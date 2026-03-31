How Is Kratos Defense Expanding Its C5ISR Business for Growth?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS is enhancing its growth prospects by expanding its Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“C5ISR”) segment, which plays an important role in modern military operations. This business centers on communication networks, satellite systems and data-focused solutions that support better coordination, awareness and overall mission performance.



A major element of this segment is Kratos Defense’s ability to provide secure and reliable communication networks for defense and space applications. These systems enable real-time data transmission, battlefield coordination and intelligence sharing, which are critical for multi-domain operations. The company is also developing ground systems and satellite communication infrastructure to support space-based defense programs and evolving national security needs.



Kratos Defense is benefiting from increasing demand for integrated C5ISR solutions as military forces prioritize network-centric warfare and real-time decision-making. Its focus on cost-efficient and scalable technologies allows it to support a wide range of applications, from tactical operations to large-scale defense networks. The company continues to invest in advanced electronics, software integration and communication platforms to strengthen this segment.



As defense strategies shift toward connected and data-driven operations, demand for C5ISR capabilities is expected to grow steadily. Kratos Defense’s expanding presence in this segment positions it to capitalize on long-term opportunities in both defense and space-based communications.

Other Defense Players Expanding C5ISR Capabilities

The defense industry is witnessing rising demand for C5ISR solutions as modern warfare increasingly depends on real-time data, secure communications and integrated systems. Companies like L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX and General Dynamics Corporation GD are strengthening their capabilities to benefit from this trend.



L3Harris Technologies provides advanced communication systems, electronic warfare solutions and intelligence capabilities that support defense and space missions.



General Dynamics develops C5ISR, mission systems and secure communication technologies that support command, control and intelligence-driven defense operations.

Earnings Estimates for KTOS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 40% and 37.30%, respectively.



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KTOS Stock Trading at a Discount

Kratos Defense is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 6.96X compared with the industry average of 11.36X.



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KTOS Stock Price Performance

In the past year, Kratos Defense shares have soared 122.8% compared with the industry’s 27.6% growth.



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KTOS’ Zacks Rank

Kratos currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.