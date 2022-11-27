How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Personal Finance

Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal may be even harder. According to a recent survey conducted by Schwab Retirement Plan Services, the average American needs about $1.9 million to retire comfortably. This number is way out of reach for many Americans, considering the average amount Americans have saved is a tick above $168,000. However, $1 million might be more doable.

To determine how far a $1 million nest egg will take retirees across the country for someone 65 or older, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and factored in the state's overall cost-of-living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's cost of living for groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare. All 50 states then were ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 50 being the state where it will run out most quickly.

Unfortunately, $1 million doesn't last quite as long as you might think it would. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or New York, you shouldn't quit your day job early, and $1 million won't even cover your living expenses for 20 years in the Northeastern states. There is a bit more cushion in many Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.

11674, Hawaii, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Hawaii

  • Annual groceries cost: $6,419.51
  • Annual housing cost: $31,797.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $5,470.22
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,461.26
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,008.27
  • Total annual expenditures: $91,684.73

How long $1 million will last in savings: 10 years, 10 months, 24 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, New York, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

New York

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,107.86
  • Annual housing cost: $23,558.04
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,820.83
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,893.73
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,934.72
  • Total annual expenditures: $72,367.66

How long $1 million will last in savings: 13 years, 9 months, 21 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Los Angeles, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

California

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,918.68
  • Annual housing cost: $18,987.23
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,706.05
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,658.82
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,421.48
  • Total annual expenditures: $66,467.86

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 0 months, 12 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Massachusetts, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Massachusetts

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,695.87
  • Annual housing cost: $16,528.31
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,131.04
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,389.42
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,741.55
  • Total annual expenditures: $61,947.86

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 1 month, 17 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, States, USA, United States of America, alaska, america, horizonta

Alaska

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,423.16
  • Annual housing cost: $12,720.95
  • Annual utilities cost: $5,829.60
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,084.10
  • Annual healthcare cost: $10,122.02
  • Total annual expenditures: $60,568.07

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 5 months, 30 days 

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Maryland, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Maryland

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,615.99
  • Annual housing cost: $16,984.40
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,051.59
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,811.11
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,694.47
  • Total annual expenditures: $60,139.86

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 7 months, 12 days 

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Oregon, Portland, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Oregon

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,594.97
  • Annual housing cost: $15,338.51
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,051.59
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,834.83
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,861.37
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,568.91

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 9 months, 9 days 

11674, Connecticut, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Connecticut

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,443.63
  • Annual housing cost: $12,919.25
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,902.77
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,005.08
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,894.71
  • Total annual expenditures: $56,571.43

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 7 months, 30 days 

Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire along the banks of the Merrimack River.

New Hampshire

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,586.56
  • Annual housing cost: $11,194.04
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,399.63
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,732.09
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,274.99
  • Total annual expenditures: $55,857.75

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 10 months, 20 days 

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, States, USA, United States of America, Vermont, america, horizonta

Vermont

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,359.55
  • Annual housing cost: $13,593.47
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,622.83
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,285.26
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,448.16
  • Total annual expenditures: $55,619.85

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 11 months, 18 days

Portland is Maine's cultural, social and economic capital.

Maine

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,435.22
  • Annual housing cost: $12,512.73
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,108.34
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,918.87
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,041.41
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,763.43

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 2 months, 31 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Seattle, States, USA, United States of America, Washington State, america, horizonta

Washington

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,611.79
  • Annual housing cost: $12,254.94
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,393.35
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,109.25
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,034.94
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,192.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 5 months, 9 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, New Jersey, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta, jersey city

New Jersey

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,464.65
  • Annual housing cost: $12,939.08
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,093.21
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,699.76
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,441.29
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,716.69

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 7 months, 7 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Providence, Rhode Island, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Rhode Island

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,153.55
  • Annual housing cost: $11,858.34
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,649.31
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,839.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,714.68
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,669.11

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 7 months, 13 days 

Downtown Phoenix highrise buildings at dawn.

