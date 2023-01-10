Personal Finance

How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

January 10, 2023

No matter how much planning you do, it can be hard to know exactly how much you'll need to save for retirement. A wide variety of factors, from your lifestyle to your health, can greatly alter what "your number" should be. However, on average, most Americans should find that $2 million will be more than enough to cover their retirement needs. In fact, according to a recent study by Northwestern Mutual, respondents felt they would need about $1.25 million on average to retire comfortably. However, living expenses in America vary greatly from state to state. Those who might be hard-pressed to retire on $2 million in some high-cost states might find the process much easier by simply crossing a few borders.

To determine how far a $2 million nest egg would take a retiree on a state-by-state basis, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and each state's overall cost-of-living index score from the Q3 2021 Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. These total costs include basic, everyday expenses important to most retirees, such as groceries, transportation, healthcare and utilities. States were then ranked in reverse order, with the No. 1 state being the one where $2 million will last the longest.

Results were all over the board. On average, $2 million would last about 38 years in most states, but the range spread from over 45 years to fewer than 21 years. Put another way, this means that $2 million can last more than twice as long in some states over others. If you want to find out how long $2 million will last in your state -- or you're curious about which sections of the country will stretch your retirement nest egg longer -- read on for the results of the study.

Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

Hawaii

  • Annual groceries cost: $6,678.05
  • Annual housing cost: $31,888.09
  • Annual utilities cost: $5,277.67
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,264.15
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,457.09
  • Total annual expenditures: $96,982.26

How long will $2 million last in savings: 20 years, 7 months, 13 days

Washington DC, USA skyline on the Potomac River with Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and Arlington Memorial Bridge.

District of Columbia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,730.84
  • Annual housing cost: $25,333.89
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,642.46
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,500.99
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44
  • Total annual expenditures: $79,984.29

How long will $2 million last in savings: 24 years, 11 months, 30 days

Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,081.61
  • Annual housing cost: $22,570.95
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,752.25
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,498.02
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,000.14
  • Total annual expenditures: $78,159.36

How long will $2 million last in savings: 25 years, 7 months, 2 days

Mission Beach Sunset and View of Downtown, San Diego California, USA.

California

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,050.13
  • Annual housing cost: $20,150.78
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,799.30
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,104.13
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,711.91
  • Total annual expenditures: $72,319.57

How long will $2 million last in savings: 27 years, 7 months, 28 days

Statue-of-Liberty-New-Jersey

New York

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,910.72
  • Annual housing cost: $20,161.17
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,944.53
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,332.77
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,247.93
  • Total annual expenditures: $70,755.34

How long will $2 million last in savings: 28 years, 3 months, 7 days

Ketchikan, Alaska - September 30 2017: Night aerial/drone view on Front Street, downtown with Welcome to Alaska 1st City neon sign, buildings, vehicles driving and parked, people walking and standing.

Alaska

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,927.05
  • Annual housing cost: $12,464.40
  • Annual utilities cost: $5,426.66
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,964.63
  • Annual healthcare cost: $10,664.51
  • Total annual expenditures: $65,436.96

How long will $2 million last in savings: 30 years, 6 months, 23 days

View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

Maryland

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,045.63
  • Annual housing cost: $16,307.59
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,191.55
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,226.09
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32
  • Total annual expenditures: $64,706.98

How long will $2 million last in savings: 30 years, 10 months, 27 days

Portland Oregon

Oregon

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
  • Annual housing cost: $16,214.11
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,579.87
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,132.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,676.76
  • Total annual expenditures: $63,716.30

How long will $2 million last in savings: 31 years, 4 months, 22 days

Burlington Vermont

Vermont

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,802.80
  • Annual housing cost: $13,451.17
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,783.62
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,976.94
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88
  • Total annual expenditures: $60,692.12

How long will $2 million last in savings: 32 years, 11 months, 11 days

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,456.53
  • Annual housing cost: $12,620.21
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,991.43
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,599.46
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,599.43
  • Total annual expenditures: $60,170.71

How long will $2 million last in savings: 33 years, 2 months, 27 days

Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

New Hampshire

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86
  • Annual housing cost: $11,155.64
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,805.73

