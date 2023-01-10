How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

No matter how much planning you do, it can be hard to know exactly how much you'll need to save for retirement. A wide variety of factors, from your lifestyle to your health, can greatly alter what "your number" should be. However, on average, most Americans should find that $2 million will be more than enough to cover their retirement needs. In fact, according to a recent study by Northwestern Mutual, respondents felt they would need about $1.25 million on average to retire comfortably. However, living expenses in America vary greatly from state to state. Those who might be hard-pressed to retire on $2 million in some high-cost states might find the process much easier by simply crossing a few borders.

Find Out: Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

See: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track

To determine how far a $2 million nest egg would take a retiree on a state-by-state basis, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and each state's overall cost-of-living index score from the Q3 2021 Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. These total costs include basic, everyday expenses important to most retirees, such as groceries, transportation, healthcare and utilities. States were then ranked in reverse order, with the No. 1 state being the one where $2 million will last the longest.

Results were all over the board. On average, $2 million would last about 38 years in most states, but the range spread from over 45 years to fewer than 21 years. Put another way, this means that $2 million can last more than twice as long in some states over others. If you want to find out how long $2 million will last in your state -- or you're curious about which sections of the country will stretch your retirement nest egg longer -- read on for the results of the study.

Hawaii

Annual groceries cost: $6,678.05

$6,678.05 Annual housing cost: $31,888.09

$31,888.09 Annual utilities cost: $5,277.67

$5,277.67 Annual transportation cost: $5,264.15

$5,264.15 Annual healthcare cost: $8,457.09

$8,457.09 Total annual expenditures: $96,982.26

How long will $2 million last in savings: 20 years, 7 months, 13 days

District of Columbia

Annual groceries cost: $4,730.84

$4,730.84 Annual housing cost: $25,333.89

$25,333.89 Annual utilities cost: $4,642.46

$4,642.46 Annual transportation cost: $4,500.99

$4,500.99 Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44

$6,664.44 Total annual expenditures: $79,984.29

How long will $2 million last in savings: 24 years, 11 months, 30 days

Take Our Poll: Are You in Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?

