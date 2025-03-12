How Is Keurig Dr Pepper's Stock Performance Compared to Other Food & Beverage Stocks?

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a non-alcoholic beverage company. It owns, manufactures, and distributes beverages and single-serve brewing systems in the U.S. and internationally. With a market cap of $44.1 billion, KDP operates through the U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Keurig Dr Pepper fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the non-alcoholic beverages industry. It is known for its carbonated soft drinks, ready-to-drink teas and juices, and specialty coffees.

Keurig Dr Pepper touched its two-year high of $38.28 on Sept. 24, 2024, and is currently trading 13.2% below that peak. KDP has dipped 6 bps over the past three months, outperforming the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF’s (PBJ) 8% decline during the same time frame.

While KDP stock declined 10.3% over the past six months, underperforming PBJ’s 3.6% drop during the same time frame. KDP soared 13.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming PBJ’s 4% decline over the past year.

To confirm the bearish trend and recent upturn, KDP has remained mostly below its 200-day moving average since late October 2024 and traded above its 50-day moving average since mid-February 2025.

Keurig Dr Pepper’s stock prices rose 2.4% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Feb. 25. Although its U.S. Coffee segment observed some softness, its U.S. Refreshment Beverages and International segments continued to experience strong momentum. This led to a solid 5.2% year-over-year growth in net sales to $4.1 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations. Meanwhile, the company incurred massive $718 million impairment charges during the quarter which led to a $144 million net loss on a GAAP basis. However, after removing the impact of non-recurring items, KDP’s adjusted EPS came in at $0.58 which surpassed the consensus estimates by 1.8%.

While KDP underperformed its peer Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) 11.2% gains over the past six months, it significantly outperformed MNST’s 6.6% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 17 analysts covering the KDP stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $38.28 represents a 15.2% premium to current price levels.

