How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

While many financial experts recommend a minimum of a million dollars saved for a comfortable retirement, others suggest that the number should be closer to $2 million — especially if your retirement days are many years away or you want to retire in a more expensive city.
While $2 million may sound like a lot of money, look at how far it stretches in all 50 states and you’ll start to see how it’s not all that much over time.
To find how long $2 million will last in retirement across the country, GOBankingRates gathered national average annual expenditures data for people 65 and older from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey data, and annual expenditure estimates from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
GOBankingRates divided $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2 million will last the longest, and No. 51 is where it will run out most quickly.
Here’s how the states stack up in that order.
Hawaii
- Number of years $2 million will last: 19.19
- Years, months and days: 19 years, two months, eight days
- Annual expenditures: $104,245.85
Massachusetts
- Number of years $2 million will last: 23.61
- Years, months and days: 23 years, seven months, 11 days
- Annual expenditures: $84,703.37
California
- Number of years $2 million will last: 24.98
- Years, months and days: 24 years, 11 months, 21 days
- Annual expenditures: $80,077.93
New York
- Number of years $2 million will last: 27.48
- Years, months and days: 27 years, five months, 22 days
- Annual expenditures: $72,792.86
Alaska
- Number of years $2 million will last: 27.63
- Years, months and days: 27 years, seven months, 17 days
- Annual expenditures: $72,388.14
Maryland
- Number of years $2 million will last: 29.69
- Years, months and days: 29 years, eight months, nine days
- Annual expenditures: $67,357.97
Washington
- Number of years $2 million will last: 29.82
- Years, months and days: 29 years, nine months, 25 days
- Annual expenditures: $67,068.88
Vermont
- Number of years $2 million will last: 30.00
- Years, months and days: 29 years, 11 months, 30 days
- Annual expenditures: $66,664.15
Oregon
- Number of years $2 million will last: 30.16
- Years, months and days: 30 years, one month, 26 days
- Annual expenditures: $66,317.25
New Hampshire
- Number of years $2 million will last: 30.32
- Years, months and days: 30 years, three months, 25 days
- Annual expenditures: $65,970.34
New Jersey
- Number of years $2 million will last: 30.37
- Years, months and days: 30 years, four months, 14 days
- Annual expenditures: $65,854.70
Connecticut
- Number of years $2 million will last: 30.67
- Years, months and days: 30 years, seven months, 30 days
- Annual expenditures: $65,218.70
Rhode Island
- Number of years $2 million will last: 31.25
- Years, months and days: 31 years, two months, 31 days
- Annual expenditures: $64,004.53
Maine
- Number of years $2 million will last: 31.48
- Years, months and days: 31 years, five months, 22 days
- Annual expenditures: $63,541.98
Arizona
- Number of years $2 million will last: 31.91
- Years, months and days: 31 years, 10 months, 28 days
- Annual expenditures: $62,674.71
Colorado
- Number of years $2 million will last: 32.91
- Years, months and days: 32 years, 10 months, 28 days
- Annual expenditures: $60,766.72
Utah
- Number of years $2 million will last: 33.52
- Years, months and days: 33 years, six months, seven days
- Annual expenditures: $59,688.18
Montana
- Number of years $2 million will last: 33.62
- Years, months and days: 33 years, seven months, 12 days
- Annual expenditures: $59,494.72
Virginia
- Number of years $2 million will last: 33.95
- Years, months and days: 33 years, 11 months, 10 days
- Annual expenditures: $58,916.54
Delaware
- Number of years $2 million will last: 34.21
- Years, months and days: 34 years, two months, 19 days
- Annual expenditures: $58,454.00
Nevada
- Number of years $2 million will last: 34.25
- Years, months and days: 34 years, two months, 31 days
- Annual expenditures: $58,396.18
Florida
- Number of years $2 million will last: 34.35
- Years, months and days: 34 years, four months, seven days
- Annual expenditures: $58,222.73
Idaho
- Number of years $2 million will last: 35.08