Massachusetts

Annual groceries cost: $5,081.61

$5,081.61 Annual housing cost: $22,570.95

$22,570.95 Annual utilities cost: $4,752.25

$4,752.25 Annual transportation cost: $5,498.02

$5,498.02 Annual healthcare cost: $8,000.14

$8,000.14 Total annual expenditures: $78,159.36

How long will $2 million last in savings: 25 years, 7 months, 2 days

California

Annual groceries cost: $5,050.13

$5,050.13 Annual housing cost: $20,150.78

$20,150.78 Annual utilities cost: $4,799.30

$4,799.30 Annual transportation cost: $5,104.13

$5,104.13 Annual healthcare cost: $7,711.91

$7,711.91 Total annual expenditures: $72,319.57

How long will $2 million last in savings: 27 years, 7 months, 28 days

New York

Annual groceries cost: $4,910.72

$4,910.72 Annual housing cost: $20,161.17

$20,161.17 Annual utilities cost: $3,944.53

$3,944.53 Annual transportation cost: $4,332.77

$4,332.77 Annual healthcare cost: $7,247.93

$7,247.93 Total annual expenditures: $70,755.34

How long will $2 million last in savings: 28 years, 3 months, 7 days

Alaska

Annual groceries cost: $5,927.05

$5,927.05 Annual housing cost: $12,464.40

$12,464.40 Annual utilities cost: $5,426.66

$5,426.66 Annual transportation cost: $4,964.63

$4,964.63 Annual healthcare cost: $10,664.51

$10,664.51 Total annual expenditures: $65,436.96

How long will $2 million last in savings: 30 years, 6 months, 23 days

Maryland

Annual groceries cost: $5,045.63

$5,045.63 Annual housing cost: $16,307.59

$16,307.59 Annual utilities cost: $4,191.55

$4,191.55 Annual transportation cost: $4,226.09

$4,226.09 Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32

$6,636.32 Total annual expenditures: $64,706.98

How long will $2 million last in savings: 30 years, 10 months, 27 days

Oregon

Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

$4,784.81 Annual housing cost: $16,214.11

$16,214.11 Annual utilities cost: $3,579.87

$3,579.87 Annual transportation cost: $5,132.85

$5,132.85 Annual healthcare cost: $7,676.76

$7,676.76 Total annual expenditures: $63,716.30

How long will $2 million last in savings: 31 years, 4 months, 22 days

Vermont

Annual groceries cost: $4,802.80

$4,802.80 Annual housing cost: $13,451.17

$13,451.17 Annual utilities cost: $4,783.62

$4,783.62 Annual transportation cost: $4,976.94

$4,976.94 Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88

$7,704.88 Total annual expenditures: $60,692.12

How long will $2 million last in savings: 32 years, 11 months, 11 days

Connecticut

Annual groceries cost: $4,456.53

$4,456.53 Annual housing cost: $12,620.21

$12,620.21 Annual utilities cost: $4,991.43

$4,991.43 Annual transportation cost: $4,599.46

$4,599.46 Annual healthcare cost: $7,599.43

$7,599.43 Total annual expenditures: $60,170.71

How long will $2 million last in savings: 33 years, 2 months, 27 days

New Hampshire

Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86

$4,703.86 Annual housing cost: $11,155.64

$11,155.64 Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18

$4,458.18 Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85

$4,574.85 Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61

$9,047.61 Total annual expenditures: $59,805.73

How long will $2 million last in savings: 33 years, 5 months, 8 days

Maine

Annual groceries cost: $4,640.90

$4,640.90 Annual housing cost: $12,443.63

$12,443.63 Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18

$4,458.18 Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85

$4,574.85 Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61

$9,047.61 Total annual expenditures: $59,701.45

How long will $2 million last in savings: 33 years, 5 months, 30 days

Washington

Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79

$4,811.79 Annual housing cost: $13,503.10

$13,503.10 Annual utilities cost: $4,171.94

$4,171.94 Annual transportation cost: $4,570.74

$4,570.74 Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95

$6,783.95 Total annual expenditures: $59,492.88

How long will $2 million last in savings: 33 years, 7 months, 13 days

New Jersey

Annual groceries cost: $4,856.76

$4,856.76 Annual housing cost: $13,866.65

$13,866.65 Annual utilities cost: $4,156.26

$4,156.26 Annual transportation cost: $4,759.48

$4,759.48 Annual healthcare cost: $6,608.20

$6,608.20 Total annual expenditures: $59,440.74

How long will $2 million last in savings: 33 years, 7 months, 24 days

Rhode Island

Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

$4,330.61 Annual housing cost: $11,820.41

