How K.E. Gregg Is Helping Individuals Find Their Voice Through Storytelling

K.E. Gregg, Founder of Amant House, is dedicated to promoting the art and culture of reading by fostering creative freedom, social impact, and guided intention.

K.E. started her career in politics and law, but soon realized that her true calling was elsewhere. During her self-discovery journey, she found the courage to carve an authentic path where she created her own publishing house. Her journey is a testament to the fact that choosing oneself every day allows us to create a larger impact in the world. She believes that writing is a superpower, allowing each individual’s voice to be heard.

We asked K.E. about the founding story behind Amant House, why her definition of success is measured through internal values and fulfillment, and how she sees entrepreneurship as an endurance game.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Amant House?

A: After starting my career in politics and law, I craved deeper meaning. In response, I set out on a path of self-discovery. Along the way, I connected with inspiring individuals who embodied wisdom that moved me. From those experiences, a novel was born. Once I completed my manuscript, family and friends encouraged me to make the book my own. With their support, I founded Amant House, an indie publishing house focused on intention, innovation, creative freedom, and social impact. In addition, I advise executives, founders, and leaders on high-level writing. I am passionate about helping others make the most of their words.

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: I am most proud of living an authentic life, in alignment with my truth. As part of that achievement, I am proud of my debut novel, “Paradise City,” a literary work of philosophical fiction that feels like vacation. I wrote “Paradise City” in meditative prose to cultivate mindfulness and invite reflection. While creating this book, I discovered my calling: I am a novelist.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: For years, I defined success externally; I needed accolades and bravos. This placed my well-being in the hands of others. Fortunately, throughout my journey as a founder, I learned to measure success internally, by my own values and my own fulfillment. Today, my definition of success resembles one from Bob Dylan: I am a success if I wake up in love, fall asleep in peace, and in between do what I want to do. From this freedom, I strive to liberate others.

Q: How do you celebrate successes along the way?

A: With loved ones, sequins, champagne, and rock and roll.

Q: How have you grown as a leader since starting Amant House?

A: Though I once associated leadership with being elected, now I know that we are all leaders. Every action offers an opportunity to demonstrate principles and possibilities. For me, leadership is a way of being. Integrity is key. Character. Kindness. I walk my talk with humility.

Q: Have you discovered any underappreciated leadership traits?

A: Calm. I always look for the calmest person in the room. I admire grounded confidence and I aspire to be a calming presence. Calm is contagious.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Keep going. Keep going. I love you. Keep going. Entrepreneurship is an endurance game, and the woman you become is the greatest reward.

Q: What’s next for you and Amant House?

A: As I write my second novel, I am expanding my advising practice and adding masterclasses. Writing is a superpower—clear writing supports clear thought, clear communication, and clear decisions. Over time, elevated writing delivers elevated outcomes, in business and beyond.



