How Kilows CEO John Strisower Wants to Accelerate the Electric Vehicle Industry

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more common than ever, but the road to mass adoption is long and winding. Seemingly every day there are more EVs on the road, more manufacturers developing new models, EV startups announcing IPOs, and celebrity-status CEOs making Twitter headlines. And, as the conversation about climate change, sustainability, and consumer responsibility become increasingly important, EVs have a critical role to play in reducing fossil fuel consumption and humanity’s carbon footprint.

But before EVs can fulfill that role, there are a few challenges the industry must overcome. Initially, the largest barrier to mass adoption of EVs was a high price point, which made them cost-prohibitive to many motorists. And while prices currently remain prohibitive to many, the future could hold more affordable EVs that would reduce barriers for many. GM and Honda, for example, have announced their intention to introduce EVs costing $30,000 or less within the next five years.

Unfortunately, even as costs decline, one major barrier to entry remains, thus far, unaddressed: lightning-fast charging.

EV charging technology is still not sufficient for people to travel long distances with their EVs. Unlike motorists who drive gas-powered vehicles, EV drivers cannot spontaneously stop at a charging station, quickly charge, and get back on their way again without delay. Until this issue is resolved, the industry cannot break into the mainstream.

That’s where Kilows comes in. Led by serial entrepreneur CEO John Strisower, the company plans to construct 5,000 EV charging stations along interstate highways to help spur widespread adoption of EVs. Each station would be capable of charging up to four cars simultaneously, adding 20,000 charging ports to the existing EV charging network nationwide over the next 5 years. In doing so, Kilows would create a more positive driving experience for motorists and help the EV industry make a positive step forward in combating climate change.

A philosophy of early technology adoption and serial entrepreneurship

Strisower’s background lends itself to his role as Kilows’s leader and as a pioneer in the EV industry. He is a serial entrepreneur who loves the outdoors and has been an early adopter of major key technologies, like email, in the past. Each of these factors contributes to Strisower’s passion for EVs and his desire to make them accessible and practical for Americans who want to make the switch from gas-powered vehicles.

John has loved technology from a young age; he could always be found tinkering around with different projects and ideas. After attending university, Strisower saw the potential in the then-new email technology and started a networking business to help businesses grow. At a time when people were asking, “why email?” he was answering, “why not? There’s potential here.”

This mindset led Strisower to pursue a variety of business endeavors, including time in the gambling and gaming industry, which offered him the opportunity to travel internationally and broaden his perspective on people, culture, and business – as well as gain a greater appreciation for the well-being of the planet and environment – before he finally sold his company to Harrah’s.

For John, technology is not just about solutions to business problems. It's also about using technology to create a better life and experience for people while living in harmony with Mother Nature — and it’s something that is deeply personal. After losing his daughter to illness at the age of 16, he worked to develop a medical device technology that might help save lives. In this way, it isn’t just his experience as an entrepreneur that drives his passion for technological solutions; it’s the fact that technology can solve life and death problems facing real people every day.

For Kilows, the lightning-fast solution for EV charging is all about time, which is ultimately the most important resource of all. With more effective charging solutions, motorists regain the time to quickly charge their batteries and get back to experiencing great moments. It also means buying time for the planet, minimizing grid issues and saving precious natural resources by reducing the impact on utilities. Faster, more efficient EV charging is good for people and the planet.

The EV Industry: Problems and Solutions

Strisower isn’t just the leader of an EV business — he’s a believer in the technology’s liberatory potential. He purchased his first Tesla nine years ago when EVs were first beginning to make headlines. He has since owned three models and fallen in love with EVs and their potential to revolutionize human transportation.

Day-to-day travel with an EV can be enjoyable and user-friendly, especially with at-home charging. Charging is generally done overnight at your home. This type of charging is typically performed overnight to achieve the equivalent of a full tank of gas without ever going to the gas station again.

But then there are long-distance trips, a use case for which EVs are not yet optimized. Picture this: you’re driving cross country and notice your battery is running low while on a major U.S. interstate. If there are no nearby charging stations, you’re completely out of luck. And even if there are, it’s likely to take quite a long time to fully charge your battery — up to hours for some models!

What most impressed Strisower about Tesla was the efficient supercharger system the company built across the country, with stations that enable Tesla motorists to charge their batteries in minutes instead of hours. But why couldn’t that be the case for every EV on the market, not just Teslas? After all, there are more makes and models reaching motorists every year, and as charging standards evolve, so too should charging stations. Access to reliable, fast, and efficient charging stations remains a huge barrier to the adoption of EVs by many people.

Strisower believes that figuring out charging is the first step towards promoting EVs and addressing today’s vehicles’ major contribution to climate change. Transportation, as it exists, is harmful to the environment and drives the degradation of ecological systems worldwide, but Strisower believes EVs can change all that.

Before they can though, key challenges like the lack of EV charging stations need to be addressed. In addition, the other problems facing the EV industry include:

The rapid increase in demand for EVs puts pressure on the electrical utility grid as it was never designed for quick burst charging. More charging stations, requiring greater voltage needs, results in utilities needing to build out higher grid capacity infrastructure. This requires long lead times and planning which is extremely costly.

The chaotic industry environment, with confusing messages from leadership, competing priorities, fear of change, and stakeholder pressure. This can impede progress and technology adoption by consumers.

The solution to fixing transportation can be seen as a three-step process, as Strisower sees it:

Create a lightning-fast energy storage EV charging solution capable of 350 kW+ charging and minimizes grid impact. Get everyone to start driving EVs by improving motorist experience and allowing for spontaneity. Use renewable sources of energy for the charging infrastructure to limit environmental impact.

The charging infrastructure must work for the average person. No matter how wonderful an EV is to drive or look at, it needs to meet the needs of the motorist. That’s why Kilows is passionate about creating an efficient, fast, and reliable EV charging network in the U.S.

The future of Kilows

Strisower believes that the EV industry is going to accelerate even faster than expected. As he notes, this is for two main reasons: all levels of government are interested in EVs for climate purposes and investing accordingly, and new companies are innovating at rapid speeds, creating more options than ever before.

Given this growth-oriented environment, Kilows is emerging at an opportune time to impact the market. The company is raising funds to support its goal of putting 5,000 EV charging stations across the country along interstate highways. These charging stations will be compatible with Tesla and non-Tesla EVs and are reliable, efficient, and faster than what is on the market today.

This is the first step to making EVs more accessible to the everyday American. But it is also the first real step toward combating climate change, a problem that affects everyone — whether they drive an EV or not.

Fundamentally changing the EV industry and the world

Fixing the EV charging problem will fundamentally change the industry. Once consumers realize prices are dropping, it costs little annually to maintain an EV, and they no longer see charging as a downfall, they will adopt EVs at a much more rapid pace. Kilows’ innovative battery-based energy storage EV lightning fast-charging system is the first step towards that reality.

