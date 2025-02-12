How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

While many financial experts recommend a minimum of a million dollars saved for a comfortable retirement, others suggest that the number should be closer to $2 million — especially if your retirement days are many years away or you want to retire in a more expensive city.

While $2 million may sound like a lot of money, look at how far it stretches in all 50 states and you’ll start to see how it’s not all that much over time.

To find how long $2 million will last in retirement across the country, GOBankingRates gathered national average annual expenditures data for people 65 and older from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey data, and annual expenditure estimates from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

GOBankingRates divided $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2 million will last the longest, and No. 51 is where it will run out most quickly.

Here’s how the states stack up in that order.

Hawaii

Number of years $2 million will last: 19.19

19.19 Years, months and days: 19 years, two months, eight days

19 years, two months, eight days Annual expenditures: $104,245.85

Massachusetts

Number of years $2 million will last: 23.61

23.61 Years, months and days: 23 years, seven months, 11 days

23 years, seven months, 11 days Annual expenditures: $84,703.37

California

Number of years $2 million will last: 24.98

24.98 Years, months and days: 24 years, 11 months, 21 days

24 years, 11 months, 21 days Annual expenditures: $80,077.93

New York

Number of years $2 million will last: 27.48

27.48 Years, months and days: 27 years, five months, 22 days

27 years, five months, 22 days Annual expenditures: $72,792.86

Alaska

Number of years $2 million will last: 27.63

27.63 Years, months and days: 27 years, seven months, 17 days

27 years, seven months, 17 days Annual expenditures: $72,388.14

Maryland

Number of years $2 million will last: 29.69

29.69 Years, months and days: 29 years, eight months, nine days

29 years, eight months, nine days Annual expenditures: $67,357.97

Washington

Number of years $2 million will last: 29.82

29.82 Years, months and days: 29 years, nine months, 25 days

29 years, nine months, 25 days Annual expenditures: $67,068.88

Vermont

Number of years $2 million will last: 30.00

30.00 Years, months and days: 29 years, 11 months, 30 days

29 years, 11 months, 30 days Annual expenditures: $66,664.15

Oregon

Number of years $2 million will last: 30.16

30.16 Years, months and days: 30 years, one month, 26 days

30 years, one month, 26 days Annual expenditures: $66,317.25

New Hampshire

Number of years $2 million will last: 30.32

30.32 Years, months and days: 30 years, three months, 25 days

30 years, three months, 25 days Annual expenditures: $65,970.34

New Jersey

Number of years $2 million will last: 30.37

30.37 Years, months and days: 30 years, four months, 14 days

30 years, four months, 14 days Annual expenditures: $65,854.70

Connecticut

Number of years $2 million will last: 30.67

30.67 Years, months and days: 30 years, seven months, 30 days

30 years, seven months, 30 days Annual expenditures: $65,218.70

Rhode Island

Number of years $2 million will last: 31.25

31.25 Years, months and days: 31 years, two months, 31 days

31 years, two months, 31 days Annual expenditures: $64,004.53

Maine

Number of years $2 million will last: 31.48

31.48 Years, months and days: 31 years, five months, 22 days

31 years, five months, 22 days Annual expenditures: $63,541.98

Arizona

Number of years $2 million will last: 31.91

31.91 Years, months and days: 31 years, 10 months, 28 days

31 years, 10 months, 28 days Annual expenditures: $62,674.71

Colorado

Number of years $2 million will last: 32.91

32.91 Years, months and days: 32 years, 10 months, 28 days

32 years, 10 months, 28 days Annual expenditures: $60,766.72

Utah

Number of years $2 million will last: 33.52

33.52 Years, months and days: 33 years, six months, seven days

33 years, six months, seven days Annual expenditures: $59,688.18

Montana

Number of years $2 million will last: 33.62

33.62 Years, months and days: 33 years, seven months, 12 days

33 years, seven months, 12 days Annual expenditures: $59,494.72

Virginia

Number of years $2 million will last: 33.95

33.95 Years, months and days: 33 years, 11 months, 10 days

33 years, 11 months, 10 days Annual expenditures: $58,916.54

Delaware

Number of years $2 million will last: 34.21

34.21 Years, months and days: 34 years, two months, 19 days

34 years, two months, 19 days Annual expenditures: $58,454.00

Nevada

Number of years $2 million will last: 34.25

34.25 Years, months and days: 34 years, two months, 31 days

34 years, two months, 31 days Annual expenditures: $58,396.18

Florida

Number of years $2 million will last: 34.35

34.35 Years, months and days: 34 years, four months, seven days

34 years, four months, seven days Annual expenditures: $58,222.73

Idaho

Number of years $2 million will last: 35.08

35.08 Years, months and days: 35 years, zero months, 29 days

35 years, zero months, 29 days Annual expenditures: $57,008.55

Pennsylvania

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.18

