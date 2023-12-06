News & Insights

Personal Finance

How Long $100K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

December 06, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Jami Farkas for GOBankingRates ->

It sure seems like a big number when you’re looking at it on your bank statement: $100,000. But if that statement is your retirement fund, and you’re starting to plan for the day you don’t have a paycheck, you’ll realize pretty quickly that $100,000 isn’t as big of a nest egg as you’ll need.

Discover: What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State
Learn: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

For retirees with a limited amount of money, it’s important to consider your cost of living going forward. That includes the price of housing, groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation.

To help you get an idea of how long $100,000 would last you in retirement, GOBankingRates performed a study to compare the cost of living in every state. In some locations, you can live off that fund for about two years if you don’t receive a pension or Social Security income. In other locations? Maybe even less than one year.

The locations are listed based on where your money will last the longest to the shortest. These results will give you a sense of just how much you need to save for retirement.

Man fishing during sunset.

Hawaii

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 0 years, 11 months, 11 days
  • Annual expenditure: $104,939.67

Read: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?
Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Washington's city street and post office tower at sunrise, Washington, DC, USA.

District of Columbia

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 1 month, 26 days
  • Annual expenditure: $86,553.55

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted the Least

Surfing the net on smart phone in Boston.

Massachusetts

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 2 months, 16 days
  • Annual expenditure: $82,737.56
A shot of a young woman walking along a river in a majestic landscape.

California

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 2 months, 27 days
  • Annual expenditure: $80,771.75
View of crowded Times Square in New York City.

New York

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 4 months, 14 days
  • Annual expenditure: $73,197.59
Hiker at mountain top with direct view of the Denali Mountain.

Alaska

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 4 months, 18 days
  • Annual expenditure: $72,445.95

See: 7 Places to Retire That Are Just Like Tropical Vacations But Way Cheaper

Frederick, MD, USA - June 7, 2014: People gather on the walkway at Frederick Maryland's Linear Creek to celebrate Frederick's annual Festival of the Arts.

Maryland

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 5 months, 5 days
  • Annual expenditure: $69,786.33
A fit man and woman in their 50's hiking the trail on a mountain ridge, the beautiful Columbia river gorge spreading out behind them.

Oregon

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 5 months, 27 days
  • Annual expenditure: $67,184.52
Taking a break at Kent Pond.

Vermont

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 5 months, 30 days
  • Annual expenditure: $66,837.61
City, City Life, Downtown District, Famous Place, Group Of People, Market, Morning, Pedestrian, Pike Place Market, Seattle, Sign, USA, Urban Scene, Walking, Washington State, people

Washington

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 5 months, 30 days
  • Annual expenditure: $66,779.79

Find: 7 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for Boomers in Retirement

Male hiker standing on the cliff of Mt Willard overlooking Crawford Notch in New Hampshire on the calm spring evening.

New Hampshire

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 6 months, 4 days
  • Annual expenditure: $66,259.43
Connecticut, USA - July 05, 2013: A couple sit on a bench in cool shade at the shoreline of a Long Island Sound inlet in summer time, Rowayton, Connecticut, New England.

Connecticut

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 6 months, 4 days
  • Annual expenditure: $66,143.79
Old Orchard Beach ME - JANUARY 1: The Atlantic Ocean and pier on January 1, 2016 in Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

Maine

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 6 months, 15 days
  • Annual expenditure: $65,045.25
Newport, RI, USA - February 22, 2014.

Rhode Island

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 6 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $64,640.52

Social Security Update: There’s a New Cutoff for Earnings — What It Means for Your Retirement

Clinton, New Jersey, USA - October 17, 2015: Three fishermen with rods, nets, and boots fish in the shallow waters below the dam at the Old Red Mill on a crisp Autumn afternoon.

New Jersey

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 6 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $64,582.71
Adult male tourist hikes across the striated sandstone rock formations known as the Wave located within the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness, Page, Arizona, US, North America.

Arizona

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 7 months, 10 days
  • Annual expenditure: $61,923.08
Fly Fishing in Winter at Sunrise - Scenic river with man fishing in cold temperatures.

Colorado

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 7 months, 24 days
  • Annual expenditure: $60,593.26
Bethany Beach boardwalk at sunrise.

Delaware

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 7 months, 31 days
  • Annual expenditure: $59,725.99

Social Security: Not Everyone Gets the Full 3.2% COLA Increase — Here’s Why

Guests take a horseback ride, Parade Rest Ranch, Grayling Creek, West Yellowstone, Montana, USA.

Montana

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 4 days
  • Annual expenditure: $59,552.54
five men stand at the base of a slot canyon with sandstone walls and a clear blue sky beyond.

Utah

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 4 days
  • Annual expenditure: $59,379.09
Catawba, Virginia, USA - September 1, 2014: Hikers enjoy the view of the Appalachian Mountains from McAfee Knob on Catawba Mountain, near Roanoke, Virginia.

