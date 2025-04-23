Personal Finance

How Long $2 Million Will Last in Every State If Social Security Runs Out

April 23, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Modern retirees (or those soon to retire) have every reason to be concerned about our current era of economic instability, as well as the future of Social Security. Indeed, the Social Security program could run out of money by 2034. With that in mind, it’s very possible that a massive number of future retirees will have to rely on savings rather than Social Security to enjoy their retirement. All of which begs the question: How long could a retiree coast on savings (say, an estimated $2 million) throughout retirement?

To answer this question, GOBankingRates compiled information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey, as well as annual Social Security income information from the Social Security Administration’s January 2025 data. Next, GOBankingRates contrasted that data against the average annual expenditures for each state to discern just how long $2 million would last in every state.

While the national average is 33.3 years, some states (such as Hawaii) would exhaust $2 million far faster than that and others (such as West Virginia) could stretch that amount a bit longer.

See how long $2 million will last in your state.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Annual expenditures: $53,357
  • Years $2 million will last: 37.5
  • National average: 33.3 years

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Annual expenditures: $74,147  
  • Years $2 million will last: 27
  • National average: 33.3 years

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Annual expenditures: $67,778
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.5
  • National average: 33.3 years
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Annual expenditures: $53,477
  • Years $2 million will last: 37.4
  • National average: 33.3 years
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Annual expenditures: $86,946
  • Years $2 million will last: 23
  • National average: 33.3 years
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Annual expenditures: $61,709
  • Years $2 million will last: 32.4
  • National average: 33.3 years
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Annual expenditures: $67,117
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.8
  • National average: 33.3 years

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Annual expenditures: $60,207
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.2
  • National average: 33.3 years
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Annual expenditures: $61,529
  • Years $2 million will last: 32.5
  • National average: 33.3 years
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Annual expenditures: $54,980
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.4
  • National average: 33.3 years
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Annual expenditures: $110,921
  • Years $2 million will last: 18
  • National average: 33.3 years

View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Annual expenditures: $61,289
  • Years $2 million will last: 32.6
  • National average: 33.3 years
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Annual expenditures: $57,383
  • Years $2 million will last: 34.9
  • National average: 33.3 years
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Annual expenditures: $54,859
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.5
  • National average: 33.3 years
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Annual expenditures: $54,319
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.8
  • National average: 33.3 years
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Annual expenditures: $52,095
  • Years $2 million will last: 38.4
  • National average: 33.3 years

Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Annual expenditures: $55,821
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.8
  • National average: 33.3 years
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Annual expenditures: $56,181
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.6
  • National average: 33.3 years
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Annual expenditures: $68,199
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.3
  • National average: 33.3 years
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Annual expenditures: $59,426
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.7
  • National average: 33.3 years
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Annual expenditures: $88,268
  • Years $2 million will last: 22.7
  • National average: 33.3 years

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Annual expenditures: $55,460
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.1
  • National average: 33.3 years
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Annual expenditures: $57,263
  • Years $2 million will last: 34.9
  • National average: 33.3 years
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Annual expenditures: $52,576  
  • Years $2 million will last: 38
  • National average: 33.3 years
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Annual expenditures: $53,477
  • Years $2 million will last: 37.4
  • National average: 33.3 years
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Annual expenditures: $56,482
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.4
  • National average: 33.3 years

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Annual expenditures: $55,761
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.9
  • National average: 33.3 years
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Annual expenditures: $60,147
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.3
  • National average: 33.3 years
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Annual expenditures: $66,997
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.9
  • National average: 33.3 years
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Annual expenditures: $68,980
  • Years $2 million will last: 29
  • National average: 33.3 years
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Annual expenditures: $55,821
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.8
  • National average: 33.3 years

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Annual expenditures: $74,147
  • Years $2 million will last: 27
  • National average: 33.3 years
North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Annual expenditures: $58,645
  • Years $2 million will last: 34.1
  • National average: 33.3 years
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Annual expenditures: $55,340
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.1
  • National average: 33.3 years
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Annual expenditures: $57,023
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.1
  • National average: 33.3 years
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Annual expenditures: $52,816
  • Years $2 million will last: 37.9
  • National average: 33.3 years

Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Annual expenditures: $66,096
  • Years $2 million will last: 30.3
  • National average: 33.3 years
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual expenditures: $57,023
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.1
  • National average: 33.3 years
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Annual expenditures: $67,538
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.6
  • National average: 33.3 years
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Annual expenditures: $57,203
  • Years $2 million will last: 35
  • National average: 33.3 years
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Annual expenditures: $55,460
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.1
  • National average: 33.3 years

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Annual expenditures: $54,078
  • Years $2 million will last: 37
  • National average: 33.3 years
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Annual expenditures: $55,641
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.9
  • National average: 33.3 years
The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city.

Utah

  • Annual expenditures: $65,795
  • Years $2 million will last: 30.4
  • National average: 33.3 years
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Annual expenditures: $68,559
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.2
  • National average: 33.3 years

Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Annual expenditures: $60,387  
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.1
  • National average: 33.3 years
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Annual expenditures: $68,259
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.3
  • National average: 33.3 years
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Annual expenditures: $50,954
  • Years $2 million will last: 39.3
  • National average: 33.3 years
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Annual expenditures: $59,666
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.5
  • National average: 33.3 years
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Annual expenditures: $57,323
  • Years $2 million will last: 34.9
  • National average: 33.3 years

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

