housing cost: $12,136.30

$12,136.30 Annual utilities cost: $3,931.01

$3,931.01 Annual transportation cost: $5,387.87

$5,387.87 Annual healthcare cost: $7,366.58

$7,366.58 Total annual expenditures: $59,494.72

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 7 months 10 days

Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $4,825.78

$4,825.78 Annual housing cost: $12,358.44

$12,358.44 Annual utilities cost: $4,418.15

$4,418.15 Annual transportation cost: $4,685.96

$4,685.96 Annual healthcare cost: $7,705.88

$7,705.88 Total annual expenditures: $58,916.54

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 8 months 23 days

Delaware

Annual groceries cost: $4,892.94

$4,892.94 Annual housing cost: $11,341.24

$11,341.24 Annual utilities cost: $4,147.04

$4,147.04 Annual transportation cost: $5,046.80

$5,046.80 Annual healthcare cost: $7,781.28

$7,781.28 Total annual expenditures: $58,454.00

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 9 months 29 days

Nevada

Annual groceries cost: $4,936.11

$4,936.11 Annual housing cost: $12,557.21

$12,557.21 Annual utilities cost: $4,197.88

$4,197.88 Annual transportation cost: $5,763.54

$5,763.54 Annual healthcare cost: $6,914.18

$6,914.18 Total annual expenditures: $58,396.18

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 10 months 2 days

Read Next: 3 Ways Upper-Middle-Class Retirees Stay Rich in Retirement

Florida

Annual groceries cost: $4,773.02

$4,773.02 Annual housing cost: $12,428.60

$12,428.60 Annual utilities cost: $4,121.63

$4,121.63 Annual transportation cost: $4,908.40

$4,908.40 Annual healthcare cost: $7,276.10

$7,276.10 Total annual expenditures: $58,222.73

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 10 months 17 days

Idaho

Annual groceries cost: $4,844.97

$4,844.97 Annual housing cost: $11,224.32

$11,224.32 Annual utilities cost: $3,630.25

$3,630.25 Annual transportation cost: $5,200.04

$5,200.04 Annual healthcare cost: $7,457.06

$7,457.06 Total annual expenditures: $57,008.55

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 1 months 27 days

Pennsylvania

Annual groceries cost: $4,773.02

$4,773.02 Annual housing cost: $9,575.75

$9,575.75 Annual utilities cost: $4,545.23

$4,545.23 Annual transportation cost: $5,219.81

$5,219.81 Annual healthcare cost: $7,110.22

$7,110.22 Total annual expenditures: $55,274.01

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 6 months 26 days

North Carolina

Annual groceries cost: $4,705.86

$4,705.86 Annual housing cost: $10,546.18

$10,546.18 Annual utilities cost: $4,003.02

$4,003.02 Annual transportation cost: $4,537.67

$4,537.67 Annual healthcare cost: $8,150.74

$8,150.74 Total annual expenditures: $55,100.55

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 11 days

Learn More: 10 Ways for Retirees To Cut Back on Expenses in 2024

South Carolina

Annual groceries cost: $4,758.62

$4,758.62 Annual housing cost: $10,113.58

$10,113.58 Annual utilities cost: $4,511.34

$4,511.34 Annual transportation cost: $4,488.24

$4,488.24 Annual healthcare cost: $7,125.30

$7,125.30 Total annual expenditures: $55,100.55

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 11 days

Wisconsin

Annual groceries cost: $4,758.62

$4,758.62 Annual housing cost: $9,903.12

$9,903.12 Annual utilities cost: $4,329.19

$4,329.19 Annual transportation cost: $4,839.20

$4,839.20 Annual healthcare cost: $8,467.42

$8,467.42 Total annual expenditures: $54,984.92

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 22 days

Ohio

Annual groceries cost: $4,864.16

$4,864.16 Annual housing cost: $9,493.90

$9,493.90 Annual utilities cost: $4,202.11

$4,202.11 Annual transportation cost: $4,962.77

$4,962.77 Annual healthcare cost: $7,381.66

$7,381.66 Total annual expenditures: $54,753.65

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 8 months 12 days

North Dakota

Annual groceries cost: $4,518.77

$4,518.77 Annual housing cost: $9,751.13

$9,751.13 Annual utilities cost: $4,202.11

$4,202.11 Annual transportation cost: $4,908.40

$4,908.40 Annual healthcare cost: $8,384.48

$8,384.48 Total annual expenditures: $54,695.83

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 8 months 16 days

Read More: 9 Things Frugal Retirees Never Waste Money On

Minnesota

Annual groceries cost: $4,710.65

$4,710.65 Annual housing cost: $9,599.13

$9,599.13 Annual utilities cost: $3,956.42

$3,956.42 Annual transportation cost: $4,804.60

$4,804.60 Annual healthcare cost: $8,233.68

$8,233.68 Total annual expenditures: $54,406.74

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 9 months 14 days

New Mexico

Annual groceries cost: $4,624.31

$4,624.31 Annual housing cost: $10,207.12

$10,207.12 Annual utilities cost: $3,943.72

$3,943.72 Annual transportation cost: $4,681.02

$4,681.02 Annual healthcare cost: $7,487.22

$7,487.22 Total annual expenditures: $54,348.92

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 9 months 18 days

Texas

Annual groceries cost: $4,590.73

$4,590.73 Annual housing cost: $9,716.05

$9,716.05 Annual utilities cost: $4,405.44

$4,405.44 Annual transportation cost: $4,537.67

$4,537.67 Annual healthcare cost: $7,080.06

$7,080.06 Total annual expenditures: $53,597.29

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 11 months 26 days

South Dakota

Annual groceries cost: $4,653.09

$4,653.09 Annual housing cost: $10,183.73

$10,183.73 Annual utilities cost: $3,706.50

$3,706.50 Annual transportation cost: $4,814.48

$4,814.48 Annual healthcare cost: $7,381.66

$7,381.66 Total annual expenditures: $53,423.83

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 0 months 15 days

Trending Now: How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact Your Retirement Savings

