How Long $250K Will Last in Retirement in Each State

June 23, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by J. Arky for GOBankingRates->

The amount you need in retirement depends on numerous factors, including where you live and what sort of expenses you have.

Some people have a lot of money in their golden years — thanks to pensions or well-aimed retirement investments — but many more have to scrape by. The median retirement savings balance is around $200,000 in 2025, according to the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finance.

To help you plan for your retirement, GOBankingRates set out to find out how long $250,000 will last in every state — both with and without Social Security (average annual Social Security across America is $23,150).

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Social Security Administration’s January 2025 data, GOBankingRates looked at the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in every state.

Take a look at how long $250,000 will last in every state, ranked from the shortest amount of time to the longest.

Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

Hawaii

  • With Social Security: 2.8 years
  • Without Social Security: 2.23 years
  • Annual expenditure: $112,303

Medford is a city 3.

Massachusetts

  • With Social Security: 3.87 years
  • Without Social Security: 2.85 years
  • Annual expenditure: $87,667

San Francisco Downtown with the major skyscrapers includes Lumina, 181 Fremont, Salesforce Tower and more.

California

  • With Social Security: 3.92 years
  • Without Social Security: 2.87 years
  • Annual expenditure: $87,006
Downtown of Sitka Alaska at sunset.

Alaska

  • With Social Security: 4.88 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.36 years
  • Annual expenditure: $74,388
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

New York

  • With Social Security: 4.91years
  • Without Social Security: 3.37 years
  • Annual expenditure: $74,087
Downtown Baltimore at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

  • With Social Security: 5.42 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.61 years
  • Annual expenditure: $69,280
Newark downtown skyline with a mirror like reflection on the Passaic River in the foreground.

New Jersey

  • With Social Security: 5.47 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.63 years
  • Annual expenditure: $68,860

Burlington Vermont

Vermont

  • With Social Security: 5.48 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.64 years
  • Annual expenditure: $68,740
Pikes Place Market on waterfront in Seattle Washington at dusk

Washington

  • With Social Security: 5.50 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.64 years
  • Annual expenditure: $68,619
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire along the banks of the Merrimack River.

New Hampshire

  • With Social Security: 5.62 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.70 years
  • Annual expenditure: $67,658
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

Connecticut

  • With Social Security: 5.64 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.70 years
  • Annual expenditure: $67,478
Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Rhode Island

  • With Social Security: 5.65 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.71 years
  • Annual expenditure: $67,418

Augusta, Maine

Maine

  • With Social Security: 5.66 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.71 years
  • Annual expenditure: $67,358
Portland Oregon

Oregon

  • With Social Security: 5.66 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.71 years
  • Annual expenditure: $67,297
Old Town Scottsdale, the city’s downtown hub, is home to hundreds of shops, galleries, chef-driven restaurants, upscale bars and high-energy nightclubs.

Arizona

  • With Social Security: 5.70 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.73 years
  • Annual expenditure: $66,997
Salt lake City downtown and snow capped mountain.

Utah

  • With Social Security: 6.27 years
  • Without Social Security: 3.97 years
  • Annual expenditure: $63,031
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa, Florida. Usually known as one of the most affordable places to live, travel to or invest real estate into.

Florida

  • With Social Security: 6.47 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.05 years
  • Annual expenditure: $61,769

Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Colorado

  • With Social Security: 6.56 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.08 years
  • Annual expenditure: $61,289
View of Boise downtown and Idaho Capitol on a fine autumn morning as seen from Capitol Blvd, Boise, Idaho, USA.

Idaho

  • With Social Security: 6.56 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.08 years
  • Annual expenditure: $61,289
Reno, Nevada,USA - November 26, 2017 : Reno downtown panorama with snow capped mountain in the background.

Nevada

  • With Social Security: 6.63 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.11 years
  • Annual expenditure: $60,868
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • With Social Security: 6.68 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.13 years
  • Annual expenditure: $60,568
The view of Norfolk downtown in the evening light (West Virginia).

