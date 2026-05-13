How Is Lamb Weston Expanding Its North America Market Share?

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW is witnessing strong volume momentum in its North America business, driven by a sharper commercial strategy and improved operational execution. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, North America volume increased 12%, while net sales rose 5% year over year to $1,035 million, despite ongoing softness in restaurant traffic and cautious consumer spending trends.



The company’s market-share gains have been driven by strong customer retention, new business wins and deeper engagement with chain restaurant operators. Management noted that its “Focus to Win” strategy has enabled Lamb Weston to reinvest productivity-driven cost savings into customer-focused initiatives, including targeted pricing and trade support programs. These investments, combined with improved production run rates and operational efficiencies, have strengthened product consistency, service levels and overall customer reliability.



Operational execution has become an increasingly important differentiator. Improved plant utilization, stronger supply-chain performance and better manufacturing efficiency have enhanced Lamb Weston’s ability to meet customer demand consistently. Management stated that the company’s North American network is now operating in the low-90% utilization range, giving it greater flexibility while maintaining high fill rates and dependable service.



A streamlined U.S. commercial go-to-market structure has also contributed to the momentum. By leveraging a dedicated direct sales organization that is “100% focused on fries,” Lamb Weston has improved customer engagement, pricing execution and responsiveness in the field. This direct sales approach has strengthened relationships with both legacy and newer chain customers, helping the company compete more effectively in a dynamic environment.



At the same time, Lamb Weston continues to benefit from consumer migration toward value-oriented channels. Growth in private-label offerings and chain restaurant partnerships has enabled the company to capture incremental demand, further supporting its North America market-share gains.

Lamb Weston’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have fallen 2.1% in the past month against the broader Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 index’s 1.7% and 8.5% growth. LW has also underperformed the industry’s decline of 1.5% during the same period.

LW Stock's Past Month Performance



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Is LW a Value Play Stock?

Lamb Weston currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 13.46, which is slightly down from the industry average of 13.49. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to its direct peers.

LW P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. At present, CHEF sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Chefs' Warehouse’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.3% and 24.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Smithfield Foods, Inc. SFD produces packaged meats and fresh pork in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. SFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Smithfield Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.3% and 7.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR develops, produces and sells sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. DAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 10.3% and 567.7%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

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Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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