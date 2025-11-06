How To Live Large on a Budget: Dollar Tree Luxuries and Sam’s Club Fall Must-Haves

You don’t have to spend a fortune to treat yourself or experience what it’s like to “live large.” Dollar Tree and Sam’s Club have surprisingly great finds that can help elevate your everyday moments on a budget.

Here are some luxuries you can find on your next trip to Dollar Tree, plus a few more from Sam’s Club.

Wine Glasses

Price: $1.50

Dollar Tree sells glassware, including wine glasses, that look way more expensive than $1.50. Pair these wine glasses with a candlelit dinner or a cozy movie night and suddenly, your home feels like a luxurious Michelin-star restaurant. Wine glasses also make great last-minute hostess gifts if you pair them with a bottle of wine.

Soothing Scented Candle

Price: $1.25

You can also find all kinds of self-care items, like candles, at Dollar Tree for around $1.25 each. This soothing scented candle is perfect if you want to create an at-home spa night. Just light it, pop on a face mask and cue the relaxation playlist. “Bought this today and it smells so good and lasts for so long. Smells like a tiny bit of vanilla, fluoride and mint had a baby,” a satisfied customer wrote in a review.

Satin Pillowcases

Price: $1.50



Sleeping on satin can help reduce frizz, keep your skin from creasing overnight and just feels way more luxurious than a standard cotton pillowcase. That said, you don’t need to spend $40 to get one. Dollar Tree sells satin pillowcases for just $1.50. The material may not be as thick or as nice as more expensive options, but it’s still smooth and a nice step up from regular pillowcases that can tug at your hair or dry out your skin.

Oversized Throw Blankets

Price: $10.88

When the temperatures start to drop, there’s nothing better than wrapping yourself in a big and soft blanket. The Sam’s Club Member’s Mark lounge throws (about 60 inches by 70 inches) are warm and comfortable and they come in a mix of simple patterns and colors. They’re nice to keep on the couch for movie nights or to add a cozy layer to your bed and the price is pretty reasonable.

Seasonal Variety Coffee Pack

Price: $19.98

If you like seasonal coffee drinks but don’t love the prices at coffee shops, this variety pack is a nice alternative. It comes with flavors like salted caramel mocha, pecan praline, cinnamon sugar and vanilla chai, so you can make a fall-inspired cup at home for a fraction of what you’d pay outside. It’s an affordable way to make your fall mornings feel a bit more cozy and comfy.

Brie Cheese

Price: $7.64

A wheel of brie might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of budget luxury, but it’s an easy way to make a regular evening feel special, especially if you pair it with some wine. Sam’s Club’s President Brie Soft-Ripened Cheese has a creamy texture that makes it easy to spread and adds variety to a cheese platter. Besides wine, you could also pair it with crackers, fruit and honey.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