Virginia

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 8 days
  • Annual expenditure: $59,321.27
Senior man on golf course driving golf cart at sunrise.

Florida

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 11 days
  • Annual expenditure: $58,916.54

Next: The 5 Things That Disappear When You Retire

Nevada

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 11 days
  • Annual expenditure: $58,800.91
person watching waterfall in Idaho

Idaho

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 8 months, 26 days
  • Annual expenditure: $57,355.46

Pennsylvania

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 11 days
  • Annual expenditure: $56,083.46
Myrtle Beach waterfront.

South Carolina

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 14 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,736.55

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience

hiker in North Dakota

North Dakota

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 18 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,505.28
Couple walk hand in hand on a boardwalk towards a beach pavilion.

North Carolina

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,389.64
father and son kayaking on serene lake with bright sky (XXL).

Minnesota

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,274.01
57-year-old man paddling a 16.

Wisconsin

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 25 days
  • Annual expenditure: $54,984.92

These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

woman watching horses in Kentucky

Kentucky

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 9 months, 29 days
  • Annual expenditure: $54,638.01
family hikers in New Mexico

New Mexico

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 2 days
  • Annual expenditure: $54,406.74
Badlands National Park, South Dakota, USA - September 5, 2011: Tourists taking a break against the rugged landscape of the Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

South Dakota

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 5 days
  • Annual expenditure: $54,002.01

Texas

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 9 days
  • Annual expenditure: $53,712.92

I Was 50 With No Retirement Savings: Here’s How I Turned It Around and Retired Comfortably

Bourbon Street nightlife.

Louisiana

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 16 days
  • Annual expenditure: $53,308.20
Chicago, IL, USA May 29, 2012 An active senior woman takes walk along the Lake Michigan waterfront in Chicago.

Illinois

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 16 days
  • Annual expenditure: $53,250.38

Michigan

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 16 days
  • Annual expenditure: $53,250.38
Teenage boy hiking with Jackson lake and mount Teton view in summer.

Wyoming

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 16 days
  • Annual expenditure: $53,250.38

I’m a Financial Advisor: I Recommend Leaving These 6 Assets to Your Heirs

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA - July 24, 2010: Family Enjoys Pedal Boat on Canal in Downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 20 days
  • Annual expenditure: $52,903.47
A woman wearing a hood looks at the Cleveland Skyline from a park just beside Lake Erie

Ohio

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 20 days
  • Annual expenditure: $52,845.65
hunter walking in field in Nebraska

Nebraska

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 20 days
  • Annual expenditure: $52,787.83
Jonesborough, Tennessee, USA - July 11, 2014: People gather with their outdoor chairs in front of the courthouse on Main Street in historic Jonesborough.

Tennessee

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 10 months, 27 days
  • Annual expenditure: $52,267.47

Social Security: New Proposal for Higher COLA Bump for Certain Federal Retirees – Would You Qualify?

Adventure, Arkansas, Buffalo River, Canoeing, Cliff, Couple, Floating On Water, Flowing, Flowing Water, Forest, Gravel, Gravel Bar, Horizontal, Landscape, Mature Adult, Men, Nautical Vessel, Paddling, People Traveling, Plant, Rapid, Red, River, Sandbar, Scenics, Shallow, Stream, Tree, Two People, Water, Women, Woods, Yellow, canoe, life jacket, nature, spring

Arkansas

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $52,094.02
blonde looking at KC skyline.

Missouri

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $51,978.38
farm in rural Iowa

Iowa

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $51,978.38
Harper's Ferry, USA - November 11, 2017: Overlook with hiker people women couple, colorful orange yellow foliage fall autumn forest with small village town by river in West Virginia, WV.

West Virginia

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 8 days
  • Annual expenditure: $51,631.47

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Young woman standing in Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia looking at scenic water, and cityscape skyline of urban city skyscrapers downtown, Lake Clara Meer.

Georgia

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 8 days
  • Annual expenditure: $51,631.47
senior man on Alabama coast

Alabama

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 15 days
  • Annual expenditure: $50,995.48
hikers in Kansas

Kansas

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $50,417.30
US Route 66, Oklahoma - July 7, 2014: Oklahoma Route 66 Sign along the historic Route 66 in the State of Oklahoma, USA.

Oklahoma

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 1 year, 11 months, 26 days
  • Annual expenditure: $50,243.84

Dave Ramsey: Is It Worth Converting Your Traditional 401(k) Into a Roth 401(k)?

Biloxi Mississippi

Mississippi

$100,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, Days: 2 years, 0 months, 3 days
  • Annual expenditure: $49,723.48
San-Francisco-CA

How Long $100K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

States on either coast might offer what you’re looking for in a retirement home, but they come with sticker shock. Thirteen of the 15 most expensive places to retire touch either the Atlantic or Pacific coast. If you’re looking to save money? Head to either the Midwest or the South.

found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for the 2Q 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $100,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $100,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost-of-living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 2, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $100K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.