Wyoming

Annual groceries cost: $4,907.33

$4,907.33 Annual housing cost: $9,353.60

$9,353.60 Annual utilities cost: $3,710.74

$3,710.74 Annual transportation cost: $4,666.19

$4,666.19 Annual healthcare cost: $7,547.54

$7,547.54 Total annual expenditures: $53,423.83

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 0 months 15 days

Illinois

Annual groceries cost: $4,701.06

$4,701.06 Annual housing cost: $9,330.22

$9,330.22 Annual utilities cost: $3,753.10

$3,753.10 Annual transportation cost: $5,091.29

$5,091.29 Annual healthcare cost: $7,163.00

$7,163.00 Total annual expenditures: $53,250.38

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 0 months 29 days

Kentucky

Annual groceries cost: $4,859.36

$4,859.36 Annual housing cost: $8,617.00

$8,617.00 Annual utilities cost: $4,422.38

$4,422.38 Annual transportation cost: $4,547.56

$4,547.56 Annual healthcare cost: $6,310.98

$6,310.98 Total annual expenditures: $53,192.56

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 6 days

Louisiana

Annual groceries cost: $4,557.15

$4,557.15 Annual housing cost: $9,540.67

$9,540.67 Annual utilities cost: $3,558.24

$3,558.24 Annual transportation cost: $4,735.39

$4,735.39 Annual healthcare cost: $7,441.98

$7,441.98 Total annual expenditures: $52,614.38

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 3 months 1 days

Check Out: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Indiana

Annual groceries cost: $4,725.05

$4,725.05 Annual housing cost: $8,862.54

$8,862.54 Annual utilities cost: $4,519.81

$4,519.81 Annual transportation cost: $4,715.62

$4,715.62 Annual healthcare cost: $7,268.56

$7,268.56 Total annual expenditures: $52,614.38

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 3 months 1 days

Nebraska

Annual groceries cost: $4,595.53

$4,595.53 Annual housing cost: $9,189.91

$9,189.91 Annual utilities cost: $3,630.25

$3,630.25 Annual transportation cost: $4,943.00

$4,943.00 Annual healthcare cost: $7,381.66

$7,381.66 Total annual expenditures: $52,556.56

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 3 months 9 days

Georgia

Annual groceries cost: $4,705.86

$4,705.86 Annual housing cost: $9,143.14

$9,143.14 Annual utilities cost: $3,621.78

$3,621.78 Annual transportation cost: $4,621.71

$4,621.71 Annual healthcare cost: $7,562.62

$7,562.62 Total annual expenditures: $52,498.74

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 3 months 16 days

Michigan

Annual groceries cost: $4,739.44

$4,739.44 Annual housing cost: $9,014.53

$9,014.53 Annual utilities cost: $4,282.60

$4,282.60 Annual transportation cost: $4,779.88

$4,779.88 Annual healthcare cost: $7,034.82

$7,034.82 Total annual expenditures: $52,383.11

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 3 months 27 days

For You: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success

Tennessee

Annual groceries cost: $4,686.67

$4,686.67 Annual housing cost: $9,634.21

$9,634.21 Annual utilities cost: $3,922.54

$3,922.54 Annual transportation cost: $4,384.44

$4,384.44 Annual healthcare cost: $6,642.74

$6,642.74 Total annual expenditures: $52,209.65

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 4 months 14 days

Iowa