Virginia

  • With Social Security: 6.69 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.13 years
  • Annual expenditure: $60,508

Downtown Asheville, North Carolina at Grove Arcade.

North Carolina

  • With Social Security: 7.02 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.25 years
  • Annual expenditure: $58,765
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Wisconsin

  • With Social Security: 7.12 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.29 years
  • Annual expenditure: $58,284
Skyline of downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

South Carolina

  • With Social Security: 7.25 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.34 years
  • Annual expenditure: $57,623
Casper, Wyoming, USA - April 30, 2019: Evening view of 2nd Street in the heart of historic downtown Casper.

Wyoming

  • With Social Security: 7.30 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.36 years
  • Annual expenditure: $57,383
Active people walking and biking on the Stone Arch Bridge during a nice sunny day with the Downtown Minneapolis skyline in the background.

Minnesota

  • With Social Security: 7.35 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.38 years
  • Annual expenditure: $57,143

Pedestrians relax on John F.

Pennsylvania

  • With Social Security: 7.35 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.38 years
  • Annual expenditure: $57,143
Billings Montana downtown

Montana

  • With Social Security: 7.38 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.38 years
  • Annual expenditure: $57,023
Downtown Chicago Skyscraper Cityscape along the Chicago River.

Illinois

  • With Social Security: 7.45 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.41 years
  • Annual expenditure: $56,722
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

  • With Social Security: 7.47 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.42 years
  • Annual expenditure: $56,602
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

New Mexico

  • With Social Security: 7.60 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.46 years
  • Annual expenditure: $56,061

Omaha downtown skyline during Autumn, with a lake at the Heartland of America Park in the foreground.

Nebraska

  • With Social Security: 7.62 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.47 years
  • Annual expenditure: $55,941
Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

Kentucky

  • With Social Security: 7.64 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.47 years
  • Annual expenditure: $55,881
Downtown Skyline of Austin, Texas in USA - Image.

Texas

  • With Social Security: 7.68 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.49 years
  • Annual expenditure: $55,701
Shreveport-LA

Louisiana

  • With Social Security: 7.75 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.51 years
  • Annual expenditure: $55,400
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

  • With Social Security: 7.75 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.51 years
  • Annual expenditure: $55,400

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • With Social Security: 7.80 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.53 years
  • Annual expenditure: $55,220
downtown Atlanta Georgia skyline

Georgia

  • With Social Security: 7.88 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.56 years
  • Annual expenditure: $54,859
Fountain in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Indiana

  • With Social Security: 8.01 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.60 years
  • Annual expenditure: $54,379
Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown over the Tennessee River.

Tennessee

  • With Social Security: 8.01 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.60 years
  • Annual expenditure: $54,379
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Michigan

  • With Social Security: 8.02 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.60 years
  • Annual expenditure: $54,319

Downtown Des Moines, Iowa in the evening.

Iowa

  • With Social Security: 8.13 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.64 years
  • Annual expenditure: $53,898
Bentonville, Arkansas / United States - March 20, 2009: Sunset over Beautiful Downtown Bentonville in Spring.

Arkansas

  • With Social Security: 8.29 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.69 years
  • Annual expenditure: $53,297
Public Citygarden in downtown st.

Missouri

  • With Social Security: 8.29 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.69 years
  • Annual expenditure: $53,297
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.

Alabama

  • With Social Security: 8.41 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.73 years
  • Annual expenditure: $52,877
Mississippi River bridge, at Vicksburg, MS.

Mississippi

  • With Social Security: 8.43 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.73 years
  • Annual expenditure: $52,816
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • With Social Security: 8.58 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.78 years
  • Annual expenditure: $52,276
Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

Oklahoma

  • With Social Security: 8.82 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.85 years
  • Annual expenditure: $51,495
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

  • With Social Security: 9.13 years
  • Without Social Security: 4.95 years
  • Annual expenditure: $50,533

Methodology: In order to find how long $250,000 will last across the country with AND without Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s January 2025 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $250,000 will last in each state by dividing $250,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 17, 2025.