$11,820.41 Annual utilities cost: $4,842.44

$4,842.44 Annual transportation cost: $4,546.12

$4,546.12 Annual healthcare cost: $7,142.48

$7,142.48 Total annual expenditures: $57,980.79

How long will $2 million last in savings: 34 years, 5 months, 27 days

Arizona

Annual groceries cost: $4,577.95

$4,577.95 Annual housing cost: $13,212.26

$13,212.26 Annual utilities cost: $3,897.47

$3,897.47 Annual transportation cost: $4,156.34

$4,156.34 Annual healthcare cost: $6,495.72

$6,495.72 Total annual expenditures: $56,312.28

How long will $2 million last in savings: 35 years, 6 months, 8 days

Delaware

Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

$4,784.81 Annual housing cost: $10,771.32

$10,771.32 Annual utilities cost: $3,689.66

$3,689.66 Annual transportation cost: $4,821.03

$4,821.03 Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88

$7,704.88 Total annual expenditures: $54,956.61

How long will $2 million last in savings: 36 years, 4 months, 21 days

Montana

Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

$4,532.98 Annual housing cost: $12,017.76

$12,017.76 Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72

$3,289.72 Annual transportation cost: $4,562.54

$4,562.54 Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37

$6,882.37 Total annual expenditures: $54,904.47

How long will $2 million last in savings: 36 years, 5 months, 5 days

Colorado

Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

$4,532.98 Annual housing cost: $12,017.76

$12,017.76 Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72

$3,289.72 Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57

$4,603.57 Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37

$6,882.37 Total annual expenditures: $54,852.33

How long will $2 million last in savings: 36 years, 5 months, 16 days

Florida

Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

$4,784.81 Annual housing cost: $11,654.21

$11,654.21 Annual utilities cost: $3,881.79

$3,881.79 Annual transportation cost: $4,008.63

$4,008.63 Annual healthcare cost: $6,889.40

$6,889.40 Total annual expenditures: $54,487.35

How long will $2 million last in savings: 36 years, 8 months, 15 days

Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

$4,330.61 Annual housing cost: $11,249.12

$11,249.12 Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92

$3,924.92 Annual transportation cost: $3,860.92

$3,860.92 Annual healthcare cost: $7,219.81

$7,219.81 Total annual expenditures: $53,235.96

How long will $2 million last in savings: 37 years, 6 months, 26 days

Utah

Annual groceries cost: $4,474.52

$4,474.52 Annual housing cost: $10,906.35

$10,906.35 Annual utilities cost: $3,611.24

$3,611.24 Annual transportation cost: $4,525.61

$4,525.61 Annual healthcare cost: $6,573.05

$6,573.05 Total annual expenditures: $53,183.82

How long will $2 million last in savings: 37 years, 7 months, 10 days

Nevada

Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86

$4,703.86 Annual housing cost: $11,726.92

$11,726.92 Annual utilities cost: $3,854.34

$3,854.34 Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57

$4,603.57 Annual healthcare cost: $6,566.02

$6,566.02 Total annual expenditures: $53,131.68

How long will $2 million last in savings: 37 years, 7 months, 21 days

Idaho

Annual groceries cost: $4,299.13

$4,299.13 Annual housing cost: $10,625.90

$10,625.90 Annual utilities cost: $3,105.43

$3,105.43 Annual transportation cost: $4,710.24

$4,710.24 Annual healthcare cost: $6,537.90

$6,537.90 Total annual expenditures: $51,567.45

How long will $2 million last in savings: 38 years, 9 months, 11 days

Pennsylvania

Annual groceries cost: $4,627.41

$4,627.41 Annual housing cost: $9,285.98

$9,285.98 Annual utilities cost: $4,093.52

$4,093.52 Annual transportation cost: $4,353.28

$4,353.28 Annual healthcare cost: $7,037.03

$7,037.03 Total annual expenditures: $51,202.46

How long will $2 million last in savings: 39 years, 0 months, 21 days

North Dakota

Annual groceries cost: $4,654.40

$4,654.40 Annual housing cost: $9,161.33

$9,161.33 Annual utilities cost: $4,105.29

$4,105.29 Annual transportation cost: $4,164.55

$4,164.55 Annual healthcare cost: $7,768.15

$7,768.15 Total annual expenditures: $50,785.33

How long will $2 million last in savings: 39 years, 4 months, 18 days

North Carolina

Annual groceries cost: $4,425.05

$4,425.05 Annual housing cost: $9,763.78

$9,763.78 Annual utilities cost: $3,654.37

$3,654.37 Annual transportation cost: $3,709.11