- Years, months and days: 35 years, zero months, 29 days
- Annual expenditures: $57,008.55
Pennsylvania
- Number of years $2 million will last: 36.18
- Years, months and days: 36 years, two months, six days
- Annual expenditures: $55,274.01
North Carolina
- Number of years $2 million will last: 36.30
- Years, months and days: 36 years, three months, 17 days
- Annual expenditures: $55,100.55
South Carolina
- Number of years $2 million will last: 36.30
- Years, months and days: 36 years, three months, 17 days
- Annual expenditures: $55.100.55
Wisconsin
- Number of years $2 million will last: 36.37
- Years, months and days: 36 years, four months, 15 days
- Annual expenditures: $54,984.92
Ohio
- Number of years $2 million will last: 36.53
- Years, months and days: 36 years, six months, 10 days
- Annual expenditures: $54,753.65
North Dakota
- Number of years $2 million will last: 36.57
- Years, months and days: 36 years, six months, 24 days
- Annual expenditures: $54,695.83
Minnesota
- Number of years $2 million will last: 36.76
- Years, months and days: 36 years, nine months, three days
- Annual expenditures: $54,406.74
New Mexico
- Number of years $2 million will last: 36.80
- Years, months and days: 36 years, nine months, 17 days
- Annual expenditures: $54,348.92
Texas
- Number of years $2 million will last: 37.32
- Years, months and days: 37 years, three months, 24 days
- Annual expenditures: $53,597.29
South Dakota
- Number of years $2 million will last: 37.44
- Years, months and days: 37 years, five months, seven days
- Annual expenditures: $53,423.83
Wyoming
- Number of years $2 million will last: 37.44
- Years, months and days: 37 years, five months, seven days
- Annual expenditures: $53,423.83
Illinois
- Number of years $2 million will last: 37.56
- Years, months and days: 37 years, six months, 22 days
- Annual expenditures: $53,250.38
Kentucky
- Number of years $2 million will last: 37.60
- Years, months and days: 37 years, seven months, six days
- Annual expenditures: $53,192.56
Louisiana
- Number of years $2 million will last: 38.01
- Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, four days
- Annual expenditures: $52,614.38
Indiana
- Number of years $2 million will last: 38.01
- Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, four days
- Annual expenditures: $52,614.38
Nebraska
- Number of years $2 million will last: 38.05
- Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, 19 days
- Annual expenditures: $52,556.56
Georgia
- Number of years $2 million will last: 38.10
- Years, months and days: 38 years, one month, three days
- Annual expenditures: $52,498.74
Michigan
- Number of years $2 million will last: 38.18
- Years, months and days: 38 years, two months, six days
- Annual expenditures: $52,383.11
Tennessee
- Number of years $2 million will last: 38.31
- Years, months and days: 38 years, three months, 21 days
- Annual expenditures: $52,209.65
Iowa
- Number of years $2 million will last: 38.31
- Years, months and days: 38 years, three months, 21 days
- Annual expenditures: $52,209.65
Arkansas
- Number of years $2 million will last: 38.87
- Years, months and days: 38 years, 10 months, 12 days
- Annual expenditures: $51,458.02
Missouri
- Number of years $2 million will last: 39.09
- Years, months and days: 39 years, zero months, 31 days
- Annual expenditures: $51,168.93
Alabama
- Number of years $2 million will last: 39.17
- Years, months and days: 39 years, two months, four days
- Annual expenditures: $51,053.29
West Virginia
- Number of years $2 million will last: 39.44
- Years, months and days: 39 years, five months, 10 days
- Annual expenditures: $50,706.39
Kansas
- Number of years $2 million will last: 39.71
- Years, months and days: 39 years, eight months, 17 days
- Annual expenditures: $50,359.48
Mississippi
- Number of years $2 million will last: 40.08
- Years, months and days: 40 years, zero months, 30 days
- Annual expenditures: $49,896.93
Oklahoma
- Number of years $2 million will last: 40.13
- Years, months and days: 40 years, one month, 16 days
- Annual expenditures: $49.839.12
Methodology: In order to find how long $2,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $2,000,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 28, 2024.
