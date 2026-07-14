How Is KTOS Benefiting From the US Defense Industrial Base Expansion?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS is investing in manufacturing infrastructure to support higher production volumes rather than relying solely on the development of advanced technologies. Management believes that expanding production capacity today is critical to meeting the growing demand anticipated from future U.S. and allied defense programs.



To support this strategy, Kratos Defense continues to invest across multiple business segments, including Defense Rocket Systems, Turbine Technologies, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR and Hypersonic Systems. The company is expanding manufacturing facilities, increasing engineering resources, and enhancing production capabilities to support programs involving missile propulsion, affordable cruise missiles, radar systems, electronic warfare, and next-generation defense technologies. These investments are intended to improve production readiness while enabling the company to compete for larger, long-duration contracts.



Another important pillar of KTOS' strategy is strengthening the domestic defense supply chain. As governments seek to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical defense technologies, Kratos Defense's vertically integrated manufacturing model and U.S.-based operations provide greater control over production, quality and delivery schedules. This positions the company to support the Pentagon's broader objective of creating a more resilient and responsive industrial base capable of sustaining long-term military readiness.



As global defense spending continues to rise and the U.S. prioritizes rebuilding its industrial capacity, companies with scalable domestic manufacturing capabilities are likely to become increasingly important partners for the Department of Defense. By expanding production capacity and strengthening its supply chain, KTOS appears well positioned to benefit from one of the most significant defense modernization cycles in decades.

Defense Companies Benefiting From Similar Trends

Several other defense companies are also investing in expanding domestic manufacturing and production capacity, including:



RTX Corporation RTX is increasing production of missile systems, air defense technologies, and advanced sensors to meet growing global demand.



Northrop Grumman NOC continues to invest in facilities that support missile defense, strategic deterrence, space systems, and advanced propulsion technologies, helping strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base.

KTOS Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share indicates an increase of 30.91% year over year.



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KTOS Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, KTOS’ forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 4.5X, a discount to the industry’s average of 8.67X.



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KTOS Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, KTOS’ shares have lost 62.3% compared with the industry’s 7.8% decline.



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KTOS’ Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.