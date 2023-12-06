How Long $100K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

It sure seems like a big number when you’re looking at it on your bank statement: $100,000. But if that statement is your retirement fund, and you’re starting to plan for the day you don’t have a paycheck, you’ll realize pretty quickly that $100,000 isn’t as big of a nest egg as you’ll need.

For retirees with a limited amount of money, it’s important to consider your cost of living going forward. That includes the price of housing, groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation.

To help you get an idea of how long $100,000 would last you in retirement, GOBankingRates performed a study to compare the cost of living in every state. In some locations, you can live off that fund for about two years if you don’t receive a pension or Social Security income. In other locations? Maybe even less than one year.

The locations are listed based on where your money will last the longest to the shortest. These results will give you a sense of just how much you need to save for retirement.

Hawaii

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 0 years, 11 months, 11 days

0 years, 11 months, 11 days Annual expenditure: $104,939.67

District of Columbia

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 1 month, 26 days

1 year, 1 month, 26 days Annual expenditure: $86,553.55

Massachusetts

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 2 months, 16 days

1 year, 2 months, 16 days Annual expenditure: $82,737.56

California

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 2 months, 27 days

1 year, 2 months, 27 days Annual expenditure: $80,771.75

New York

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 4 months, 14 days

1 year, 4 months, 14 days Annual expenditure: $73,197.59

Alaska

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 4 months, 18 days

1 year, 4 months, 18 days Annual expenditure: $72,445.95

Maryland

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 5 months, 5 days

1 year, 5 months, 5 days Annual expenditure: $69,786.33

Oregon

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 5 months, 27 days

1 year, 5 months, 27 days Annual expenditure: $67,184.52

Vermont

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 5 months, 30 days

1 year, 5 months, 30 days Annual expenditure: $66,837.61

Washington

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 5 months, 30 days

1 year, 5 months, 30 days Annual expenditure: $66,779.79

New Hampshire

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 6 months, 4 days

1 year, 6 months, 4 days Annual expenditure: $66,259.43

Connecticut

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 6 months, 4 days

1 year, 6 months, 4 days Annual expenditure: $66,143.79

Maine

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 6 months, 15 days

1 year, 6 months, 15 days Annual expenditure: $65,045.25

Rhode Island

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 6 months, 19 days

1 year, 6 months, 19 days Annual expenditure: $64,640.52

New Jersey

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 6 months, 19 days

1 year, 6 months, 19 days Annual expenditure: $64,582.71

Arizona

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 7 months, 10 days

1 year, 7 months, 10 days Annual expenditure: $61,923.08

Colorado

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 7 months, 24 days

1 year, 7 months, 24 days Annual expenditure: $60,593.26

Delaware

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 7 months, 31 days

1 year, 7 months, 31 days Annual expenditure: $59,725.99

Montana

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 4 days

1 year, 8 months, 4 days Annual expenditure: $59,552.54

Utah

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 4 days

1 year, 8 months, 4 days Annual expenditure: $59,379.09

Virginia

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 8 days

1 year, 8 months, 8 days Annual expenditure: $59,321.27

Florida

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 11 days

1 year, 8 months, 11 days Annual expenditure: $58,916.54

Nevada

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 11 days

1 year, 8 months, 11 days Annual expenditure: $58,800.91

Idaho

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 26 days

1 year, 8 months, 26 days Annual expenditure: $57,355.46

Pennsylvania

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 11 days

1 year, 9 months, 11 days Annual expenditure: $56,083.46

South Carolina

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 14 days

1 year, 9 months, 14 days Annual expenditure: $55,736.55

North Dakota

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 18 days

1 year, 9 months, 18 days Annual expenditure: $55,505.28

North Carolina

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 22 days

1 year, 9 months, 22 days Annual expenditure: $55,389.64

Minnesota

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 22 days

1 year, 9 months, 22 days Annual expenditure: $55,274.01

Wisconsin

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 25 days

1 year, 9 months, 25 days Annual expenditure: $54,984.92

Kentucky

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 29 days

1 year, 9 months, 29 days Annual expenditure: $54,638.01

New Mexico

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 2 days

1 year, 10 months, 2 days Annual expenditure: $54,406.74

South Dakota

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 5 days

1 year, 10 months, 5 days Annual expenditure: $54,002.01

Texas

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 9 days

1 year, 10 months, 9 days Annual expenditure: $53,712.92

Louisiana

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 16 days

1 year, 10 months, 16 days Annual expenditure: $53,308.20

Illinois

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 16 days

1 year, 10 months, 16 days Annual expenditure: $53,250.38

Michigan

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 16 days

1 year, 10 months, 16 days Annual expenditure: $53,250.38

Wyoming

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 16 days

1 year, 10 months, 16 days Annual expenditure: $53,250.38

Indiana

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 20 days

1 year, 10 months, 20 days Annual expenditure: $52,903.47

Ohio

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 20 days

1 year, 10 months, 20 days Annual expenditure: $52,845.65

Nebraska

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 20 days

1 year, 10 months, 20 days Annual expenditure: $52,787.83

Tennessee

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 27 days

1 year, 10 months, 27 days Annual expenditure: $52,267.47

Arkansas

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 1 day

1 year, 11 months, 1 day Annual expenditure: $52,094.02

Missouri

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 1 day

1 year, 11 months, 1 day Annual expenditure: $51,978.38

Iowa

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 1 day

1 year, 11 months, 1 day Annual expenditure: $51,978.38

West Virginia

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 8 days

1 year, 11 months, 8 days Annual expenditure: $51,631.47

Georgia

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 8 days

1 year, 11 months, 8 days Annual expenditure: $51,631.47

Alabama

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 15 days

1 year, 11 months, 15 days Annual expenditure: $50,995.48

Kansas

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 23 days

1 year, 11 months, 23 days Annual expenditure: $50,417.30

Oklahoma

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 26 days

1 year, 11 months, 26 days Annual expenditure: $50,243.84

Mississippi

$100,000 will last:

Years, Months, Days: 2 years, 0 months, 3 days

2 years, 0 months, 3 days Annual expenditure: $49,723.48

How Long $100K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

States on either coast might offer what you’re looking for in a retirement home, but they come with sticker shock. Thirteen of the 15 most expensive places to retire touch either the Atlantic or Pacific coast. If you’re looking to save money? Head to either the Midwest or the South.

found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for the 2Q 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $100,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $100,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost-of-living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 2, 2023.