How long will $2 million last in savings: 33 years, 5 months, 8 days

Augusta, Maine

Maine

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,640.90
  • Annual housing cost: $12,443.63
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,701.45

How long will $2 million last in savings: 33 years, 5 months, 30 days

Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79
  • Annual housing cost: $13,503.10
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,171.94
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,570.74
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,492.88

How long will $2 million last in savings: 33 years, 7 months, 13 days

Newark, New Jersey

New Jersey

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,856.76
  • Annual housing cost: $13,866.65
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,156.26
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,759.48
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,608.20
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,440.74

How long will $2 million last in savings: 33 years, 7 months, 24 days

Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Rhode Island

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
  • Annual housing cost: $11,820.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,842.44
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,546.12
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,142.48
  • Total annual expenditures: $57,980.79

How long will $2 million last in savings: 34 years, 5 months, 27 days

Tempe, Arizona downtown skyline at dusk with a beautiful sunset and reflections on Tempe Town Lake.

Arizona

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,577.95
  • Annual housing cost: $13,212.26
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,897.47
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,156.34
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,495.72
  • Total annual expenditures: $56,312.28

How long will $2 million last in savings: 35 years, 6 months, 8 days

A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
  • Annual housing cost: $10,771.32
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,689.66
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,821.03
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,956.61

How long will $2 million last in savings: 36 years, 4 months, 21 days

Billings Montana downtown

Montana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
  • Annual housing cost: $12,017.76
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,562.54
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,904.47

How long will $2 million last in savings: 36 years, 5 months, 5 days

Denver, Colorado, USA downtown cityscape in Civic Center park at dusk.

Colorado

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
  • Annual housing cost: $12,017.76
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,852.33

How long will $2 million last in savings: 36 years, 5 months, 16 days

Downtown Street in historic Ocala, Florida.

Florida

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
  • Annual housing cost: $11,654.21
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,881.79
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,008.63
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,889.40
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,487.35

How long will $2 million last in savings: 36 years, 8 months, 15 days

Downtown Richmond, Virginia skyline and the James River at twilight.

Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
  • Annual housing cost: $11,249.12
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,860.92
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,219.81
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,235.96

How long will $2 million last in savings: 37 years, 6 months, 26 days

Salt lake City downtown and snow capped mountain.

Utah

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,474.52
  • Annual housing cost: $10,906.35
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,611.24
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,525.61
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,573.05
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,183.82

How long will $2 million last in savings: 37 years, 7 months, 10 days

Nevada-Reno

Nevada

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86
  • Annual housing cost: $11,726.92
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,854.34
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,566.02
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,131.68

How long will $2 million last in savings: 37 years, 7 months, 21 days

View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,299.13
  • Annual housing cost: $10,625.90
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,105.43
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,710.24
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,537.90
  • Total annual expenditures: $51,567.45

How long will $2 million last in savings: 38 years, 9 months, 11 days

Downtown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with the Cathedral of Saint Patrick.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,627.41
  • Annual housing cost: $9,285.98
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,093.52
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,353.28
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,037.03
  • Total annual expenditures: $51,202.46

How long will $2 million last in savings: 39 years, 0 months, 21 days

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,654.40
  • Annual housing cost: $9,161.33
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,105.29
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,164.55
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,768.15
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,785.33

How long will $2 million last in savings: 39 years, 4 months, 18 days

Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

North Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,425.05
  • Annual housing cost: $9,763.78
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,654.37
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,709.11
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,796.27
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,524.63

How long will $2 million last in savings: 39 years, 6 months, 30 days

Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96
  • Annual housing cost: $9,296.37
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,258.21
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,610.64
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,805.04
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,211.78

How long will $2 million last in savings: 39 years, 9 months, 29 days

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,514.99
  • Annual housing cost: $10,345.45
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,603.40
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,672.19
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,931.58
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,107.50

How long will $2 million last in savings: 39 years, 10 months, 28 days

St Paul downtown skyline at sunset during christmas.

