How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

February 12, 2025 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates->

While many financial experts recommend a minimum of a million dollars saved for a comfortable retirement, others suggest that the number should be closer to $2 million — especially if your retirement days are many years away or you want to retire in a more expensive city.

While $2 million may sound like a lot of money, look at how far it stretches in all 50 states and you’ll start to see how it’s not all that much over time.

To find how long $2 million will last in retirement across the country, GOBankingRates gathered national average annual expenditures data for people 65 and older from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey data, and annual expenditure estimates from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. 

GOBankingRates divided $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2 million will last the longest, and No. 51 is where it will run out most quickly.

Here’s how the states stack up in that order.

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 19.19
  • Years, months and days: 19 years, two months, eight days
  • Annual expenditures: $104,245.85

Marblehead is a coastal New England town located in Essex County, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 23.61
  • Years, months and days: 23 years, seven months, 11 days
  • Annual expenditures: $84,703.37

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

California

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 24.98
  • Years, months and days: 24 years, 11 months, 21 days
  • Annual expenditures: $80,077.93
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 27.48
  • Years, months and days: 27 years, five months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditures: $72,792.86
Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

Alaska

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 27.63
  • Years, months and days: 27 years, seven months, 17 days
  • Annual expenditures: $72,388.14

Annapolis, MD, USA - February 8, 2023: The image is of the city of Annapolis, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 29.69
  • Years, months and days: 29 years, eight months, nine days
  • Annual expenditures: $67,357.97
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Washington

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 29.82
  • Years, months and days: 29 years, nine months, 25 days
  • Annual expenditures: $67,068.88
Autumn in Bennington, Vermont stock photo

Vermont

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 30.00
  • Years, months and days: 29 years, 11 months, 30 days
  • Annual expenditures: $66,664.15
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 30.16
  • Years, months and days: 30 years, one month, 26 days
  • Annual expenditures: $66,317.25

Rochester is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 30.32
  • Years, months and days: 30 years, three months, 25 days
  • Annual expenditures: $65,970.34
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 30.37
  • Years, months and days: 30 years, four months, 14 days
  • Annual expenditures: $65,854.70
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 30.67
  • Years, months and days: 30 years, seven months, 30 days
  • Annual expenditures: $65,218.70

Rhode Island

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 31.25
  • Years, months and days: 31 years, two months, 31 days
  • Annual expenditures: $64,004.53

Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 31.48
  • Years, months and days: 31 years, five months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditures: $63,541.98
Downtown Tempe, Arizona at dawn with bridges and Tempe Town Lake in the foreground.

Arizona

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 31.91
  • Years, months and days: 31 years, 10 months, 28 days
  • Annual expenditures: $62,674.71
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 32.91
  • Years, months and days: 32 years, 10 months, 28 days
  • Annual expenditures: $60,766.72
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 33.52
  • Years, months and days: 33 years, six months, seven days
  • Annual expenditures: $59,688.18

Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

Montana

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 33.62
  • Years, months and days: 33 years, seven months, 12 days
  • Annual expenditures: $59,494.72
Aerial shot of houses in the Port Norfolk neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia on a sunny morning in Fall.

Virginia

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 33.95
  • Years, months and days: 33 years, 11 months, 10 days
  • Annual expenditures: $58,916.54
Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

Delaware

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 34.21
  • Years, months and days: 34 years, two months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditures: $58,454.00
Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

Nevada

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 34.25
  • Years, months and days: 34 years, two months, 31 days
  • Annual expenditures: $58,396.18

Pensacola, Florida

Florida

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 34.35
  • Years, months and days: 34 years, four months, seven days
  • Annual expenditures: $58,222.73
View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 35.08
  • Years, months and days: 35 years, zero months, 29 days
  • Annual expenditures: $57,008.55
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.18
  • Years, months and days: 36 years, two months, six days
  • Annual expenditures: $55,274.01
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.30
  • Years, months and days: 36 years, three months, 17 days
  • Annual expenditures: $55,100.55

Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.30
  • Years, months and days: 36 years, three months, 17 days
  • Annual expenditures: $55.100.55
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.37
  • Years, months and days: 36 years, four months, 15 days
  • Annual expenditures: $54,984.92
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Ohio

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.53
  • Years, months and days: 36 years, six months, 10 days
  • Annual expenditures: $54,753.65
Fargo is the most populous city in the state of North Dakota, accounting for over 15% of the state population.

North Dakota

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.57
  • Years, months and days: 36 years, six months, 24 days
  • Annual expenditures: $54,695.83

A view of downtown St.

Minnesota

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.76
  • Years, months and days: 36 years, nine months, three days
  • Annual expenditures: $54,406.74
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.80
  • Years, months and days: 36 years, nine months, 17 days
  • Annual expenditures: $54,348.92
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

Texas

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 37.32
  • Years, months and days: 37 years, three months, 24 days
  • Annual expenditures: $53,597.29
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 37.44
  • Years, months and days: 37 years, five months, seven days
  • Annual expenditures: $53,423.83

Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 37.44
  • Years, months and days: 37 years, five months, seven days
  • Annual expenditures: $53,423.83
Off of the Chicago River as the sun lights up the city.

Illinois

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 37.56
  • Years, months and days: 37 years, six months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditures: $53,250.38
Louisville, Kentucky, USA - April 13, 2019: People walking on West Main Street, among the old buildings at downtown.

Kentucky

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 37.60
  • Years, months and days: 37 years, seven months, six days
  • Annual expenditures: $53,192.56
City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.01
  • Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, four days
  • Annual expenditures: $52,614.38

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

Indiana

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.01
  • Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, four days
  • Annual expenditures: $52,614.38
Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

Nebraska

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.05
  • Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditures: $52,556.56
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.10
  • Years, months and days: 38 years, one month, three days
  • Annual expenditures: $52,498.74
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

Michigan

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.18
  • Years, months and days: 38 years, two months, six days
  • Annual expenditures: $52,383.11

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.31
  • Years, months and days: 38 years, three months, 21 days
  • Annual expenditures: $52,209.65
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Iowa

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.31
  • Years, months and days: 38 years, three months, 21 days
  • Annual expenditures: $52,209.65

Arkansas

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.87
  • Years, months and days: 38 years, 10 months, 12 days
  • Annual expenditures: $51,458.02
Image of the St.

Missouri

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 39.09
  • Years, months and days: 39 years, zero months, 31 days
  • Annual expenditures: $51,168.93

Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

Alabama

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 39.17
  • Years, months and days: 39 years, two months, four days
  • Annual expenditures: $51,053.29
Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 39.44
  • Years, months and days: 39 years, five months, 10 days
  • Annual expenditures: $50,706.39
Topeka is the capital city of the U.

Kansas

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 39.71
  • Years, months and days: 39 years, eight months, 17 days
  • Annual expenditures: $50,359.48
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 40.08
  • Years, months and days: 40 years, zero months, 30 days
  • Annual expenditures: $49,896.93

Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 40.13
  • Years, months and days: 40 years, one month, 16 days
  • Annual expenditures: $49.839.12

Methodology: In order to find how long $2,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $2,000,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 28, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

