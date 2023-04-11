How Long $2 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State

While many financial experts recommend a minimum of $1 million saved for a comfortable retirement, others suggest that the number should be closer to $2 million — especially if your retirement days are many years away or you want to retire in an expensive city. While $2 million may sound like a lot of money, when you look at how far it stretches in all 50 states, you start to see how it’s actually not all that much over time.

In order to find how long $2 million will last in retirement across the country, GOBankingRates gathered national average annual expenditures data for people 65 and older from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data, and annual expenditure estimates from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. GOBankingRates divided $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2 million will last the longest, and No. 50 being the state where it will run out most quickly. Here’s how the states stack up in that order.

Mississippi

Annual expenditures : $44,319.85

: $44,319.85 How long $2 million will last: 45 years 1 months 15 days

Mississippi is the state where $2 million in retirement will last the longest, a hefty 45 years and some change. The biggest annual expenditure in Mississippi each year is housing $7,000.84, followed by healthcare at $6,868.31.

Oklahoma

Annual expenditures : $44,736.98

: $44,736.98 How long $2 million will last: 44 years 8 months 15 days

Oklahoma is not far behind Mississippi. You could have more than comfortable golden years here. The biggest annual expenditure here is also housing at $7,291.67, followed by healthcare at $6,411.36.

Kansas

Annual expenditures : $45,623.38

: $45,623.38 How long $2 million will last: 43 years 10 months 2 days

The biggest annual expenditure in Kansas is also housing, at $7,385.16. Groceries run around $4,213.69 per year and utilities are $3,842.58.

Alabama

Annual expenditures : $45,936.22

: $45,936.22 How long $2 million will last: 43 years 6 months 15 days

In Alabama, you’re still going to have a juicy 43 years if you’ve got $2 million at retirement. Other than housing, the biggest expenses here are healthcare, $6,298.88, and groceries, $4,389.07.

Georgia

Annual expenditures : $46,196.93

: $46,196.93 How long $2 million will last: 43 years 3 months 15 days

In Georgia, though overall expenditures are low, utilities are still fairly high, at ​​$3,540.66 annually. Groceries are $4,254.16.

Missouri

Annual expenditures : $46,457.63

: $46,457.63 How long $2 million will last: 43 years 0 months 18 days

In Missouri, healthcare is a hefty $6,488.69 per year, groceries are $4,290.14, and utilities are $3,717.11.

Iowa

Annual expenditures : $46,509.77

: $46,509.77 How long $2 million will last: 42 years 11 months 30 days

In Iowa, housing is still the biggest expense, though affordable overall. Healthcare is not so cheap, at $7,030.00 per year, groceries are $4,474.52, and transportation is $3,930.67.

Indiana

Annual expenditures : $46,874.76

: $46,874.76 How long $2 million will last: 42 years 8 months 1 days

In Indiana you’ll have a good long retirement with $2 million, because total expenses are affordable. However, healthcare is $6,713.65 per year and utilities are $4,077.84.

West Virginia

Annual expenditures : $46,926.90

: $46,926.90 How long $2 million will last: 42 years 7 months 13 days

You can ride $2 million for more than 42 years in West Virginia, with your biggest yearly expenditure being healthcare at $7,156.54. That’s a wee bit more than housing, which is $7,146.26.

Tennessee

Annual expenditures : $47,031.18

: $47,031.18 How long $2 million will last: 42 years 6 months 8 days

The South is a retirement-friendly place, particularly if you have $2 million on hand. You’ll pay an affordable amount for housing in Tennnessee, but groceries are steep at $4,245.17, as is healthcare at $6,319.97.

Arkansas

Annual expenditures : $47,239.75

: $47,239.75 How long $2 million will last: 42 years 4 months 3 days

Arkansas is a great place to retire, with your money stretching over 42 years if you have $2 million on hand. You’ll pay a hefty $5,764.60 for healthcare, however, and $4,168.72 in groceries.

Ohio

Annual expenditures : $47,917.58

: $47,917.58 How long $2 million will last: 41 years 8 months 26 days

Retirement in Ohio is an affordable experience, though healthcare will run you $6,861.28 yearly, and groceries are $4,452.03.

Nebraska

Annual expenditures : $47,917.58

: $47,917.58 How long $2 million will last: 41 years 8 months 26 days

Healthcare is also quite pricey in Nebraska, at $7,269.02 per year, just a bit behind housing, which is $8,621.21 per year. Of course, that’s affordable compared to much of the country.

Michigan

Annual expenditures : $48,074.00

: $48,074.00 How long $2 million will last: 41 years 7 months 6 days

Healthcare and utilities are going to eat the largest chunks of expenditures after housing, at $6,854.25 and $3,877.87, respectively.

Wyoming

Annual expenditures : $48,230.43

: $48,230.43 How long $2 million will last: 41 years 5 months 19 days

Wyoming may give you over 41 years of retirement with $2 million on board, but you’ll still pay your biggest payments toward healthcare, $6,748.80 per year, and groceries, $4,640.90.

