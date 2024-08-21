How Limited Guardianship Works in Florida

A limited guardianship in Florida is a legal arrangement where a court grants specific decision-making powers to a guardian for an individual who is partially incapacitated. Unlike full guardianship, where all rights are transferred, limited guardianship provides a balance between autonomy and necessary support. As a result, guardians may need to consult a financial advisor to make informed decisions about an estate, especially when long-term goals change.

What Is Limited Guardianship?

A limited guardianship in Florida is typically established when an individual is unable to make informed decisions regarding certain aspects of their life. This arrangement is often tailored to meet the specific needs of the person. For example, an elderly person with cognitive decline might need help managing an investment portfolio, healthcare decisions or living arrangements, but are still capable of making personal decisions.

Florida law emphasizes tailoring guardianships to the specific needs of the person under care, ensuring that they retain as much independence as possible. Guardianship is only warranted when no less restrictive alternative-such as a power of attorney, trust, health care surrogate or other form of pre-need directive-is found by the court to be appropriate and available. The duration of a limited guardianship varies depending on the individual’s condition and needs. It can be temporary, lasting only as long as the individual’s incapacity or need for assistance, or it can be long-term, subject to periodic court reviews.

Who Needs a Limited Guardianship?

Here are four types of individuals who could need a limited guardianship:

Elderly individuals with cognitive decline : Seniors experiencing mild to moderate cognitive decline may need assistance with financial decisions or health insurance while retaining the ability to make personal choices.

: Seniors experiencing mild to moderate cognitive decline may need assistance with financial decisions or health insurance while retaining the ability to make personal choices. Adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities : Individuals with disabilities that impair their decision-making abilities may benefit from a guardian who oversees financial and medical matters.

: Individuals with disabilities that impair their decision-making abilities may benefit from a guardian who oversees financial and medical matters. Individuals with mental health conditions : People dealing with mental health issues that temporarily or intermittently affect their decision-making capacity might require a guardian.

: People dealing with mental health issues that temporarily or intermittently affect their decision-making capacity might require a guardian. Adults recovering from serious injuries: Individuals recovering from traumatic brain injuries or other serious conditions may need temporary guardianship until they regain their full capacities.

Other Types of Guardianship in Florida

Here are six types of guardianships to consider:

Full guardianship . In cases where an individual is deemed completely incapacitated, a full adult guardianship, or plenary guardianship, transfers all decision-making authority to the guardian. This includes managing financial matters, healthcare decisions and daily living arrangements. The individual loses all rights to make personal decisions, as the guardian is fully responsible for their well-being.

. In cases where an individual is deemed completely incapacitated, a full adult guardianship, or plenary guardianship, transfers all decision-making authority to the guardian. This includes managing financial matters, healthcare decisions and daily living arrangements. The individual loses all rights to make personal decisions, as the guardian is fully responsible for their well-being. Voluntary guardianship. An individual who needs assistance with handling self-care and the management of their property due to age or physical condition can ask the court to place them into a voluntary guardianship. The court will appoint a guardian to manage some or all of the property, and it may be terminated at any time by way of a court filing.

An individual who needs assistance with handling self-care and the management of their property due to age or physical condition can ask the court to place them into a voluntary guardianship. The court will appoint a guardian to manage some or all of the property, and it may be terminated at any time by way of a court filing. Emergency temporary guardianship . This short-term guardianship is granted in urgent situations where an individual is at immediate risk of harm or exploitation. The court appoints a temporary guardian to make critical decisions, dictated by a written order from the court, until a more permanent solution is established. This type of guardianship typically lasts only until a full hearing can be conducted.

. This short-term guardianship is granted in urgent situations where an individual is at immediate risk of harm or exploitation. The court appoints a temporary guardian to make critical decisions, dictated by a written order from the court, until a more permanent solution is established. This type of guardianship typically lasts only until a full hearing can be conducted. Guardian advocacy for developmental disabilities . This is a special form of guardianship for individuals with developmental disabilities who need help with certain decisions but do not require a full guardianship. Guardian advocacy allows the individual to retain some rights while providing them with the support needed for specific areas, typically healthcare or financial matters.

. This is a special form of guardianship for individuals with developmental disabilities who need help with certain decisions but do not require a full guardianship. Guardian advocacy allows the individual to retain some rights while providing them with the support needed for specific areas, typically healthcare or financial matters. Guardian advocacy for mental health treatment . The court may appoint a guardian advocate, usually a family member, upon the recommendation of a psychiatrist who believes an individual cannot competently consent to treatment. The guardian advocate must agree to the role once petitioned by the court, and their powers are limited to medical decisions until effective treatment allows the court to declare the individual competent once again.

. The court may appoint a guardian advocate, usually a family member, upon the recommendation of a psychiatrist who believes an individual cannot competently consent to treatment. The guardian advocate must agree to the role once petitioned by the court, and their powers are limited to medical decisions until effective treatment allows the court to declare the individual competent once again. Preneed guardianship. An individual can designate a preneed guardian in advance, planning for the possibility that they may become incapacitated in the future. This allows them to choose who will serve as their guardian if the need arises, offering peace of mind and ensuring that their preferences are respected.

How to Establish a Limited Guardianship in Florida

Follow these five general steps to establish a guardianship in the Sunshine State:

File a petition for guardianship. The limited guardianship process begins with filing a petition that outlines for the court the reasons for seeking limited guardianship, specifying where the individual requires assistance. Court-appointed evaluation. Once the petition is filed, a physician, psychologist and social worker will assess the person’s competency. Hearing before the court. After the evaluation, a court hearing is scheduled where the petitioner, the individual in question and any other interested parties can present evidence. The judge will review everything to determine whether a limited guardianship is appropriate. Appointment of guardian. If the judge determines that limited guardianship is warranted, they will appoint a guardian responsible for making decisions within the scope defined by the court. Ongoing court oversight. The court retains oversight of the guardianship, requiring regular reports from the guardian to ensure that the arrangement remains in the best interest of the individual. The guardianship can be modified or terminated if circumstances change.

Bottom Line

A limited guardianship in Florida can offer a balanced solution for individuals who need assistance in specific areas of their lives while maintaining their independence in others. By tailoring the guardianship to the individual’s unique needs, such as managing retirement accounts, the court ensures that they receive appropriate support without unnecessary restrictions on their autonomy.

