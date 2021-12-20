How Keren Douek Is Harnessing the Power of Chatbots to Support Businesses

Keren Douek, President and CEO of BOTS, is on a mission to reimagine the relationship between chatbots and people.

While working in recruitment, Keren wanted to make the process less rigid and more conversational for candidates—sparking the idea for her first chatbot. What Keren didn’t realize was that this initial idea would ultimately lead to the founding of BOTS. BOTS builds custom chatbots that speak to individual brands, support users, and work alongside teams. Keren quickly realized that chatbots could be game-changing for both users and companies, enabling them to simultaneously benefit from these new developments in technology.

We asked Keren about the problems BOTS solves, what sets it apart from other chatbots, and how her definition of success has evolved throughout her journey as a founder.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding: How and why did you start working on BOTS?

A: I was working in recruiting when I started building my first chatbot. I’d been toying with this notion that applying for a job could be structured less as an assault on candidates and more of a conversation. I built it out using different chatbot platforms and then with developers. The further we got, the more we started to see the use cases piling up all around us, and BOTS was born during that pivot. We wanted to build chatbots that could sell things, explain things, walk you through the steps of a new software, check in on you during your new role, help plan your day for you, and beyond.

Q: What problem does BOTS solve?

A: Users want support 24/7, but companies are short-staffed. Users also want brand consistency and to be able to message a brand on any channel and be greeted with a face and message they recognize. Additionally, they want to be able to reach a human when needed. Even a basic chatbot that pops up to greet users and answer questions is not only providing support, but is also engaging your users, getting the conversation going, and giving you a better understanding of what your users are looking for. More sophisticated chatbots can handle all sorts of functions and features, and solve more problems to assist businesses.

Q: What makes BOTS different from others?

A: Our goal is for you to be able to build a chatbot without touching code, but also for the whole process to be as pain free as possible, including putting together the script. We start our users off with a templated script that’s modular, so you can educate your chatbot on the areas that are relevant to your business, whether it’s your hiring process or your product line. We aim to make it easy for you to teach your bot about your brand. We also offer fully customizable chatbots built completely around your company. Our process includes learning all we can about a company’s users and use cases to create the right scripts and user experience. Then we hand you a snippet of code and your chatbot is up and running and ready to greet users on your site.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

The hardest is the unknown, whether that is giving up the paycheck, working mostly in solitary, and betting on your idea every day. The most rewarding is the validation. For us, that’s the product—the happy clients; the live chatbots; the wowed users.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

Honestly, right now, success is survival. If we can stay alive, that’s success. Less than 3 percent of all VC money goes to women-led companies. But people are pushing for change, and I’m speaking with those individuals daily. The climate and conversations around entrepreneurship are changing, corporations are opening up vendor selection to startup contenders, and the old business mentality of “fake it ‘til you make it” is ceding to honesty and transparency. That being said, I don’t think I’m ready just yet to define success. But I think I’m getting closer.

Q: What’s next for you and BOTS?

A: We’re building awesome bots. We have chatbots that serve as gift guides, chatbots that manage curriculums, chatbots that lead you through training, and chatbots that can analyze your mood and suggest the right cannabis strain. Getting our team and our client’s team on a call to envision what an A.I. representative for their brand might look like, sound like, and what skills the chatbot would have is exciting.

In the future, BOTS will focus around the clients we have the privilege to work with, and the ideas our teams can come up with for creative artificially intelligent representatives that can properly represent their brand and support their users and their team.

Keren is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