Texas

Annual expenditures : $48,230.43

: $48,230.43 How long $2 million will last: 41 years 5 months 19 days

In Texas, you’ll pay $8,797.79 per year in housing, a reasonable amount compared to much of the country, but $6,664.44 in healthcare.

Illinois

Annual expenditures : $48,282.57

: $48,282.57 How long $2 million will last: 41 years 5 months 1 days

Transportation is among the higher expenditures in Illinois behind housing, at $4,340.97 per year, and groceries aren’t all that cheap, either, at $4,429.55 per year.

Louisiana

Annual expenditures : $48,803.98

: $48,803.98 How long $2 million will last: 40 years 11 months 22 days

In Louisiana you get almost 41 years out of $2 million in retirement. Behind housing, the biggest expenditures are healthcare, $7,079.21, and groceries, $4,380.08.

New Mexico

Annual expenditures : $49,012.54

: $49,012.54 How long $2 million will last: 40 years 9 months 21 days

New Mexico also promises a long, comfortable retirement based on $2 million in retirement funds. Housing will run an average of $9,182.11 per year, healthcare is $7,093.27, and groceries are $4,434.04.

South Carolina

Annual expenditures : $49,168.96

: $49,168.96 How long $2 million will last: 40 years 8 months 4 days

You’ll be paying a fair amount for utilities here, $4,336.63, and groceries are $4,510.49.

South Dakota

Annual expenditures : $49,273.25

: $49,273.25 How long $2 million will last: 40 years 7 months 2 days

Transportation is over $2,000 more than the national average in South Dakota, though housing and utilities are under.

Kentucky

Annual expenditures : $49,481.81

: $49,481.81 How long $2 million will last: 40 years 5 months 1 days

In Kentucky, groceries and housing are below the national average, but transportation, at $4,320.46, is a few hundred dollars higher.

Wisconsin

Annual expenditures : $49,794.66

: $49,794.66 How long $2 million will last: 40 years 1 months 27 days

This Midwestern state is another solid place to spend your retirement. With annual expenditures under $50,000, groceries, housing and transportation are all less than the national average. However, healthcare is about $1,000 more, at $8,211.04.

North Carolina

Annual expenditures : $49,898.94

: $49,898.94 How long $2 million will last: 40 years 0 months 29 days

Both Carolinas offer a decent retirement on $2 million, with under $50,000 in annual expenditures. The biggest expense here is housing, which still falls under the national average, at $9,348.30 per year.

North Dakota

Annual expenditures : $50,628.91

: $50,628.91 How long $2 million will last: 39 years 6 months 1 days

North Dakota is the first state on this list where annual expenditures are over $50,000, though $2 million in retirement will still last nearly 40 years!

Minnesota

Annual expenditures : $50,837.48

: $50,837.48 How long $2 million will last: 39 years 4 months 3 days

In Minnesota, the biggest annual expenditure after housing is healthcare at $7,894.69, followed by groceries, at $4,528.48 — both of which are just above the national averages.

Pennsylvania

Annual expenditures : $51,202.46

: $51,202.46 How long $2 million will last: 39 years 0 months 21 days

In Pennsylvania, the biggest annual expenditure after housing is healthcare, $6,776.92, which is below the national average, followed by groceries, at $4,703.86, which is a few hundred dollars more.

Idaho

Annual expenditures : $51,932.44

: $51,932.44 How long $2 million will last: 38 years 6 months 4 days

Housing in Idaho is still relatively affordable, though it is higher than the national average at $10,885.58 per year. It’s the biggest expenditure residents will pay here.

Utah

Annual expenditures : $53,600.95

: $53,600.95 How long $2 million will last: 37 years 3 months 22 days

In Utah, though you’ll get a nice 37 years out of $2 million, you’ll still pay $6,460.57 for healthcare and $11,207.57 in housing costs each year.

Virginia

Annual expenditures : $53,600.95

: $53,600.95 How long $2 million will last: 37 years 3 months 22 days

Transportation costs in Virginia are sizable, but not higher than the national average at $3,934.78. However, utilities are higher than national average at $3,901.40.

Florida

Annual expenditures : $53,600.95

: $53,600.95 How long $2 million will last: 37 years 3 months 22 days

Florida’s annual expenditures are the same as Virginia, but they’re broken down differently. The biggest expenditure is housing at $11,269.90, followed by $6,840.19 for healthcare.

Nevada

Annual expenditures : $53,809.51

: $53,809.51 How long $2 million will last: 37 years 2 months 2 days

In Nevada, after housing, healthcare and groceries are the highest expenditures, at $6,748.80 and $4,285.64, respectively.

