How Long $2 Million Will Last in Every State If Social Security Runs Out

Modern retirees (or those soon to retire) have every reason to be concerned about our current era of economic instability, as well as the future of Social Security. Indeed, the Social Security program could run out of money by 2034. With that in mind, it’s very possible that a massive number of future retirees will have to rely on savings rather than Social Security to enjoy their retirement. All of which begs the question: How long could a retiree coast on savings (say, an estimated $2 million) throughout retirement?
To answer this question, GOBankingRates compiled information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey, as well as annual Social Security income information from the Social Security Administration’s January 2025 data. Next, GOBankingRates contrasted that data against the average annual expenditures for each state to discern just how long $2 million would last in every state.
While the national average is 33.3 years, some states (such as Hawaii) would exhaust $2 million far faster than that and others (such as West Virginia) could stretch that amount a bit longer.
See how long $2 million will last in your state.
Alabama
- Annual expenditures: $53,357
- Years $2 million will last: 37.5
- National average: 33.3 years
Alaska
- Annual expenditures: $74,147
- Years $2 million will last: 27
- National average: 33.3 years
Arizona
- Annual expenditures: $67,778
- Years $2 million will last: 29.5
- National average: 33.3 years
Arkansas
- Annual expenditures: $53,477
- Years $2 million will last: 37.4
- National average: 33.3 years
California
- Annual expenditures: $86,946
- Years $2 million will last: 23
- National average: 33.3 years
Colorado
- Annual expenditures: $61,709
- Years $2 million will last: 32.4
- National average: 33.3 years
Connecticut
- Annual expenditures: $67,117
- Years $2 million will last: 29.8
- National average: 33.3 years
Delaware
- Annual expenditures: $60,207
- Years $2 million will last: 33.2
- National average: 33.3 years
Florida
- Annual expenditures: $61,529
- Years $2 million will last: 32.5
- National average: 33.3 years
Georgia
- Annual expenditures: $54,980
- Years $2 million will last: 36.4
- National average: 33.3 years
Hawaii
- Annual expenditures: $110,921
- Years $2 million will last: 18
- National average: 33.3 years
Idaho
- Annual expenditures: $61,289
- Years $2 million will last: 32.6
- National average: 33.3 years
Illinois
- Annual expenditures: $57,383
- Years $2 million will last: 34.9
- National average: 33.3 years
Indiana
- Annual expenditures: $54,859
- Years $2 million will last: 36.5
- National average: 33.3 years
Iowa
- Annual expenditures: $54,319
- Years $2 million will last: 36.8
- National average: 33.3 years
Kansas
- Annual expenditures: $52,095
- Years $2 million will last: 38.4
- National average: 33.3 years
Kentucky
- Annual expenditures: $55,821
- Years $2 million will last: 35.8
- National average: 33.3 years
Louisiana
- Annual expenditures: $56,181
- Years $2 million will last: 35.6
- National average: 33.3 years
Maine
- Annual expenditures: $68,199
- Years $2 million will last: 29.3
- National average: 33.3 years
Maryland
- Annual expenditures: $59,426
- Years $2 million will last: 33.7
- National average: 33.3 years
Massachusetts
- Annual expenditures: $88,268
- Years $2 million will last: 22.7
- National average: 33.3 years
Michigan
- Annual expenditures: $55,460
- Years $2 million will last: 36.1
- National average: 33.3 years
Minnesota
- Annual expenditures: $57,263
- Years $2 million will last: 34.9
- National average: 33.3 years
Mississippi
- Annual expenditures: $52,576
- Years $2 million will last: 38
- National average: 33.3 years
Missouri
- Annual expenditures: $53,477
- Years $2 million will last: 37.4
- National average: 33.3 years
Montana
- Annual expenditures: $56,482
- Years $2 million will last: 35.4
- National average: 33.3 years
Nebraska
- Annual expenditures: $55,761
- Years $2 million will last: 35.9
- National average: 33.3 years
Nevada
- Annual expenditures: $60,147
- Years $2 million will last: 33.3
- National average: 33.3 years
New Hampshire
- Annual expenditures: $66,997
- Years $2 million will last: 29.9
- National average: 33.3 years
New Jersey
- Annual expenditures: $68,980
- Years $2 million will last: 29
- National average: 33.3 years
New Mexico
- Annual expenditures: $55,821
- Years $2 million will last: 35.8
- National average: 33.3 years
New York
- Annual expenditures: $74,147
- Years $2 million will last: 27
- National average: 33.3 years
North Carolina
- Annual expenditures: $58,645
- Years $2 million will last: 34.1
- National average: 33.3 years
North Dakota
- Annual expenditures: $55,340
- Years $2 million will last: 36.1
- National average: 33.3 years
Ohio
- Annual expenditures: $57,023
- Years $2 million will last: 35.1
- National average: 33.3 years
Oklahoma
- Annual expenditures: $52,816
- Years $2 million will last: 37.9
- National average: 33.3 years
Oregon
- Annual expenditures: $66,096
- Years $2 million will last: 30.3
- National average: 33.3 years
Pennsylvania
- Annual expenditures: $57,023
- Years $2 million will last: 35.1
- National average: 33.3 years
Rhode Island
- Annual expenditures: $67,538
- Years $2 million will last: 29.6
- National average: 33.3 years
South Carolina
- Annual expenditures: $57,203
- Years $2 million will last: 35
- National average: 33.3 years
South Dakota
- Annual expenditures: $55,460
- Years $2 million will last: 36.1
- National average: 33.3 years
Tennessee
- Annual expenditures: $54,078
- Years $2 million will last: 37
- National average: 33.3 years
Texas
- Annual expenditures: $55,641
- Years $2 million will last: 35.9
- National average: 33.3 years
Utah
- Annual expenditures: $65,795
- Years $2 million will last: 30.4
- National average: 33.3 years
Vermont
- Annual expenditures: $68,559
- Years $2 million will last: 29.2
- National average: 33.3 years
Virginia
- Annual expenditures: $60,387
- Years $2 million will last: 33.1
- National average: 33.3 years
Washington
- Annual expenditures: $68,259
- Years $2 million will last: 29.3
- National average: 33.3 years
West Virginia
- Annual expenditures: $50,954
- Years $2 million will last: 39.3
- National average: 33.3 years
Wisconsin
- Annual expenditures: $59,666
- Years $2 million will last: 33.5
- National average: 33.3 years
Wyoming
- Annual expenditures: $57,323
- Years $2 million will last: 34.9
- National average: 33.3 years
Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.
