How Keurig Dr Pepper's (KDP) Looks Just Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been unchanged year over year at 33 cents. The consensus mark has moved down 8.3% in the past 60 days.



The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, indicating 7.1% growth from the year-ago period’s

reported number. We expect Keurig Dr Pepper’s first-quarter total revenues to increase 5.8% year over year to $3,253.8 million and the bottom line to decline 0.6% to 33 cents per share.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2%. It registered an earnings miss of 0.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-eps-surprise | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

Key Factors to Note

Keurig Dr Pepper has been gaining from continued brand strength and significant pricing. The company has been witnessing continued momentum in the Packaged Beverages segment for a long time now. Strength across CSDs, Mott's, Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Evian and Polar seltzers bodes well.



KDP has also been gaining from a strong in-market performance, with strength in CSDs, premium unflavored water, seltzers, teas, apple juice and fruit drinks. Also, robust performances in CORE Hydration, Evian, Polar seltzers, Mott's, Hawaiian Punch and Dr Pepper, Crush, Canada Dry, A&W, Schweppes and Squirt CSDs are likely to have aided quarterly growth.



However, the company has been witnessing input cost inflation, rising transportation costs and supply-chain disruptions. These, along with the adverse impacts of higher marketing investment, acted as deterrents. On the last reported quarter’searnings call management anticipated inflation as the greatest challenge.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Keurig Dr Pepper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.50%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



TreeHouse Foods THS has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $849.03 million, which suggests a decline of 25.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse’s quarterly earnings has moved up 5.4% in the past 30 days to 39 cents per share, suggesting growth of 360% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. THS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 48.8%, on average.



Colgate-Palmolive CL has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to post first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, which suggests growth of 4.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days to 70 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.



Philip Morris International PM has an Earnings ESP of +1.86% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.1 billion, which suggests growth of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Philip Morris’ quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.33 per share, suggesting a decline of 14.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

