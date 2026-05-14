How Is Kratos Defense Expanding Its Space Communications Business?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS is strengthening its position in the space and satellite communications market by expanding software-based ground systems and related technologies. As satellite networks become more complex and data-driven, demand is increasing for flexible and scalable ground infrastructure that can support modern space operations. Kratos Defense is positioning itself to address these evolving requirements through internally developed technologies and continued investments in next-generation systems.



A major part of this strategy is the company’s OpenSpace platform, which is designed to virtualize satellite command, control and communication operations. Unlike traditional hardware-heavy architectures, software-defined systems can improve flexibility, simplify upgrades and support more efficient network management. This approach helps customers adapt more quickly to changing mission needs while supporting broader satellite connectivity requirements.



Kratos Defense is also benefiting from rising demand for satellite communications, space domain awareness and ground-based command-and-control systems. The company has secured several contracts tied to these capabilities, supporting both government and commercial customers. Its investments in software development, virtualized systems and secure communications infrastructure are helping strengthen its position in the growing space communications market.



As governments and commercial operators continue expanding satellite deployments, reliable and scalable ground systems are becoming increasingly important. Kratos Defense’s focus on software-based satellite communications and space infrastructure positions it to benefit from these long-term industry trends.

Companies Expanding Space Communications Capabilities

The defense industry is increasingly investing in software-driven satellite networks and advanced ground infrastructure to support secure communications, space operations and growing data requirements. Companies like L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are also expanding capabilities in this area.



L3Harris Technologies develops satellite communication systems, mission networks and space-based technologies supporting defense and national security operations.



Northrop Grumman focuses on satellite systems, secure communications and ground infrastructure technologies that aid space and defense missions.

Earnings Estimates for KTOS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 40% and 37.48%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS Stock Trading at a Discount

Kratos Defense is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 5.39X compared with the industry average of 12.03X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Kratos Defense shares have rallied 52.7% compared with the industry’s 24.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS’ Zacks Rank

Kratos currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.