Arizona

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,313.30
  • Annual housing cost: $11,818.68
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,748.95
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,606.37
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,541.31
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,766.79

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 8 months, 6 days

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,460.44
  • Annual housing cost: $10,539.65
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,590.07
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,152.35
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,914.72
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,338.58

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 10 months, 6 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Jackson Hole, States, Tetons, USA, United States of America, Wyoming, america, horizonta

Montana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,178.78
  • Annual housing cost: $11,531.15
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,230.68
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,699.76
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,654.66
  • Total annual expenditures: $49,672.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 1 month, 12 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Salt Lake City, States, USA, United States of America, Utah, america, horizonta

Utah

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,233.43
  • Annual housing cost: $10,926.33
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,518.19
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,728.50
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,094.55
  • Total annual expenditures: $49,577.32

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 1 month, 26 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Las Vegas, Nevada, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Nevada

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.12
  • Annual housing cost: $11,332.85
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,465.23
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,109.25
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,761.35
  • Total annual expenditures: $49,053.95

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 14 days 

Virginia

Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,010.62
  • Annual housing cost: $10,817.27
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,779.22
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,509.38
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,834.70
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,863.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 5 months, 12 days 

11674, Florida, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Miami, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Florida

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,456.24
  • Annual housing cost: $10,529.73
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,873.79
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,570.45
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,427.95
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,816.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 5 months, 20 days

11674, Denver, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, States, USA, United States of America, america, colorado, horizonta

Colorado

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,048.45
  • Annual housing cost: $11,223.78
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,434.96
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,649.47
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,401.28
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,720.90

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 6 months, 4 days

11674, Boise, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Idaho, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Idaho

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,019.02
  • Annual housing cost: $10,450.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,094.49
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,958.38
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,374.61
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,293.53

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 1 month, 15 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Pennsylvania, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta, pittsburgh

Pennsylvania

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,452.04
  • Annual housing cost: $8,477.33
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,127.25
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,785.97
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,434.62
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,389.53

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 6 months, 16 days 

Image of Minneapolis downtown skyline at sunset.

Minnesota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,367.96
  • Annual housing cost: $8,477.33
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,684.64
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,570.45
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,148.10
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,246.79

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 7 months, 9 days

Fargo, North Dakota , USA - July 27,2010: It's a beautiful summer day in the city of Fargo.

North Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,262.86
  • Annual housing cost: $9,072.23
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,669.51
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,516.57
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,428.15
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,056.47

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 8 months, 11 days 

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Maddison, States, USA, United States of America, Wisconsin, america, horizonta

Wisconsin

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,111.51
  • Annual housing cost: $8,596.31
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,851.09
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,473.46
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,594.85
  • Total annual expenditures:$45,437.95

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 11 months, 27 days 

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, South Dakota, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

South Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,410.00
  • Annual housing cost: $9,300.27
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,378.22
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,301.05
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,427.95
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,295.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 0 months, 22 days 

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, North Carolina, Raleigh, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

North Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,065.27
  • Annual housing cost: $8,834.27
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,612.77
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,275.90
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,208.11
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,200.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 1 month, 8 days 

Jackson Hole, WY, USA - May 13, 2008: Ski slopes in Jackson Hole with panorama of vintage houses.

Wyoming

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,414.20
  • Annual housing cost: $8,596.31
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,181.50
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,688.98
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,541.31
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,676.68

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 4 months, 13 days 

11674, Charleston, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, South Carolina, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

South Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,212.41
  • Annual housing cost: $7,922.09
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,157.52
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,365.70
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,274.59
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,676.68

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 4 months, 13 days

Hillside houses and trees in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with clouds in the background.

New Mexico

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,241.84
  • Annual housing cost: $8,804.52
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,423.62
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,480.65
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,574.65
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,676.68

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 4 months, 13 days

Louisville downtown skyline view with a park with trees in the foreground.