$3,709.11 Annual healthcare cost: $7,796.27

$7,796.27 Total annual expenditures: $50,524.63

How long will $2 million last in savings: 39 years, 6 months, 30 days

South Carolina

Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96

$4,559.96 Annual housing cost: $9,296.37

$9,296.37 Annual utilities cost: $4,258.21

$4,258.21 Annual transportation cost: $3,610.64

$3,610.64 Annual healthcare cost: $6,805.04

$6,805.04 Total annual expenditures: $50,211.78

How long will $2 million last in savings: 39 years, 9 months, 29 days

South Dakota

Annual groceries cost: $4,514.99

$4,514.99 Annual housing cost: $10,345.45

$10,345.45 Annual utilities cost: $3,603.40

$3,603.40 Annual transportation cost: $3,672.19

$3,672.19 Annual healthcare cost: $6,931.58

$6,931.58 Total annual expenditures: $50,107.50

How long will $2 million last in savings: 39 years, 10 months, 28 days

Minnesota

Annual groceries cost: $4,380.08

$4,380.08 Annual housing cost: $8,673.15

$8,673.15 Annual utilities cost: $3,748.48

$3,748.48 Annual transportation cost: $4,135.82

$4,135.82 Annual healthcare cost: $7,662.70

$7,662.70 Total annual expenditures: $49,586.09

How long will $2 million last in savings: 40 years, 3 months, 29 days

Wisconsin

Annual groceries cost: $4,362.09

$4,362.09 Annual housing cost: $8,766.63

$8,766.63 Annual utilities cost: $4,140.58

$4,140.58 Annual transportation cost: $3,906.06

$3,906.06 Annual healthcare cost: $7,740.03

$7,740.03 Total annual expenditures: $48,960.40

How long will $2 million last in savings: 40 years, 10 months, 5 days

New Mexico

Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10

$4,353.10 Annual housing cost: $9,067.85

$9,067.85 Annual utilities cost: $3,466.16

$3,466.16 Annual transportation cost: $4,144.03

$4,144.03 Annual healthcare cost: $7,240.90

$7,240.90 Total annual expenditures: $48,908.26

How long will $2 million last in savings: 40 years, 10 months, 20 days

Louisiana

Annual groceries cost: $4,443.04

$4,443.04 Annual housing cost: $8,849.72

$8,849.72 Annual utilities cost: $3,462.24

$3,462.24 Annual transportation cost: $3,938.88

$3,938.88 Annual healthcare cost: $7,058.12

$7,058.12 Total annual expenditures: $48,751.84

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 0 months, 6 days

Kentucky

Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73

$4,159.73 Annual housing cost: $7,862.96

$7,862.96 Annual utilities cost: $4,132.73

$4,132.73 Annual transportation cost: $4,345.08

$4,345.08 Annual healthcare cost: $5,413.10

$5,413.10 Total annual expenditures: $48,386.85

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 3 months, 29 days

Texas

Annual groceries cost: $4,092.27

$4,092.27 Annual housing cost: $8,808.18

$8,808.18 Annual utilities cost: $4,152.34

$4,152.34 Annual transportation cost: $3,770.66

$3,770.66 Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44

$6,664.44 Total annual expenditures: $48,282.57

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 5 months, 1 days

Illinois

Annual groceries cost: $4,519.49

$4,519.49 Annual housing cost: $8,486.18

$8,486.18 Annual utilities cost: $3,709.27

$3,709.27 Annual transportation cost: $4,279.43

$4,279.43 Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.80

$6,748.80 Total annual expenditures: $47,917.58

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 8 months, 26 days

Michigan

Annual groceries cost: $4,150.73

$4,150.73 Annual housing cost: $8,527.73

$8,527.73 Annual utilities cost: $3,850.42

$3,850.42 Annual transportation cost: $4,041.46

$4,041.46 Annual healthcare cost: $6,734.74

$6,734.74 Total annual expenditures: $47,813.30

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 9 months, 29 days

Wyoming

Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96

$4,559.96 Annual housing cost: $8,351.15

$8,351.15 Annual utilities cost: $3,203.46

$3,203.46 Annual transportation cost: $3,955.29

$3,955.29 Annual healthcare cost: $6,903.46

$6,903.46 Total annual expenditures: $47,792.44

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 10 months, 5 days

Nebraska

Annual groceries cost: $4,357.59

$4,357.59 Annual housing cost: $8,475.79

$8,475.79 Annual utilities cost: $3,481.85

$3,481.85 Annual transportation cost: $4,189.16

$4,189.16 Annual healthcare cost: $6,980.79

$6,980.79 Total annual expenditures: $47,500.45

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 1 months, 5 days

Arkansas

Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73