36.18 Years, months and days: 36 years, two months, six days

36 years, two months, six days Annual expenditures: $55,274.01

North Carolina

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.30

36.30 Years, months and days: 36 years, three months, 17 days

36 years, three months, 17 days Annual expenditures: $55,100.55

South Carolina

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.30

36.30 Years, months and days: 36 years, three months, 17 days

36 years, three months, 17 days Annual expenditures: $55.100.55

Wisconsin

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.37

36.37 Years, months and days: 36 years, four months, 15 days

36 years, four months, 15 days Annual expenditures: $54,984.92

Ohio

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.53

36.53 Years, months and days: 36 years, six months, 10 days

36 years, six months, 10 days Annual expenditures: $54,753.65

North Dakota

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.57

36.57 Years, months and days: 36 years, six months, 24 days

36 years, six months, 24 days Annual expenditures: $54,695.83

Minnesota

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.76

36.76 Years, months and days: 36 years, nine months, three days

36 years, nine months, three days Annual expenditures: $54,406.74

New Mexico

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.80

36.80 Years, months and days: 36 years, nine months, 17 days

36 years, nine months, 17 days Annual expenditures: $54,348.92

Texas

Number of years $2 million will last: 37.32

37.32 Years, months and days: 37 years, three months, 24 days

37 years, three months, 24 days Annual expenditures: $53,597.29

South Dakota

Number of years $2 million will last: 37.44

37.44 Years, months and days: 37 years, five months, seven days

37 years, five months, seven days Annual expenditures: $53,423.83

Wyoming

Number of years $2 million will last: 37.44

37.44 Years, months and days: 37 years, five months, seven days

37 years, five months, seven days Annual expenditures: $53,423.83

Illinois

Number of years $2 million will last: 37.56

37.56 Years, months and days: 37 years, six months, 22 days

37 years, six months, 22 days Annual expenditures: $53,250.38

Kentucky

Number of years $2 million will last: 37.60

37.60 Years, months and days: 37 years, seven months, six days

37 years, seven months, six days Annual expenditures: $53,192.56

Louisiana

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.01

38.01 Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, four days

38 years, zero months, four days Annual expenditures: $52,614.38

Indiana

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.01

38.01 Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, four days

38 years, zero months, four days Annual expenditures: $52,614.38

Nebraska

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.05

38.05 Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, 19 days

38 years, zero months, 19 days Annual expenditures: $52,556.56

Georgia

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.10

38.10 Years, months and days: 38 years, one month, three days

38 years, one month, three days Annual expenditures: $52,498.74

Michigan

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.18

38.18 Years, months and days: 38 years, two months, six days

38 years, two months, six days Annual expenditures: $52,383.11

Tennessee

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.31

38.31 Years, months and days: 38 years, three months, 21 days

38 years, three months, 21 days Annual expenditures: $52,209.65

Iowa

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.31

38.31 Years, months and days: 38 years, three months, 21 days

38 years, three months, 21 days Annual expenditures: $52,209.65

Arkansas

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.87

38.87 Years, months and days: 38 years, 10 months, 12 days

38 years, 10 months, 12 days Annual expenditures: $51,458.02

Missouri

Number of years $2 million will last: 39.09

39.09 Years, months and days: 39 years, zero months, 31 days

39 years, zero months, 31 days Annual expenditures: $51,168.93

Alabama

Number of years $2 million will last: 39.17

39.17 Years, months and days: 39 years, two months, four days

39 years, two months, four days Annual expenditures: $51,053.29

West Virginia

Number of years $2 million will last: 39.44

39.44 Years, months and days: 39 years, five months, 10 days

39 years, five months, 10 days Annual expenditures: $50,706.39

Kansas

Number of years $2 million will last: 39.71

39.71 Years, months and days: 39 years, eight months, 17 days

39 years, eight months, 17 days Annual expenditures: $50,359.48

Mississippi

Number of years $2 million will last: 40.08

40.08 Years, months and days: 40 years, zero months, 30 days

40 years, zero months, 30 days Annual expenditures: $49,896.93

Oklahoma

Number of years $2 million will last: 40.13

40.13 Years, months and days: 40 years, one month, 16 days

40 years, one month, 16 days Annual expenditures: $49.839.12

Methodology: In order to find how long $2,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $2,000,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 28, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.