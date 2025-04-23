How Long $2 Million Will Last in Every State If Social Security Runs Out

Modern retirees (or those soon to retire) have every reason to be concerned about our current era of economic instability, as well as the future of Social Security. Indeed, the Social Security program could run out of money by 2034. With that in mind, it’s very possible that a massive number of future retirees will have to rely on savings rather than Social Security to enjoy their retirement. All of which begs the question: How long could a retiree coast on savings (say, an estimated $2 million) throughout retirement?

To answer this question, GOBankingRates compiled information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey, as well as annual Social Security income information from the Social Security Administration’s January 2025 data. Next, GOBankingRates contrasted that data against the average annual expenditures for each state to discern just how long $2 million would last in every state.

While the national average is 33.3 years, some states (such as Hawaii) would exhaust $2 million far faster than that and others (such as West Virginia) could stretch that amount a bit longer.

See how long $2 million will last in your state.

Alabama

Annual expenditures: $53,357

$53,357 Years $2 million will last: 37.5

37.5 National average: 33.3 years

Alaska

Annual expenditures: $74,147

$74,147 Years $2 million will last: 27

27 National average: 33.3 years

Arizona

Annual expenditures: $67,778

$67,778 Years $2 million will last: 29.5

29.5 National average: 33.3 years

Arkansas

Annual expenditures: $53,477

$53,477 Years $2 million will last: 37.4

37.4 National average: 33.3 years

California

Annual expenditures: $86,946

$86,946 Years $2 million will last: 23

23 National average: 33.3 years

Colorado

Annual expenditures: $61,709

$61,709 Years $2 million will last: 32.4

32.4 National average: 33.3 years

Connecticut

Annual expenditures: $67,117

$67,117 Years $2 million will last: 29.8

29.8 National average: 33.3 years

Delaware

Annual expenditures: $60,207

$60,207 Years $2 million will last: 33.2

33.2 National average: 33.3 years

Florida

Annual expenditures: $61,529

$61,529 Years $2 million will last: 32.5

32.5 National average: 33.3 years

Georgia

Annual expenditures: $54,980

$54,980 Years $2 million will last: 36.4

36.4 National average: 33.3 years

Hawaii

Annual expenditures: $110,921

$110,921 Years $2 million will last: 18

18 National average: 33.3 years

Idaho

Annual expenditures: $61,289

$61,289 Years $2 million will last: 32.6

32.6 National average: 33.3 years

Illinois

Annual expenditures: $57,383

$57,383 Years $2 million will last: 34.9

34.9 National average: 33.3 years

Indiana

Annual expenditures: $54,859

$54,859 Years $2 million will last: 36.5

36.5 National average: 33.3 years

Iowa

Annual expenditures: $54,319

$54,319 Years $2 million will last: 36.8

36.8 National average: 33.3 years

Kansas

Annual expenditures: $52,095

$52,095 Years $2 million will last: 38.4

38.4 National average: 33.3 years

Kentucky

Annual expenditures: $55,821

$55,821 Years $2 million will last: 35.8

35.8 National average: 33.3 years

Louisiana

Annual expenditures: $56,181

$56,181 Years $2 million will last: 35.6

35.6 National average: 33.3 years

Maine

Annual expenditures: $68,199

$68,199 Years $2 million will last: 29.3

29.3 National average: 33.3 years

Maryland

Annual expenditures: $59,426

$59,426 Years $2 million will last: 33.7

33.7 National average: 33.3 years

Massachusetts

Annual expenditures: $88,268

$88,268 Years $2 million will last: 22.7

22.7 National average: 33.3 years

Michigan

Annual expenditures: $55,460

$55,460 Years $2 million will last: 36.1

36.1 National average: 33.3 years

Minnesota

Annual expenditures: $57,263

$57,263 Years $2 million will last: 34.9

34.9 National average: 33.3 years

Mississippi

Annual expenditures: $52,576

$52,576 Years $2 million will last: 38

38 National average: 33.3 years

Missouri

Annual expenditures: $53,477

$53,477 Years $2 million will last: 37.4

37.4 National average: 33.3 years

Montana

Annual expenditures: $56,482

$56,482 Years $2 million will last: 35.4

35.4 National average: 33.3 years

Nebraska

Annual expenditures: $55,761

$55,761 Years $2 million will last: 35.9

35.9 National average: 33.3 years

Nevada

Annual expenditures: $60,147

$60,147 Years $2 million will last: 33.3

33.3 National average: 33.3 years

New Hampshire

Annual expenditures: $66,997

$66,997 Years $2 million will last: 29.9

29.9 National average: 33.3 years

New Jersey

Annual expenditures: $68,980

$68,980 Years $2 million will last: 29

29 National average: 33.3 years

New Mexico

Annual expenditures: $55,821

$55,821 Years $2 million will last: 35.8

35.8 National average: 33.3 years

New York

Annual expenditures: $74,147

$74,147 Years $2 million will last: 27

27 National average: 33.3 years

North Carolina

Annual expenditures: $58,645

$58,645 Years $2 million will last: 34.1

34.1 National average: 33.3 years

North Dakota

Annual expenditures: $55,340

$55,340 Years $2 million will last: 36.1

36.1 National average: 33.3 years

Ohio

Annual expenditures: $57,023

$57,023 Years $2 million will last: 35.1

35.1 National average: 33.3 years

Oklahoma

Annual expenditures: $52,816

$52,816 Years $2 million will last: 37.9

37.9 National average: 33.3 years

Oregon

Annual expenditures: $66,096

$66,096 Years $2 million will last: 30.3

30.3 National average: 33.3 years

Pennsylvania

Annual expenditures: $57,023

$57,023 Years $2 million will last: 35.1

35.1 National average: 33.3 years

Rhode Island

Annual expenditures: $67,538

$67,538 Years $2 million will last: 29.6

29.6 National average: 33.3 years

South Carolina

Annual expenditures: $57,203

$57,203 Years $2 million will last: 35

35 National average: 33.3 years

South Dakota

Annual expenditures: $55,460

$55,460 Years $2 million will last: 36.1

36.1 National average: 33.3 years

Tennessee

Annual expenditures: $54,078

$54,078 Years $2 million will last: 37

37 National average: 33.3 years

Texas

Annual expenditures: $55,641

$55,641 Years $2 million will last: 35.9

35.9 National average: 33.3 years

Utah

Annual expenditures: $65,795

$65,795 Years $2 million will last: 30.4

30.4 National average: 33.3 years

Vermont

Annual expenditures: $68,559

$68,559 Years $2 million will last: 29.2

29.2 National average: 33.3 years

Virginia

Annual expenditures: $60,387

$60,387 Years $2 million will last: 33.1

33.1 National average: 33.3 years

Washington

Annual expenditures: $68,259

$68,259 Years $2 million will last: 29.3

29.3 National average: 33.3 years

West Virginia

Annual expenditures: $50,954

$50,954 Years $2 million will last: 39.3

39.3 National average: 33.3 years

Wisconsin

Annual expenditures: $59,666

$59,666 Years $2 million will last: 33.5

33.5 National average: 33.3 years

Wyoming

Annual expenditures: $57,323

$57,323 Years $2 million will last: 34.9

34.9 National average: 33.3 years

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $2 Million Will Last in Every State If Social Security Runs Out