Annual groceries cost: $4,633.90

$4,633.90 Annual housing cost: $8,663.77

$8,663.77 Annual utilities cost: $4,045.38

$4,045.38 Annual transportation cost: $4,873.80

$4,873.80 Annual healthcare cost: $7,494.76

$7,494.76 Total annual expenditures: $52,209.65

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 4 months 14 days

Arkansas

Annual groceries cost: $4,571.54

$4,571.54 Annual housing cost: $8,722.23

$8,722.23 Annual utilities cost: $3,880.18

$3,880.18 Annual transportation cost: $4,428.93

$4,428.93 Annual healthcare cost: $6,597.50

$6,597.50 Total annual expenditures: $51,458.02

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 6 months 26 days

Missouri

Annual groceries cost: $4,571.54

$4,571.54 Annual housing cost: $9,002.84

$9,002.84 Annual utilities cost: $4,176.70

$4,176.70 Annual transportation cost: $4,493.19

$4,493.19 Annual healthcare cost: $6,778.46

$6,778.46 Total annual expenditures: $51,168.93

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 7 months 29 days

Discover More: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Alabama

Annual groceries cost: $4,609.92

$4,609.92 Annual housing cost: $8,184.40

$8,184.40 Annual utilities cost: $4,337.66

$4,337.66 Annual transportation cost: $4,488.24

$4,488.24 Annual healthcare cost: $6,559.80

$6,559.80 Total annual expenditures: $51,053.29

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 8 months 9 days

West Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $4,720.25

$4,720.25 Annual housing cost: $7,821.95

$7,821.95 Annual utilities cost: $4,053.85

$4,053.85 Annual transportation cost: $4,646.42

$4,646.42 Annual healthcare cost: $7,283.64

$7,283.64 Total annual expenditures: $50,706.39

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 9 months 15 days

Kansas

Annual groceries cost: $4,662.68

$4,662.68 Annual housing cost: $7,880.41

$7,880.41 Annual utilities cost: $4,515.58

$4,515.58 Annual transportation cost: $4,453.64

$4,453.64 Annual healthcare cost: $7,306.26

$7,306.26 Total annual expenditures: $50,359.48

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 10 months 21 days

Mississippi

Annual groceries cost: $4,662.68

$4,662.68 Annual housing cost: $8,289.63

$8,289.63 Annual utilities cost: $3,642.96

$3,642.96 Annual transportation cost: $4,335.01

$4,335.01 Annual healthcare cost: $7,419.36

$7,419.36 Total annual expenditures: $49,896.93

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 0 months 11 days

For You: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

Oklahoma

Annual groceries cost: $4,528.37

$4,528.37 Annual housing cost: $8,009.02

$8,009.02 Annual utilities cost: $4,159.75

$4,159.75 Annual transportation cost: $4,577.22

$4,577.22 Annual healthcare cost: $6,982.04

$6,982.04 Total annual expenditures: $49,839.12

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 0 months 19 days

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find how long $750,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $750,000 will last in each state by dividing $750,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $750,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 20, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.