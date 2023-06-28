News & Insights

How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State

It's hard to plan for exactly how much money you'll need in retirement because it depends upon a number of factors, including where you live and what sort of expenses you have.

Some people are lucky to have a lot of money in their golden years -- thanks to their pensions and retirement investments -- while others may be scraping by. To help you plan for your future retirement, GOBankingRates set out to find out how long $250,000 will last in every state.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, GOBankingRates looked at the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 15, 2023. 

Take a look at how long $250,000 will last in every state (and Washington, D.C.), ranked from the shortest amount of time to the longest. Keep reading to find out where you can get the most out of your retirement funds.

Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

Hawaii

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 2 years, 8 months, 5 days
  • Annual expenditure: $93,332.39

The United States pf America capitol building on sunrise and sunset.

Washington, D.C.

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 3 year, 2 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $77,533.67

Medford is a city 3.

Massachusetts

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 3 years, 2 months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditure: $77,377.24
San Francisco Downtown with the major skyscrapers includes Lumina, 181 Fremont, Salesforce Tower and more.

California

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 3 years, 6 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $70,129.65
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

New York

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 3 years, 9 months, 29 days
  • Annual expenditure: $65,228.39
Downtown of Sitka Alaska at sunset.

Alaska

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 3 years, 10 months, 7 days
  • Annual expenditure: $64,863.40

Downtown Baltimore at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 0 months, 4 days
  • Annual expenditure: $64,863.40
Portland Oregon

Oregon

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 2 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $60,014.29
Pikes Place Market on waterfront in Seattle Washington at dusk

Washington

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 2 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $60,014.29
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire along the banks of the Merrimack River.

New Hampshire

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 2 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $59,962.15

Burlington Vermont

Vermont

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 2 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $59,910.01
Newark downtown skyline with a mirror like reflection on the Passaic River in the foreground.

New Jersey

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 2 months, 12 days
  • Annual expenditure: $59,492.88
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

Connecticut

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 2 months, 26 days
  • Annual expenditure: $58,971.47
Augusta, Maine

Maine

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 3 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $58,137.22

Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Rhode Island

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 4 months, 3 days
  • Annual expenditure: $57,615.81
Old Town Scottsdale, the city’s downtown hub, is home to hundreds of shops, galleries, chef-driven restaurants, upscale bars and high-energy nightclubs.

Arizona

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 5 months, 20 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,895.15
View of Boise downtown and Idaho Capitol on a fine autumn morning as seen from Capitol Blvd, Boise, Idaho, USA.

Idaho

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 6 months, 7 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,321.60
Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Colorado

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 6 months, 15 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,008.76

Billings Montana downtown

Montana

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 7 months, 14 days
  • Annual expenditure: $54,070.22
The view of Norfolk downtown in the evening light (West Virginia).

Virginia

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 7 months, 25 days
  • Annual expenditure: $53,757.37
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 8 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $53,496.67
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

Florida

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 8 months, 9 days
  • Annual expenditure: $53,340.24

Salt lake City downtown and snow capped mountain.

Utah

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 8 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $52,923.12
Reno, Nevada,USA - November 26, 2017 : Reno downtown panorama with snow capped mountain in the background.

Nevada

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 8 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $52,818.83
Pedestrians relax on John F.

Pennsylvania

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 10 months, 2 days
  • Annual expenditure: $51,619.59
Skyline of downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

South Carolina

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 11 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $50,316.07

Downtown Asheville, North Carolina at Grove Arcade.

North Carolina

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 4 years, 11 months, 26 days
  • Annual expenditure: $50,107.50
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Wisconsin

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 0 months, 18 days
  • Annual expenditure: $49,533.95
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 0 months, 25 days
  • Annual expenditure: $49,325.39
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

New Mexico

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 1 months, 2 days
  • Annual expenditure: $49,116.82

Active people walking and biking on the Stone Arch Bridge during a nice sunny day with the Downtown Minneapolis skyline in the background.

Minnesota

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 1 months, 5 days
  • Annual expenditure: $49,064.68
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 1 months, 5 days
  • Annual expenditure: $49,012.54
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 1 months, 9 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,908.26
Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

Kentucky

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 1 months, 9 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,908.26

Downtown Skyline of Austin, Texas in USA - Image.

Texas

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 1 months, 27 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,491.13
Casper, Wyoming, USA - April 30, 2019: Evening view of 2nd Street in the heart of historic downtown Casper.

Wyoming

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 2 months, 0 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,386.85
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Michigan

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 2 months, 0 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,334.71
Shreveport-LA

Louisiana

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 2 months, 14 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,969.72

Fountain in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Indiana

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 2 months, 25 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,709.02
downtown Atlanta Georgia skyline

Georgia

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 3 months, 8 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,448.31
Downtown Chicago Skyscraper Cityscape along the Chicago River.

Illinois

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 3 months, 12 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,448.31
Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown over the Tennessee River.

Tennessee

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 3 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,135.46

Bentonville, Arkansas / United States - March 20, 2009: Sunset over Beautiful Downtown Bentonville in Spring.

Arkansas

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 3 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,083.32
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 3 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,083.32
Omaha downtown skyline during Autumn, with a lake at the Heartland of America Park in the foreground.

Nebraska

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 3 months, 27 days
  • Annual expenditure: $46,979.04
Downtown Des Moines, Iowa in the evening.

Iowa

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 4 months, 7 days
  • Annual expenditure: $46,770.48

Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.

Alabama

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 4 months, 25 days
  • Annual expenditure: $46,301.21
Public Citygarden in downtown st.

Missouri

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 5 months, 2 days
  • Annual expenditure: $46,092.64
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 5 months, 20 days
  • Annual expenditure: $45,727.66
Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

Oklahoma

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 7 months, 0 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,841.26

Mississippi River bridge, at Vicksburg, MS.

Mississippi

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days: 5 years, 7 months, 14 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,476.27

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find how long $250,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for the 1Q 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $250,000 will last in each state by dividing $250,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $250,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 15, 2023.