Colorado

Annual expenditures : $54,643.77

: $54,643.77 How long $2 million will last: 36 years 7 months 6 days

In Colorado, though the annual expenditures are less than $55,000 per year, several of the expenses are higher than the national average, including groceries and housing.

Montana

Annual expenditures : $54,643.77

: $54,643.77 How long $2 million will last: 36 years 7 months 6 days

In Montana, though groceries and housing are above the national average, utilities are significantly lower than the national average, at $3,305.40 per year.

Delaware

Annual expenditures : $55,060.90

: $55,060.90 How long $2 million will last: 36 years 3 months 25 days

Housing is closer to the national average in Delaware, at $10,937.51 per year, but healthcare is over, at $7,381.50.

Arizona

Annual expenditures : $55,165.18

: $55,165.18 How long $2 million will last: 36 years 2 months 31 days

Arizona, like many of the states so far, may offer a comfy number of years in retirement with $2 million, but you’ll pay the most for healthcare and housing, $6,692.56 and $12,526.72 respectively.

New Jersey

Annual expenditures : $58,606.48

: $58,606.48 How long $2 million will last: 34 years 1 months 15 days

In New Jersey, though you get a good 34 years of retirement out of $2 million, each annual expenditure category is higher than the national average, though total expenditures are still below $60,000.

Rhode Island

Annual expenditures : $58,867.19

: $58,867.19 How long $2 million will last: 33 years 11 months 19 days

Housing costs are starting to creep up here in Rhode Island, at over $2,000 above the national average, or $12,246.27.

Washington

Annual expenditures : $59,545.02

: $59,545.02 How long $2 million will last: 33 years 7 months 2 days

In Washington state, healthcare is a bit more pricey than other states on the list — almost $1,400 over the national average at $8,478.18.

Maine

Annual expenditures : $60,118.57

: $60,118.57 How long $2 million will last: 33 years 3 months 7 days

Maine is the first state on this list where annual expenditures surpass $60,000. However, $2 million will still last well over 33 years.

Vermont

Annual expenditures : $60,431.42

: $60,431.42 How long $2 million will last: 33 years 1 months 4 days

This New England state still offers a decent number of years in retirement for $2 million, even though every expenditure category is above the national average.

New Hampshire

Annual expenditures : $60,535.70

: $60,535.70 How long $2 million will last: 33 years 0 months 13 days

New Hampshire offers a cost of living not too far off from its New England sister state, with just about a month less difference in how far $2 million will last.

Connecticut

Annual expenditures : $60,900.69

: $60,900.69 How long $2 million will last: 32 years 10 months 1 days

In Connecticut, after housing, healthcare and utilities are the biggest expenditures at $7,367.44 and $5,109.06 respectively.

Oregon

Annual expenditures : $63,194.89

: $63,194.89 How long $2 million will last: 31 years 7 months 25 days

Housing in Oregon is starting to take an even bigger chunk of change than many states on this list, at $15,320.83 per year. Transportation is also quite high, at $5,432.37, a good $1,300 above the national average.

Maryland

Annual expenditures : $64,654.84

: $64,654.84 How long $2 million will last: 30 years 11 months 5 days

Housing is even more pricey in Maryland, at $17,034.68 per year. But healthcare is below national average, at $6,165.31.

Alaska

Annual expenditures : $66,010.51

: $66,010.51 How long $2 million will last: 30 years 3 months 19 days

In Alaska, groceries and utilities are both sizable, at $6,030.48 and $5,732.50 respectively, but healthcare is the highest on the list, at $10,854.32 per year.

New York

Annual expenditures : $70,129.65

: $70,129.65 How long $2 million will last: 28 years 6 months 7 days

With New York, the expenditures hit a new high, at over $70,000, and a new low, less than 30 years for $2 million to last in retirement.

California

Annual expenditures : $71,746.02

: $71,746.02 How long $2 million will last: 27 years 10 months 17 days

The Golden State might cost you some gold to retire here. You’ll be lucky to get 28 years in retirement here with $2 million saved up, paying more than $71,000 in annual expenditures. Housing is over $20,000, utilities are $5,296.97, and healthcare is $7,768.15.

Massachusetts

Annual expenditures : $78,055.08

: $78,055.08 How long $2 million will last: 25 years 7 months 13 days

The second-most expensive state on this list, where your $2 million will only last a bit more than 25 years, is Massachusetts. The annual expenditures are closing in on $80,000. Housing is $23,246.11 per year, and utilities are $5,255.94.

Hawaii

Annual expenditures : $95,939.44

: $95,939.44 How long $2 million will last: 20 years 10 months 5 days

Hawaii may be paradise in theory, but only if you have enough money to make it work. It’s the most expensive state on this list, where $2 million in retirement funds will last not quite 21 years. The annual expenditures are closing in on $100,000, with housing being a hefty $32,563.25, healthcare $8,302.43, and groceries $6,750.00.

Methodology: In order to find how long $2,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for 2022 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $2,000,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 27, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $2 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State