$4,159.73 Annual housing cost: $8,143.41

$8,143.41 Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92

$3,924.92 Annual transportation cost: $3,680.39

$3,680.39 Annual healthcare cost: $5,919.26

$5,919.26 Total annual expenditures: $47,291.89

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 3 months, 15 days

Tennessee

Annual groceries cost: $4,245.17

$4,245.17 Annual housing cost: $8,725.08

$8,725.08 Annual utilities cost: $3,713.19

$3,713.19 Annual transportation cost: $3,741.94

$3,741.94 Annual healthcare cost: $6,172.34

$6,172.34 Total annual expenditures: $47,083.32

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 5 months, 23 days

Indiana

Annual groceries cost: $4,249.67

$4,249.67 Annual housing cost: $7,977.22

$7,977.22 Annual utilities cost: $4,219.00

$4,219.00 Annual transportation cost: $3,889.64

$3,889.64 Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.25

$6,854.25 Total annual expenditures: $47,031.18

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 6 months, 8 days

Missouri

Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10

$4,353.10 Annual housing cost: $8,351.15

$8,351.15 Annual utilities cost: $3,693.58

$3,693.58 Annual transportation cost: $4,012.73

$4,012.73 Annual healthcare cost: $6,411.36

$6,411.36 Total annual expenditures: $46,979.04

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 6 months, 26 days

West Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

$4,330.61 Annual housing cost: $7,987.60

$7,987.60 Annual utilities cost: $3,595.56

$3,595.56 Annual transportation cost: $4,295.84

$4,295.84 Annual healthcare cost: $6,826.13

$6,826.13 Total annual expenditures: $46,822.62

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 8 months, 15 days

Ohio

Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

$4,532.98 Annual housing cost: $7,385.16

$7,385.16 Annual utilities cost: $3,623.00

$3,623.00 Annual transportation cost: $3,922.47

$3,922.47 Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32

$6,636.32 Total annual expenditures: $46,614.05

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 10 months, 27 days

Georgia

Annual groceries cost: $4,335.11

$4,335.11 Annual housing cost: $8,070.70

$8,070.70 Annual utilities cost: $3,528.90

$3,528.90 Annual transportation cost: $3,668.08

$3,668.08 Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95

$6,783.95 Total annual expenditures: $46,353.35

How long will $2 million last in savings: 43 years, 1 month, 23 days

Iowa

Annual groceries cost: $4,407.06

$4,407.06 Annual housing cost: $7,333.22

$7,333.22 Annual utilities cost: $3,744.56

$3,744.56 Annual transportation cost: $3,914.26

$3,914.26 Annual healthcare cost: $6,952.67

$6,952.67 Total annual expenditures: $45,988.36

How long will $2 million last in savings: 43 years, 5 months, 27 days

Kansas

Annual groceries cost: $4,240.67

$4,240.67 Annual housing cost: $7,478.64

$7,478.64 Annual utilities cost: $3,870.03

$3,870.03 Annual transportation cost: $3,951.19

$3,951.19 Annual healthcare cost: $7,107.33

$7,107.33 Total annual expenditures: $45,519.09

How long will $2 million last in savings: 43 years, 11 months, 9 days

Alabama

Annual groceries cost: $4,416.05

$4,416.05 Annual housing cost: $7,083.93

$7,083.93 Annual utilities cost: $3,928.84

$3,928.84 Annual transportation cost: $3,614.74

$3,614.74 Annual healthcare cost: $6,291.85

$6,291.85 Total annual expenditures: $45,414.81

How long will $2 million last in savings: 44 years, 0 months, 14 days

Oklahoma

Annual groceries cost: $4,258.66

$4,258.66 Annual housing cost: $7,520.19

$7,520.19 Annual utilities cost: $3,724.95

$3,724.95 Annual transportation cost: $3,750.14

$3,750.14 Annual healthcare cost: $6,432.45

$6,432.45 Total annual expenditures: $45,206.25

How long will $2 million last in savings: 44 years, 2 months, 27 days

Mississippi

Annual groceries cost: $4,132.74

$4,132.74 Annual housing cost: $7,115.10

$7,115.10 Annual utilities cost: $3,470.09

$3,470.09 Annual transportation cost: $3,799.38

$3,799.38 Annual healthcare cost: $6,994.85

$6,994.85 Total annual expenditures: $44,059.15

How long will $2 million last in savings: 45 years, 4 months, 21 days

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find how long $2,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for the 3Q 2022 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $2,000,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of December 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.