Minnesota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,380.08
  • Annual housing cost: $8,673.15
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,748.48
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,135.82
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,662.70
  • Total annual expenditures: $49,586.09

How long will $2 million last in savings: 40 years, 3 months, 29 days

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Wisconsin

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,362.09
  • Annual housing cost: $8,766.63
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,140.58
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,906.06
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,740.03
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,960.40

How long will $2 million last in savings: 40 years, 10 months, 5 days

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10
  • Annual housing cost: $9,067.85
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,466.16
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,144.03
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,240.90
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,908.26

How long will $2 million last in savings: 40 years, 10 months, 20 days

Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

Louisiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,443.04
  • Annual housing cost: $8,849.72
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,462.24
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,938.88
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,058.12
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,751.84

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 0 months, 6 days

Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73
  • Annual housing cost: $7,862.96
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,132.73
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,345.08
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,413.10
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,386.85

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 3 months, 29 days

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

Texas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,092.27
  • Annual housing cost: $8,808.18
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,152.34
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,770.66
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,282.57

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 5 months, 1 days

Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

Illinois

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,519.49
  • Annual housing cost: $8,486.18
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,709.27
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,279.43
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.80
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,917.58

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 8 months, 26 days

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Michigan

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,150.73
  • Annual housing cost: $8,527.73
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,850.42
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,041.46
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,734.74
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,813.30

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 9 months, 29 days

Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96
  • Annual housing cost: $8,351.15
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,203.46
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,955.29
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,903.46
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,792.44

How long will $2 million last in savings: 41 years, 10 months, 5 days

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

Nebraska

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,357.59
  • Annual housing cost: $8,475.79
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,481.85
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,189.16
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,980.79
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,500.45

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 1 months, 5 days

Bentonville, Arkansas / United States - March 20, 2009: Sunset over Beautiful Downtown Bentonville in Spring.

Arkansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73
  • Annual housing cost: $8,143.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,680.39
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,919.26
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,291.89

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 3 months, 15 days

People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

Tennessee

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,245.17
  • Annual housing cost: $8,725.08
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,713.19
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,741.94
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,172.34
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,083.32

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 5 months, 23 days

Downtown of Indianapolis by Indiana Central Canal.

Indiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,249.67
  • Annual housing cost: $7,977.22
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,219.00
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,889.64
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.25
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,031.18

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 6 months, 8 days

Public Citygarden in downtown st.

Missouri

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10
  • Annual housing cost: $8,351.15
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,693.58
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,012.73
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,411.36
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,979.04

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 6 months, 26 days

Huntington, West Virginia, USA - April 21, 2011: Downtown skyline in the financial center of West Virginia's second largest city.

West Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
  • Annual housing cost: $7,987.60
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,595.56
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,295.84
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,826.13
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,822.62

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 8 months, 15 days

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
  • Annual housing cost: $7,385.16
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,623.00
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,922.47
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,614.05

How long will $2 million last in savings: 42 years, 10 months, 27 days

Savannah, Georgia, USA Skyline

Georgia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,335.11
  • Annual housing cost: $8,070.70
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,528.90
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,668.08
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,353.35

How long will $2 million last in savings: 43 years, 1 month, 23 days

Downtown Des Moines, Iowa in the evening.

Iowa

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,407.06
  • Annual housing cost: $7,333.22
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,744.56
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,914.26
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,952.67
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,988.36

How long will $2 million last in savings: 43 years, 5 months, 27 days

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,240.67
  • Annual housing cost: $7,478.64
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,870.03
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,951.19
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,107.33
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,519.09

How long will $2 million last in savings: 43 years, 11 months, 9 days

Birmingham, Alabama metropolitan area

Alabama

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,416.05
  • Annual housing cost: $7,083.93
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,928.84
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,614.74
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,291.85
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,414.81

How long will $2 million last in savings: 44 years, 0 months, 14 days

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,258.66
  • Annual housing cost:  $7,520.19
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,724.95
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,750.14
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,432.45
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,206.25

How long will $2 million last in savings: 44 years, 2 months, 27 days

Mississippi River bridge, at Vicksburg, MS.

Mississippi

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,132.74
  • Annual housing cost: $7,115.10
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,470.09
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,799.38
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,994.85
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,059.15

How long will $2 million last in savings: 45 years, 4 months, 21 days

Methodology: In order to find how long $2,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for the 3Q 2022 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $2,000,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of December 14, 2022