Kentucky

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,939.15
  • Annual housing cost: $7,575.06
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,938.10
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,635.10
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,341.07
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,533.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 5 months, 8 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Louisana, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta, new orleans

Louisiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,073.68
  • Annual housing cost: $8,606.22
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,310.13
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,484.24
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,781.361
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,391.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 5 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, States, Texas, USA, United States of America, america, dallas, horizonta

Texas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,758.38
  • Annual housing cost: $8,437.67
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,858.66
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,347.74
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,434.62
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,820.26

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 9 months, 20 days 

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Nebraska

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,077.88
  • Annual housing cost: $8,249.28
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,332.82
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,592.00
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,061.41
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,677.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 10 months, 16 days 

11674, Chicago, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Illinois, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Illinois

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,031.64
  • Annual housing cost: $7,961.75
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,608.98
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,886.54
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,447.96
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,629.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 10 months, 25 days

11674, Cleveland, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Ohio, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Ohio

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,212.41
  • Annual housing cost: $7,406.51
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,544.67
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,426.77
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,474.63
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,201.73

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 1 month, 16 days 

St. Louis Missouri

Missouri

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,027.43
  • Annual housing cost: $8,249.28
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,612.77
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,218.43
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,247.92
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,059.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 16 days

Charleston, West Virginia skyline with the Kanawha River in the foreground and a blue sky with clouds.

West Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,140.94
  • Annual housing cost: $7,059.48
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,552.24
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,951.20
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,801.36
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,059.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 16 days

View of Detroit from Windsor, Ontario during a golden sunset.

Michigan

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,800.42
  • Annual housing cost: $7,713.87
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,714.91
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,437.54
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,467.96
  • Total annual expenditures: $42,773.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 12 days

Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,905.52
  • Annual housing cost: $7,604.81
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,394.44
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,341.07
  • Total annual expenditures: $42,773.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 12 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Nashville, States, Tennessee, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Tennessee

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,972.78
  • Annual housing cost: $8,001.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,559.80
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,157.37
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,114.56
  • Total annual expenditures: $42,535.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 5 months, 29 days

Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

Indiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,926.54
  • Annual housing cost: $7,525.49
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,813.26
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,487.83
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,361.27
  • Total annual expenditures: $6,114.56

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 6 months, 18 days 

11674, Atlanta, Georgia, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Georgia

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,955.96
  • Annual housing cost: $7,356.93
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,450.10
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,283.09
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,287.92
  • Total annual expenditures: $41,964.68

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 9 months, 23 days 

11674, Des Moines, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Iowa, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Iowa

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,178.78
  • Annual housing cost: $6,890.93
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,586.28
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,354.93
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,607.99
  • Total annual expenditures: $41,917.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 10 months, 2 days

Mobile, Alabama, USA skyline with historic Fort Conde.

Alabama

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,077.88
  • Annual housing cost: $6,831.44
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,824.61
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,232.80
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,034.54
  • Total annual expenditures: $41,631.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 0 months, 1 day

Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.

Kansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,855.07
  • Annual housing cost: $6,762.03
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,733.82
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,383.66
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.70
  • Total annual expenditures: $40,632.47

How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 7 months, 3 days

Tulsa downtown skyline and highway interchange / junction ramp with cars.

Oklahoma

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,951.76
  • Annual housing cost: $6,821.52
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,601.42
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,243.58
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,194.57
  • Total annual expenditures: $40,346.99

How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 9 months, 6 days

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Jackson - Mississippi, Mississippi, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Mississippi

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,880.29
  • Annual housing cost: $6,325.77
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,404.70
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,200.47
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,494.63
  • Total annual expenditures: $39,538.15

How long $1 million will last in savings: 25 years, 3 months, 9 days

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the number of years and months that $1,000,000 will last during retirement by multiplying the annual expenditures for someone 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey, by each state's overall cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's Q1 cost-of-living indices. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's grocery cost of living, housing cost of living, utilities cost of living, transportation cost of living and healthcare cost-of-living indices. All data was compiled and is up to date as of July 27, 2022.

