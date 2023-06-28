How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State

It's hard to plan for exactly how much money you'll need in retirement because it depends upon a number of factors, including where you live and what sort of expenses you have.

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

Find Out: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Some people are lucky to have a lot of money in their golden years -- thanks to their pensions and retirement investments -- while others may be scraping by. To help you plan for your future retirement, GOBankingRates set out to find out how long $250,000 will last in every state.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, GOBankingRates looked at the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 15, 2023.

Take a look at how long $250,000 will last in every state (and Washington, D.C.), ranked from the shortest amount of time to the longest. Keep reading to find out where you can get the most out of your retirement funds.

Hawaii

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days: 2 years, 8 months, 5 days

2 years, 8 months, 5 days Annual expenditure: $93,332.39

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million

Washington, D.C.

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days: 3 year, 2 months, 19 days

3 year, 2 months, 19 days Annual expenditure: $77,533.67

Social Security: What Happens If I Don't Have 40 Credits?

Massachusetts

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days: 3 years, 2 months, 22 days

3 years, 2 months, 22 days Annual expenditure: $77,377.24

California

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days: 3 years, 6 months, 23 days

3 years, 6 months, 23 days Annual expenditure: $70,129.65

New York

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days: 3 years, 9 months, 29 days

3 years, 9 months, 29 days Annual expenditure: $65,228.39

Alaska

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days: 3 years, 10 months, 7 days

3 years, 10 months, 7 days Annual expenditure: $64,863.40

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 9 Things You Should Never Buy If You Want To Retire Early

Maryland

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 0 months, 4 days

: 4 years, 0 months, 4 days Annual expenditure: $64,863.40

Oregon

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 2 months, 1 day

: 4 years, 2 months, 1 day Annual expenditure: $60,014.29

Washington

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 2 months, 1 day

: 4 years, 2 months, 1 day Annual expenditure: $60,014.29

New Hampshire

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 2 months, 1 day

: 4 years, 2 months, 1 day Annual expenditure: $59,962.15

Learn: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Vermont

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 2 months, 1 day

: 4 years, 2 months, 1 day Annual expenditure: $59,910.01

New Jersey

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 2 months, 12 days

: 4 years, 2 months, 12 days Annual expenditure: $59,492.88

Connecticut

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 2 months, 26 days

: 4 years, 2 months, 26 days Annual expenditure: $58,971.47

Maine

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 3 months, 19 days

: 4 years, 3 months, 19 days Annual expenditure: $58,137.22

Wealth: Can Millennials Afford To Retire If They Never Own a Home?

Rhode Island

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 4 months, 3 days

: 4 years, 4 months, 3 days Annual expenditure: $57,615.81

Arizona

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 5 months, 20 days

: 4 years, 5 months, 20 days Annual expenditure: $55,895.15

Idaho

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 6 months, 7 days

: 4 years, 6 months, 7 days Annual expenditure: $55,321.60

Colorado

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 6 months, 15 days

: 4 years, 6 months, 15 days Annual expenditure: $55,008.76

Read: Major Cuts to Social Security Are Back on the Table -- What's Being Proposed Now?

Montana

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 7 months, 14 days

: 4 years, 7 months, 14 days Annual expenditure: $54,070.22

Virginia

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 7 months, 25 days

: 4 years, 7 months, 25 days Annual expenditure: $53,757.37

Delaware

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 8 months, 1 day

: 4 years, 8 months, 1 day Annual expenditure: $53,496.67

Florida

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 8 months, 9 days

: 4 years, 8 months, 9 days Annual expenditure: $53,340.24

Next: Expert Says 'Stealth Tax' on Social Security Hurts More Retirees Each Year -- How It Works

Utah

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 8 months, 19 days

: 4 years, 8 months, 19 days Annual expenditure: $52,923.12

Nevada

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 8 months, 23 days

: 4 years, 8 months, 23 days Annual expenditure: $52,818.83

Pennsylvania

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 10 months, 2 days

: 4 years, 10 months, 2 days Annual expenditure: $51,619.59

South Carolina

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 11 months, 19 days

: 4 years, 11 months, 19 days Annual expenditure: $50,316.07

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

North Carolina

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 11 months, 26 days

: 4 years, 11 months, 26 days Annual expenditure: $50,107.50

Wisconsin

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 0 months, 18 days

: 5 years, 0 months, 18 days Annual expenditure: $49,533.95

North Dakota

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 0 months, 25 days

: 5 years, 0 months, 25 days Annual expenditure: $49,325.39

New Mexico

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 1 months, 2 days

: 5 years, 1 months, 2 days Annual expenditure: $49,116.82

More: Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution -- Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

Minnesota

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 1 months, 5 days

: 5 years, 1 months, 5 days Annual expenditure: $49,064.68

Ohio

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 1 months, 5 days

: 5 years, 1 months, 5 days Annual expenditure: $49,012.54

South Dakota

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 1 months, 9 days

: 5 years, 1 months, 9 days Annual expenditure: $48,908.26

Kentucky

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 1 months, 9 days

: 5 years, 1 months, 9 days Annual expenditure: $48,908.26

Expert: I'm a Financial Advisor Who Knows What Retirees Actually Do With Their Savings (It Might Surprise You)

Texas

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 1 months, 27 days

: 5 years, 1 months, 27 days Annual expenditure: $48,491.13

Wyoming

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 2 months, 0 days

: 5 years, 2 months, 0 days Annual expenditure: $48,386.85

Michigan

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 2 months, 0 days

: 5 years, 2 months, 0 days Annual expenditure: $48,334.71

Louisiana

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 2 months, 14 days

: 5 years, 2 months, 14 days Annual expenditure: $47,969.72

Also: 10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

Indiana

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 2 months, 25 days

: 5 years, 2 months, 25 days Annual expenditure: $47,709.02

Georgia

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 3 months, 8 days

: 5 years, 3 months, 8 days Annual expenditure: $47,448.31

Illinois

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 3 months, 12 days

: 5 years, 3 months, 12 days Annual expenditure: $47,448.31

Tennessee

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 3 months, 19 days

: 5 years, 3 months, 19 days Annual expenditure: $47,135.46

Retirement Savings: Here's How Much Cash Baby Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years

Arkansas

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 3 months, 23 days

: 5 years, 3 months, 23 days Annual expenditure: $47,083.32

West Virginia

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 3 months, 23 days

: 5 years, 3 months, 23 days Annual expenditure: $47,083.32

Nebraska

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 3 months, 27 days

: 5 years, 3 months, 27 days Annual expenditure: $46,979.04

Iowa

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 4 months, 7 days

: 5 years, 4 months, 7 days Annual expenditure: $46,770.48

Check Out: 4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Alabama

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 4 months, 25 days

: 5 years, 4 months, 25 days Annual expenditure: $46,301.21

Missouri

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 5 months, 2 days

: 5 years, 5 months, 2 days Annual expenditure: $46,092.64

Kansas

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 5 months, 20 days

: 5 years, 5 months, 20 days Annual expenditure: $45,727.66

Oklahoma

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 7 months, 0 days

: 5 years, 7 months, 0 days Annual expenditure: $44,841.26

Read: I Lost $400K of My Retirement Savings in a Roth 401(k) -- If You're Not Careful, You Could, Too

Mississippi

$250,000 will last:

Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 7 months, 14 days

: 5 years, 7 months, 14 days Annual expenditure: $44,476.27

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find how long $250,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for the 1Q 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $250,000 will last in each state by dividing $250,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $250,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 15, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.